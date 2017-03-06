Lady Cardinals advance in conference tournament

Raven Cooley shot 50 percent (5-for-10) from the three-point line in Gadsden State’s 74-60 victory over Lawson State in the opening round of the Alabama Community College Conference Tournament on March 3 in Birmingham.

The Lady Cardinals (8-18) will face Shelton State in the tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 8. Cooley finished with 21 points and five assists.

Also for Gadsden State, Te’ Johnson contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, while Hannah Evans finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards. Tariah Reynolds added nine points, while Keely Ellison chipped in six.