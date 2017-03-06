Lady Blue Devils go 4-1 at J.B. Pennington tournament

Etowah High went 4-1 in the J.B. Pennington Tiger Pride Classic this past weekend in Blountsville.

The Lady Blue Devils defeated Susan Moore, 8-0; New Hope, 11-6; Shades Valley, 16-2; and Pelham, 3-1. Etowah’s lone loss came against the host Lady Tigers by a score of 3-0.

Against Susan Moore, Melissa Love allowed two hits to earn the win on the mound while going 3-for-3 with a double at the plate. Emma Jones went 3-for-3 with a home run, Bree Vasser went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Krislyn West went 2-for-3 with two RBI; Abbi Martin went 2-for-4; Halley Bennett went 2-for-2; Alexis Phillips went 1-for-3 with an RBI; and Lexi Brown went 1-for-2.

Against New Hope, Melissa Love went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI; Jones went 3-3 with a double and three RBI; Martin went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Bennett went 2-for-2; Vasser and Smith each went 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Brown, West and Katie Parrish each had a hit. Parrish was the winning pitcher.

Against Shades Valley, Vasser went 4-for-4 with a grand slam; Love went 3-for-3 with four RBI; Martin went 3-for-3 with an RBI; Brown went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI; Smith had a double and three RBI; Jones went 2-for-2; Hally Bennett had a hit and an RBI; and Parrish had two hits. Love was the winning pitcher.

Against Pelham, Lexi Brown went 2-for-2 with an RBI; Vasser went 2-for-2, Love had a double; and West had an RBI. Parrish tossed a three-hitter to earn the victory.