Plus-size dresses needed for “A Night For Our Stars”

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Saturday, April 1, the Children’s Policy Council of Etowah County will host “A Night For Our Stars,” a prom for those with special needs, at Gadsden Convention Hall from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The prom theme is “Hollywood Stars,” where participants will enter the prom by red carpet with a photographer snapping pictures. Once inside, attendees can enjoy food, music and dancing. There will be a drawing for a prom king, prom queen and prom court.

Beautiful Rainbow Catering Company will cater the event. The photographer, Whitney Richey and DJ, Allen’s Entertainment, volunteered their services for the event. Donations of money and goods were also made by Publix, It’s Yogurtime, Alabama’s Teacher Credit Union, Family Savings Credit Union, Gifford State Bank (in Illinois) and Buffalo Rock.

To meet everyone’s needs, the dance doesn’t include flashing lights, and there is a room where attendees can decompress if they feel overwhelmed. The event is also completly wheelchair accessible.

The event is completely free to attend! The council does ask that attendees reserve tickets at www.anightforourstars.com or by calling 256-547-6888, so they can provide enough refreshments. Ages 13 and over are welcome.

In addition to the dance, the council hosts “Dress Shopping Day” for individuals attending the event. Volunteers from the Blue Warrior Foundation will run a boutique-type experience out of a space at 1505 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, next to Tuxedo Inn. The experience will be open Friday, March 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. and March 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The money involved in taking care of special needs kids medically is really pricey,” said “A Night For Our Stars” organizer Emma Hazlewood. “We want them to be able to come out and have a night where they can be prom royalty for free. That’s why we provide the dresses for the girls, if at all possible.”

So far the council has about 100 dresses, but does not have enough plus-size dresses. It is especially looking for dresses size 20 and up. The available dresses are posted with sizes to the facebook page at www.facebook.com/ anightforourstars so attendeees can check if their size is available. Dress donations will be accepted until March 1.

To donate, send dresses or a check made out to the Children’s Policy Council to 821 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL, 35903. For more information, call 256-547-6888.