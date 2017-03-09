GCHS duo to play in all-star basketball game

Gadsden City High School seniors Haley Troup and Brooke Burns were among 12 high school players across the state recently selected to the Alabama roster for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star girls basketball game next Friday (March 17) in Montgomery.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on the Alabama State University campus.

A 5-10 guard/forward, Troup averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games this past season while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets. A first team All-State selection in her sophomore and junior seasons, Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She signed a basketball scholarship with the University of South Carolina last year.

A 5-10 guard, Burns averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 29 games. She shot 85 percent from the foul line and knocked down 39 three-point baskets. She ended her prep career with 1,877 points. Burns, who made the All-State second team following her junior season, signed a basketball scholarship with the University Tennessee-Chattanooga last year.

Troup and Burns helped the 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fourth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament.

Joining Troup and Burns on the Alabama roster are Sipsey Valley’s Queen Ford, Tanner’s Kirsten Brown, Wenonah’s Alexus Dye, Sparkman’s Terri Smith, Faith Academy’s Unique Thompson, Brewbaker Tech’s Bianca Jackson, Red Bay’s Allie Kennedy, Ramsay’s Courtney Lee, Wenonah’s Jayla Morrow and Deshler’s Nicole Shirley.