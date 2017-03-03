The Messenger Community Calendar

March

5 Gadsden First United Methodist Church, located at 115 South Fifth Street, will host its third annual Hymns for Hunger benefit Community Concert and Food Drive at 3 p.m. The concert will feature an ecumenical choir with Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, Episcopalian and Catholic members, as well as guest musicians from the Gadsden and Jacksonville area. Admission is free of charge, but the concert board asks for monetary contributions and/or donations of non-perishable food items to be made to the Etowah County Food Bank.

9 The Early Spring Extension program will hold private pesticide applicator training courses at the Jackson County ALFA building from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The course costs $20 to participate. For more information and to register, call 256-574-2143.

11 The Annual Lion’s Club Pancake Day will be held from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rainbow City Community Center. Tickets are $5 in advance and $5.50 at the door. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk (white and chocolate) and coffee. Children age 6 and under eat free. Tickets are available from any Lion’s Club member and at the Exchange Bank in Rainbow City.

17 The Gadsden Public Library will host an AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Drivers of any age are welcome. Completion of the course may qualify drivers 50 or over for insurance discounts. The cost for this classroom course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members, which includes a large-print workbook. The class can also be audited at no cost. For more information and to register, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

25 The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society will present its Spring Seminar from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center in downtown Gadsden. Dr. Robert Scott Davis, who teaches genealogy and history at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, will present topics including “Finding Your Georgia Ancestor’s Origins in Southern Migration Sources,” “Research in South Carolina” and “What Your Mother Never Told You about the Federal Census.” For more information, e-mail neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144.

April

29 The Early Spring Extention program will host the Cherokee/Etowah County 4-H Pig Squeal Show and Auction at the Sand Rock Livestock Pavilion. The event will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, call 256-706-0032.

Ongoing Announcements

The Etowah County Young Democrats is a group of 19 – 40 year old young adults who believe in progressive ideals and work to train volunteers, advocate for issues and elect Democrats in Etowah County. The ECYD meets on the First Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, visit etowahyoungdems.org.

The Alabama Head Injury Foundation hosts monthly support group meetings for traumatic brain injury survivors and their families on the second Friday of each month from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden. Lunch is provided.

Head Start and Early Head Start are now enrolling. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll in Head Start. To apply, please bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card and immunization records, as well as a copy of Medicaid records and income verification. For more information, call 256-546-7766. Head Start and Early Head Start are part of a collaborative effort to serve and support children with severe disabilities.

SouthernCare is seeking volunteers ages 18 and up to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of the SouthernCare volunteer team, please contact Heather Attaway at 256-546-5566 or hattaway@curohs.com.

The Blue Devil Spirit Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Attalla. The meeting is open to any Etowah High School graduate.

Need help managind diabetes? Join the monthly diabetes support group. The group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 500 building of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Learn from and share with others. The group is facilitated by certified diabetes educator Ethelyn Brown, RN.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to continue its Be Healthy School Grant program. For the 2017 – 2018 school year, Blue Cross will make $250,000 available and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K through six. Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded more than $1 million in 114 Be Healthy School Grants statewide for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs. Applications can be completed at AlabamaBlue.com/schoolgrant. The deadline to submit an application is March 17. Each selected school will receive a grant of up to $10,000, and schools will be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner. Blue Cross will present students who successfully complete their school’s program with Be Healthy awards.

Winter storm conditions across major portions of Alabama have impacted the blood supply, and LifeSouth urges the community to help by donating blood. Visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to find a location near you. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is also required.

A support group for people suffering with Parkinson’s Disease and their care partners meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Gadsden’s Family Life Center. Participants are welcome to bring their own food to meetings. For more information, contact Judi Drew at 205-919-6992 or parkinsonsgroup.gadsden@gmail.com.

The residents of Daugette Towers are currently seeking donations to help replace or repair their ice machine. The resident-owned amenity has malfunctioned and will cost over $2,000 to repair or replace. Daugette Towers is a 100-unit community serving the elderly and disabled, most of whom are on fixed incomes. The community is seeking donations from the generous people of Gadsden to repair the ice machine.

Volunteer today with Habitat for Humanity. Break through barriers and see one another as real people and partners. You can make a difference in your community. For more information, call 256-543-1898 or visit www.gadsdenhabitat.com.

The Gadsden Job Corps is currently seeking women 16 – 24 years old for free career training in welding, CNA, culinary arts, security, carpentry, pharmacy science, automotive repair and more. To receive information on the next orientation scheduled in your area, contact admissions counselor Brenda Miller at 256-543-2336, ext. 11.

The Gadsden Public Library is offering Beanstack, an online portal that offers free, personalized recommendations for books, apps, events and more. The service is powered by children’s curation company Zoobean and gives the library access to a database using over 1,600 tags. Each week, a book in the library’s collection and a relevant program or event at the library will be suggested. For more information, contact the Children’s Department at 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are currently looking for blood donors. Give so others can live and help meet the needs of local hospitals. By giving now, you can help prevent a critical blood shortage in our community. It’s easy, it’s quick and the investment of just a few minutes can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need. Donate blood today and become tomorrow’s lifesaver. For more information, visit www.lifesouth.org.

The Life Choice Hospice program, which serves Gadsden and surrounding areas, is currently seeking volunteers to provide comfort and support to patients in need of end-of-life care. The mission of Life Choice is to enhance quality of life by addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. Volunteers provide companionship and dignity to members of the community facing life-limiting illness. All volunteers will receive specialty training on many aspects of hospice care and can choose to dedicate as little as two hours per month to as much as six hours a week. For more information, visit compassushealthcare.com or call 256-782-3560.

Do you have a child with a suspected handicapping condition between the ages of 3 – 21 within the Gadsden City School System? Call the Gadsden City Board of Education, Special Education Dept. at 256-549-2914. Testing is available in the following areas: autism, deafness/blindness, developmental delay, emotional disability, intellectual disability, specific learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, speech and language impairment, traumatic brain injury and other health impairments.

Browse the new GPL Readers’ Advisory Lists, found at the Gadsden Public Library or online at www.gadsdenlibrary.org. Compiled through research by GPL staff members, these extensive lists, consist of a collection of stories organized by genre.

Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone struggling with drug addiction, get them the help they need. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.

Nichols Memorial Library in Gadsden is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for family history research. The library contains genealogical information and family files from Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. Military records and Native American research books are also available. For more information, contact Leon Young at 256-547-8477 or Harold Batie at 256-492-2739.

If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Gadsden Public Library, stop by the Friends of the Library Bookstore and pick up an application. Membership levels include Individual, Student (with valid student ID only) or Senior (age 65 or older), Family, “Best Friends” (fine-free until expiration), Sponsor and Corporate. Memberships expire Dec. 31. For additional information, please contact Judy Bacon at 256-549-4699, ext. 121.

Gadsden Public Library computer classes are offered in the computer classroom of the main library. Classes are offered free to the community, but there is a $5 deposit per class to hold a reservation. Registration is required. Register for classes at the computer center desk or for call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A current library card is needed to enroll.

The Gadsden Public Library Oral History Project iw currently seeking community members with stories about living in Gadsden and Etowah County at various points in history. Interviews will take place in the Lena Martin Room by appointment only. Join the Gadsden Public Library in our ongoing effort to preserve the oral history of Gadsden and Etowah County by sharing your stories. Interviews are now being conducted. If interested, please contact Craig at 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

Mental Health America of Etowah County offers stress and anger management classes on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Robert Echols Family Success Center located at 821 East Broad Street. Entrance to the class is at the rear of the building.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts domestic violence prevention classes on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to help participants change destructive and violent behavioral patterns and to foster healthy attitudes through information, intervention and involvment. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts parenting classes on Wednesdays from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to give parents practical skills that can be used immediately. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Register for free GED classes at Gadsden State Ayers Campus Cheaha Career Center. Classes are held every Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. or every first and third Wednesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-835-5462.

Register for free GED at Gadsden State’s East Broad Campus/Brown Hall at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Morning and evening classes are available. For more information, call 256-549-8698.

Military veterans in Etowah County and surrounding areas are invited to take advantage of the Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound Program at the Ayers and Wallace Drive campuses. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not required. Veterans Upward Bound is a TRiO program funded by the United States Department of Education. For more information call 256-549-8286 or 256-549-8328, or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.

Jesus Christ founded the Catholic Church in the year 33, but who established the other 25,000 churches? Visit Catholic Studies on Thursday afternoons from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 223 South Third Street in Gadsden. For more information, call John Larkins at 256-485-2029 or Bob Roberts at 256-393-5840.

Gadsden Regional Hospice located at 301 South 4th Street in Gadsden hosts a grief support group/bereavement management class every Tuesday at 2 p.m. For more information, call 256-538-7460.

Artifacts and pictures from Norris High School are being sought, as well as pictures of historic Attalla landmarks. Contact Rev. Preston Nix at 256-305-9730 or Mrs. Henley at 205-390-1335 for more information.

The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society and the Alabama City Historical Society are working to preserve and maintain Clayton Cemetery. The societies are in the process of publishing a book on the cemetery and are interested in obtaining any history on the cemetery and those buried there. Anyone with information or donations may contact Julia Young at 256-504-1485, RoseMary Hyatt at 256-490-4683 or Sherry Underwood at 256-490-5286.

Greater Gadsden Speakers is dedicated to helping its members become confident and excellent communicators and leaders in an encouraging and fun environment. The Toastmasters Club can help you to improve your communication skills and build solid leadership skills. The club meets every Thursday at the Coosa Valley YMCA from 7 – 8 p.m. in the Activity Room. For more information, contact Phil Swindall at 256-504-4198. Guests are always welcome to visit as many times as they wish.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness Center in Gadsden meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gadsden. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Join us for our monthly meeting and discover how we can help each other in our community.

Do you have a family member or a friend with a disability? If so, sign up for the Disability Advocacy Network e-mail list to show your support for a family member or friend through The Arc’s national movement. You will receive reliable updates about upcoming state and federal legislative decisions so you can take action as an informed advocate. The future of your family member or friend with an intellectual/developmental disability will be built on the foundation of how their services and supports are structured and funded. Please visit www.thearcofal.org to subscribe.

What’s going on at the Gadsden Public Library?

March

6, 20 The Children’s Lego Club will meet in the children’s department from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. This club is for children ages 1 – 12. Legos will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

4, 18, 25 The Chess Club meets in the Lena Martin Room at 10 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, email craig@gadsdenlibrary.org or call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

7 The Alabama City branch hosts story time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week’s story is Eight Animals Play Ball by Susan Middleton Elya. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

7 – 8 Computer Basics & Internet for the Beginner will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Classes are free but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

7 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is What Pet Should I Get? by Dr. Seuss. This program is geared toward children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.com.

7 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club will meet in the Modern Woodmen Garden at the GPL Park. This week’s topic is bees. Plan accordingly for season temperatures and remember sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

7 The Teen Zone hosts movie night at 4 p.m. This week’s movie is Pride & Prejudice & Zombies. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

8 The children’s department hosts Wacky Wednesday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. This week’s activity is an Enchanted Rose inspired by Beauty & the Beast. This program is geared toward children ages 5 and up, and costs $1 per child. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

9 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. This week’s story is The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. This program is geared toward children up to 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

9, 23 The East Gadsden branch will host Mahjong for Beginners from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

9, 23 The Teen Zone offers a free introductory Japanese course from 4 – 5 p.m. The class will provide a fun and easy gateway to speaking, writing and understanding the Japanese language. All materials will be provided. For more information, email Paxton@gadsdenlibrary.org.

9 The Teen Zone hosts Craft Night from 4 – 6 p.m. This week’s activity is making a DIY galaxy jar. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

15 Downloading & Saving Your Docs & Files will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Classes are free but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

14 The Alabama City branch hosts Story Time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week’s story is St. Patrick’s Day by Anne Rockwell. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

14 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is Sorting Through Spring: Math in Nature by Lizann Flatt. This program is geared toward children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.com.

14 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club will meet in the Modern Woodmen Garden at the GPL Park. This week’s topic is germination with Lisa Gallardo. Plan accordingly for season temperatures and remember your sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

14 The Teen Zone hosts Movie Night at 4 p.m. This week’s movie is Alice Through the Looking Glass. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

15 The Alabama City branch will host a jewelry-making circle at 10 a.m. Learn something new or share your knowledge. Participants are asked to bring supplies for their chosen projects. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

16 The grand opening of the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame will Be held at 10 a.m. The Alabama Writers Hall of Fame recognizes those professionals who have proved outstanding in their field. The Gadsden Public Library is proud to host a traveling exhibition of the 2016 class beginning Thursday, March 16 with a grand opening at 10 a.m. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

16 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Cepartment. This week’s story is There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Clover by Lucille Colandro. This program is geared toward children ages 18 months – 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

16 The Young at Heart Coloring Club wil meet in the Lena Martin Room at 2 p.m. A selection of coloring sheets, colored pencils and markers will be available. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

16 The Teen Zone hosts Craft Night from 4 – 6 p.m. This week’s activity is called “Masks in the Making.” For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

16 The GPL Literary Author series will host Jeanie Thompson at 5:30 p.m. at the Stone Market. Thompson will read from and sign copies of her newest book of poetry, The Myth of Water: Poems from the Life of Helen Keller. The Stone Market will also be offering a wine tasting for a fee of $5.

16 The “Stars Fell on Alabama” film series will continue at 6 p.m. at the Pitman Theatre in downtown Gadsden. Brown bags and coolers are welcome. Call 256-547-8696 for more information or to find out what film will play this month. The series is a joint venture of the University of Alabama’s Gadsden Center, the Gadsden Public Library and Downtown Gadsden, Inc.

21 The Alabama City branch hosts Story Time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week’s story is And Then It’s Spring by Julie Fogliano. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

21 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is Curious George and the Pizza by Margaret Rey. This program is geared toward children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.com.

21 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club will meet in the Modern Woodmen Garden at GPL Park. This week’s topic is clovers. Plan accordingly for season temperatures and remember sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

Ongoing Announcements

The Friends of the GPL Bookstore is now open for business weekdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Interviews for the GPL Oral History Project are now being conducted. Call 256-549-4699, ext. 120 to schedule an appointment.

Give your child a head start in kindergarten by signing them up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

The Teen Zone hosts Homework Hour every Wednesday from 4 – 5 p.m. Call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email cristina@gadsdenlibrary.org.

The Alabama City branch hosts Stitching Time each Wednesday at 2 p.m. All skill levels and stitching pastimes are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

The Alabama City branch hosts movie screenings each Thursday at 10 a.m. Movies are chosen by popular request. Drinks and popcorn will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

The East Gadsden branch holds a beginner knitting and crochet circle each Monday from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own needles/hooks and yarn. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

The East Gadsden branch hosts sewing school each Wednesday from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants must be over 18 and pre-registered. Participants are asked to bring their own pattern, material and supplies. A sewing machine will be available. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

The East Gadsden branch hosts Color and Calm Down each Friday at 12 p.m. This program is geared towards adults. All materials will be provided.