Legal notices for the week of March 3 - 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Rand Hilleke, a married man, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the February 23, 2004, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2004-0705, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 13, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Four (4) in Brookline Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book D, page 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Feb 17, 24 & March 3, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Justin Childers and Billie Childers, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, Peoples Independent Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 24th day of August, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3278059; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, Peoples Independent Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated March 5, 2015 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3414845. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 21, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at an axle found at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of said section; thence N 89º 57’ 01” W a distance of 332.84 feet to a 5/8” rebar iron found; thence N 01º 37’ 00” W a distance of 459.93 feet to an iron pin set at the point of beginning. From said point of beginning, continue N 01º 37’ 00” W a distance of 273.62 feet to a railroad spike found on the centerline of Bryant road; thence along said centerline, the following chord bearings and distances: S 76º 04’ 20” E a distance of 77.61 feet; S 67º 09’ 53” E a distance of 79.71 feet; thence S 58º 21’ 19” E a distance of 79.07 feet to a railroad spike set on the centerline of said Bryant Road; thence leaving said centerline, S 31º 15’ 01” W a distance of 179.37 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 13º 36’ 05” W a distance of 30.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 89º 57’ 01” W a distance of 108.28 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.92 acres, more or less, less and except any easements or rights-of-way, and being a portion of SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. According to the survey prepared by Joe B. Davis, PLS/Al. Reg. No. 19744, dated January 2, 2007.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-1682

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Feb 17, 24 & March 3, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 22, 2011 by Cynthia M. Gazaway, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., and recorded in Instrument Number 3354185 on August 24, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number 3358097 and Instrument Number 3445000 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 23, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at a point where the Southerly line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway intersects the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Southerly line of said highway a distance of 225 feet; thence Southerly and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) a distance of 210 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Southerly line of said highway a distance of 225 feet to a point in the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4); thence Northerly and along said East line a distance of 210 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section Fifteen (15), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4981 Old Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012313

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cathy Holley Crook and husband, Rafael A. Crook, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 20, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc.#: M-2003-5532, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 21, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) in Noccalula Park Rearrangement, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, excepting the following described portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13), Block Number Three (3), which was conveyed to Allen E. Clayton, May 30, 1961. A westerly portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3), of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows:

Begin at the Southwest corner of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of Noccalula Park Rearrangement and run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of Lovely Place for a distance of 2 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction for a distance of 148 feet to the southwest corner of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Three (3); thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 14.2 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence in a Southerly direction along the Westerly line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 147.5 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Sandra L. Smiley, a single woman, to Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., dated August 25, 2015, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3422638; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 28th day of March, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 23, in Block Number 4 in Elliott Park First Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 118-199, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rodney Cameron, a married man and wife, Melinda Renea Cameron, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. Corporation, on the 9th day of April, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3330376; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land being a part of Block Number 2 of the Watkins Addition, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 7 Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and being a part of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the Northeast right of way line of Eighth Avenue with the Northwest right of way line of Thompson Avenue; thence N. 49 degrees, 33 minutes, 56 seconds E., along said Northwest right of way line, a distance of 268.65 feet; thence S. 61 degrees, 00 minutes, 41 seconds E., leaving said Northwest right of way line, a distance of 47.00 feet to the Southeast right of way line of said Thompson Avenue, the point of beginning; thence N. 49 degrees, 33 minutes, 56 seconds E., along said Southeast right of way, a distance of 61.00 feet; thence S. 39 degrees, 41 minutes, 53 seconds E., leaving said Southeast right of way line, a distance of 230.00 feet to the Northwest right of way line of Fifth Street; thence S. 49 degrees, 34 minutes, 58 seconds W. along the Northwest right of way line of said Fifth Street, a distance of 54.00 feet; thence N. 41 degrees, 26 minutes, 32 seconds W., leaving said Northwest right of way of Fifth Street, a distance of 230.00 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 13,223.58 square feet of 0.30 acres, more or less. Subject to any easements, restriction, or agreements that may exist.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in deed recorded in Instrument Number 3330375 and mortgage recorded in Instrument Number 3330376.

Property street address for informational purposes: 810 5th St NW , Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408545

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Elizabeth Joan Grove, an unmarried woman, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, dated the 24th day of August, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3278131. The undersigned Mortgagee, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 4, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in the T.D. Turman Second Addition to Rainbow City, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 319 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-524

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joy Sanders, a single individual, originally in favor of The Provident Bank, Inc., on the 5th day of August, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2003-4408; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee f/k/a Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, 2003- BC12, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 17, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots numbers Nine (9) and Ten (10) and all that portion of the original Garvin Street lying between Lot No. 9 and the Northwest line of Garvin Street as dedicated by M.F. Wall to City of Gadsden by Instrument dated November 29th, 1964, and recorded in Miscellaneous record 45, pages 567 to 71, inclusive, all in Block Number Six (6), all the foregoing lands being in M.F. Wall’s Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book E, page 57, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Comp any as described in Instruments recorded in Book S-S, page 10, Book 5-V, page 524, Book 319 page 439, Book 374, page 513, Book 848, page 441, and subject to the rights of the Water Works and sewer board of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as described in Instrument recorded in Book 605, page 515, all of said books being in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1308 Garvin Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee f/k/a Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, 2003- BC12, Mortgagee/Transferee

Andy Saag

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

381657

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 03/21/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

March 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

OSCAR MORRIS appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 24, 2017 Estate of BERDIA MAE MORRIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 17, 24 & March 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

R. ELAINE GARMON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 7, 2017 Estate of PATRICK E. GARMON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 17, 24 & March 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

LINDA GAIL BAGWELL SPRINGFIELD appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 27, 2017 Estate of WAYLON KENNETH BAGWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 17, 24 & March 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NICOLE JANETTE DEATON appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 25, 2017 Estate of RONALD C. ECK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 17, 24 & March 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JERRY RONALD LEAGUE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 2, 2017 Estate of MARTHA LANE WAGNON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KATHERINE E. DOWNEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of HENRY EDWARD DOWNEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TERESA ANN CUNNINGHAM appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 26, 2017 Estate of LEON A. CUNNINGHAM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD P. DEAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 31, 2017 Estate of CAROL O. DEAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MARK RAY CASSITY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 10, 2017 Estate of EVON W. CASSITY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JIMMIE L. BROOKS appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 15, 2017 Estate of PATRICIA T. BROOKS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD RUSSELL CLAYTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 10, 2017 Estate of CLARENCE LYNN CLAYTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NINA STREET DUNTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of WILLIAM C. STREET, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ALLEN DORROUGH appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 1, 2017 Estate of HAZEL C. THEYS BRAMMER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ERIC DANIEL TUCKER AND JAMES MITCHELL TUCKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 21, 2017 Estate of FRANCES BUTTRAM TUCKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GLORIA DEE BLACKWOOD MCCOY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 1, 2017 Estate of GLORIA D. BLACKWOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RITA COLLEEN BEKANICH MCGLAUGHN appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 9, 2017 Estate of LITTLE SURVENIA BEKANICH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY MASHBURN BRANNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 6, 2017 Estate of PEGGY JEAN MASHBURN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JAMIE LYNN BELYEU appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of CORDIE TIERCE WATSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9367

In Re: BEULAH MCELRATH

TO: Robert McElrath, Son; Tangelia McElrath, Daughter; Donetta Driver, Daughter; Robert McElrath, Son; Mario McElrath, Son, address(es) unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of BEULAH MCELRATH, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that April 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Katrina Holmes, Plaintiff

Vs.

Jeffery Holmes, Defendant

NOTICE TO JEFFERY HOLMES

You will take notice that a complaint in the above styled action seeking a divorce was filed against you in the Etowah County Circuit Court on February 13, 2017, Case No. DR-2017-58.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202 Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE this 13th day of February , 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9317

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY BEATRICE GIVENS

TO: W.E. WATWOOD, KENNETH MASON, EMILY MADDOX, PAM JOHNSON, LARRY HURLEY, DEREK COLBERT, BRENT HILL, SHARON ST.CLAIR, MALENE JENNINGS, MARLENE NIXON and the Unknown Heirs at Law and Next of Kin of Ruby Beatrice Givens.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for the Probate of the Last Will and Testament of RUBY BEATRICE GIVENS has been filed by J. Shane Givens and that the same is hereby set for hearing on the 29th date of March, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. You have the right to be present and contest the same if you deem proper.

DONE this 21st day of February, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1128

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO SCOTT LYNN BARTON THE PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED; AND NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a petition or the adoption of a minor child born to Linda Michelle Mobbs, Natural Mother, was filed on the 30th day of January, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of Scott Lynn Barton, the legal father, are unknown. Minor child’s birth date is 12/25/16.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Linda Michelle Mobbs, natural mother, was filed on the 30th day of January, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 12/25/16.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

DONE this 16th day of February, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Feb 24, March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given the J&D Enterprises, LLC has completed the Contract for Construction of the Somerset Pass Roadway Improvement Project for the City of Gadsden, AL and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden Engineering Dept., P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 17, 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that James E. Watts & Sons Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Construction of the Padenreich Avenue Storm Water Repair Project for the City of Gadsden, AL., and

has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Dept., P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 17, 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that James E. Watts & Sons Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Construction of the South 3rd. St. and Bay St. Storm Sewer Repair Project for the City of Gadsden, AL., and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Dept., P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 17, 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County; authorizing separate elections within municipalities within the county and within the unincorporated area of the county to determine whether alcoholic beverages may be sold or distributed on Sunday by properly licensed retail licensees serving the general public.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall apply only in Etowah County.

Section 2. (a) The voters of any municipality within the county may authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages within the municipality on Sunday by an election pursuant to this act, in the following manner:

The governing body of the municipality, by resolution, may call an election for the municipality to determine the sentiment of the voters of the municipality residing within the corporate limits, as to whether alcoholic beverages may be legally sold or distributed on Sunday within the municipality.

(b) On the ballot to be used for the election, the question shall be in the following form: “Do you favor the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within this municipality on Sundays as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the municipal governing body? Yes ___ No ___.”

(c) The first election and any subsequent elections shall be held and the officers appointed to hold the election in the manner provided by law for holding other municipal elections, and the returns thereof tabulated and results certified as provided by law for municipal or general elections. Any Sunday sales election shall be held as provided in this act as a special election, or any subsequent municipal or general election not less than 30 days following the date of the resolution.

(d) Notice of the election shall be given by the governing body of the municipality by publication or by posting the notice at the town or city hall apprising the voters of the municipality, at least three weeks before the date of the election, that an election shall be held to determine whether alcoholic beverages may be sold in the municipality on Sunday. The cost of the election shall be paid out of the general fund of the municipality.

(e) Only qualified voters of the municipality may vote in the election. If a majority of the voters voting in the municipal election vote “Yes,” alcoholic beverages may be legally sold or dispensed within the corporate limits of the municipality on Sunday by licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the municipality serving the general public in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the municipal governing body. The municipality may enact, by ordinance, any policies it deems appropriate to regulate any aspect of Sunday alcoholic beverages sales within the municipality.

(f) If a majority of the voters voting in the municipal election vote “No,” alcoholic beverages may not be sold or dispensed in the municipality on Sunday, except as otherwise authorized by law or by subsequent election which legalizes the sale and dispensing of alcoholic beverages on Sunday. A subsequent election shall not be held within 12 months following an election under this section.

Section 3. (a) The voters in the unincorporated area of the county may authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages within the unincorporated area of the county on Sunday by an election pursuant to this act, in the following manner:

The county commission, by resolution, may call an election to determine the sentiment of the voters residing outside the corporate limits of any municipalities within the county, as to whether alcoholic beverages may be legally sold or distributed on Sunday in the unincorporated area of the county as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the county commission.

(b) On the ballot to be used for the election, the question shall be in the following form: “Do you favor the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages outside the corporate limits of any municipalities within the county on Sunday as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the county commission? Yes ___ No ___.”

(c) The first election and any subsequent elections shall be held and the officers appointed to hold the election in the manner at the general election in November 2016, and the returns thereof tabulated and results certified as provided by law for county elections. Any Sunday sales election shall be held as provided in this act as a special election or at any subsequent countywide election not less than 30 days following the date of the resolution.

(d) Notice of the election shall be given by the judge of probate by publication or by posting the notice at the courthouse apprising the voters of the unincorporated area of the county, at least three weeks before the date of the election, that an election shall be held to determine whether alcoholic beverages may be sold in the unincorporated area of the county on Sunday. The cost of the election shall be paid out of the general fund of the county.

(e) Only qualified voters of the unincorporated area of the county may vote in the election. If a majority of the voters voting in the election vote “Yes,” alcoholic beverages can be legally sold or dispensed outside the corporate limits of any municipalities in the county on Sunday by licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the county serving the general public in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and as further provided for and regulated by the county commission. The county commission may enact, by ordinance, any policies it deems appropriate to regulate any aspect of Sunday alcoholic beverages sales in the unincorporated area of the county.

(f) If a majority of the voters voting in the election vote “No,” alcoholic beverages may not be sold or dispensed in the unincorporated area of the county on Sunday, except as otherwise authorized by law or by subsequent election which legalizes the sale and dispensing of alcoholic beverages on Sunday. A subsequent election shall not be held within 12 months following an election under this section.

Section 4. The provisions of this act are cumulative and supplemental to the present power and authority of any municipality or the county and is not intended to, nor shall it be interpreted so as to, repeal any existing power or authority of any municipality or the county now permitted under the general laws of the state, or under any local or special act of the Legislature.

Section 5. The provisions of this act are cumulative and supplemental to the present power and authority of the county and are not intended to, nor shall it be interpreted so as to, repeal any existing power or authority of the county now permitted under the general laws of the state, or under any local or special act of the Legislature.

Section 6. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Feb 10, 17, 24 & March 3,