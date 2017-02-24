YMCA to host Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Sunday, February 26, the YMCA of Coosa Valley will continue a family tradition with its Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 210 at the Tracks in Gadsden.

The cost is $20 a ticket for father and daughter in advance, and $25 the day of the dance.

The YMCA held the first Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance nine years ago.

YMCA director LeRoy Falcon borrowed the idea from an event he attended with his daughter in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The first time the YMCA of Coosa Valley held the dance, the turnout wasn’t quite as big, with only 35 in attendance. It has grown since then, with over 300 to 400 attending last year. In all, about 35 to 40 volunteers help make the dance happen.

“On the surface, we call this a father/daughter dance, but, from my perspective, it’s more about the relationship between the father and the daughter, and allowing dad to have that opportunity to show his daughter how she should be treated by a man, properly, what a date’s really supposed to look like,” said Falcon. “I think that’s one of the biggest opportunities for modeling a healthy relationship. And, of course, you’re going to make memories that last forever.”

Falcon is looking forward to attend the event with his own daughter, 18 year old Kate Falcon.

As a dance, there will be, of course, dancing. D. Miller of WQSB will DJ the event. Light snacks will be provided, including vegetable trays, chicken fingers and Frios pops.

All in all, “it’s a magical night” for girls to spend a night with their fathers.

The money raised from the event funds the YMCA’s scholarship fund. This can be especially helpful for seniors on a fixed income to single-parent households trying to enroll their children in summer programs.

For more information about the dance or YMCA, call 256-547-4947.