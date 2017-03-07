Conquerors' Hampton ties AHSAA softball record

Coosa Christian’s Alaina Hampton tied an Alabama High School Athletic Association softball record in the Lady Conquerors’ 12-3 win over Ashville on March 2. The senior catcher tied the AHSAA record for number of doubles in a single game after going 5-for-5 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI. Her five hits also tied her with the second-most hits in a single game. Also for Coosa against Ashville, Claire Stephens had two hits and five RBI; Carol Garmany had two hits and three stolen bases; Somer Stephens had two hits; and Mary Beth Williamson, Manaia Pio and Erica Snow each had a hit. Stephens was the winning pitcher.