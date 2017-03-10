The Messenger Community Calendar

March

11 The Annual Lion’s Club Pancake Day will be held from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rainbow City Community Center. Tickets are $5 in advance and $5.50 at the door. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk (white and chocolate) and coffee. Children age 6 and under eat free. Tickets are available from any Lion’s Club member and at the Exchange Bank in Rainbow City.

14 The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office will hold a citizen’s firearm classroom safety course from 6 – 8:30 p.m. in Room 210 of Gadsden State’s Joe Ford Center. Registration is required. Please do not bring your weapon to the classroom portion of the course. Email nbarton@etowahcounty.org to register. Additional courses will be scheduled throughout the year.

16 The Greater Gadsden Greeters will hold its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. New residents (those who have lived in the area four years or less) may e-mail greatergadsdengreeters@gmail.com for more information.

17 The Gadsden Public Library will host an AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Drivers of any age are welcome. Completion of the course may qualify drivers 50 or over for insurance discounts. The cost for this classroom course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members, which includes a large-print workbook. The class can also be audited at no cost. For more information and to register, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

20 All residents of the City of Attalla District 5 are invited to attend a community meeting at the Carnes Recreation Center at 7 p.m. District 5 Council Member Bob Cross will speak to residents about progress in the area and future plans.

25 The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society will present its Spring Seminar from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center in downtown Gadsden. Dr. Robert Scott Davis, who teaches genealogy and history at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, will present topics including “Finding Your Georgia Ancestor’s Origins in Southern Migration Sources,” “Research in South Carolina” and “What Your Mother Never Told You about the Federal Census.” For more information, e-mail neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144.

25 A group of students from Southside High School will travel to Iceland in March of 2018. The students will spend a week in Iceland and receive college credit once they return home. An Easter Extravaganza fundraiser for the trip will be held at the Southside Community Center to support Southside High School students’ educational trip to Iceland. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature shopping, food and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. To purhcase a vendor space, contact Leslie Freeman at leslie_freeman@ecboe.org or 256-504-6159.

April

1 The Whites Chapel Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at the Northeast Etowah Center. The association will dicuss the new urn garden and other ongoing projects. It is also currently looking for descendants and relatives of people buried in the cemetery. For more information, call Joyce Stocks at 256-390-0548.

8 The Attalla Jr./Norris High Foundation will host its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Attalla Senior Citizen Building. This year’s banquet will honor Mrs. Yvonne G. Harris and Rev. W.H. Granger. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 256-538-2055.

22 Join the Sarcoidosis Hope Walk at the Vivian Lee Maddox Walking Trail benefitting the UAB Sarcoidosis Research Fund. Sign in for the 1-mile walk or the 5K walk at 7:30 a.m. The walks begin at 9 a.m. Early registration until March 25 is $20 and includes a free tee shirt. After March 25, registration will be $25. For more information, call 256-442-0463.

29 Southern Rock Cares presents the first annual Music/Shrimpfest/Cause to Ride at Gadsden’s Convention Hall from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. The event will feature live music, auctions, food and more. For more information, call 256-393-3225 or visit sourthernrockcares.com.

29 The Early Spring Extention program will host the Cherokee/Etowah County 4-H Pig Squeal Show and Auction at the Sand Rock Livestock Pavilion. The event will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, call 256-706-0032.

Ongoing Announcements

The Etowah County Young Democrats is a group of 19 – 40 year old young adults who believe in progressive ideals and work to train volunteers, advocate for issues and elect Democrats in Etowah County. The ECYD meets on the First Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, visit etowahyoungdems.org.

The Alabama Head Injury Foundation hosts monthly support group meetings for traumatic brain injury survivors and their families on the second Friday of each month from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden. Lunch is provided.

Head Start and Early Head Start are now enrolling. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll in Head Start. To apply, please bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card and immunization records, as well as a copy of Medicaid records and income verification. For more information, call 256-546-7766. Head Start and Early Head Start are part of a collaborative effort to serve and support children with severe disabilities.

SouthernCare is seeking volunteers ages 18 and up to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of the SouthernCare volunteer team, please contact Heather Attaway at 256-546-5566 or hattaway@curohs.com.

The Blue Devil Spirit Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Attalla. The meeting is open to any Etowah High School graduate.

Need help managind diabetes? Join the monthly diabetes support group. The group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 500 building of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Learn from and share with others. The group is facilitated by certified diabetes educator

What’s going on at the Gadsden Public Library?

March

14 The Alabama City branch hosts Story Time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week’s story is St. Patrick’s Day by Anne Rockwell. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

14 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is Sorting Through Spring: Math in Nature by Lizann Flatt. This program is geared toward children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.com.

14 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club will meet in the Modern Woodmen Garden at the GPL Park. This week’s topic is clovers. Plan accordingly for season temperatures and remember your sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

14 The Teen Zone hosts Movie Night at 4 p.m. This week’s movie is Alice Through the Looking Glass. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

15 The Alabama City branch will host a jewelry-making circle at 10 a.m. Learn something new or share your knowledge. Participants are asked to bring supplies for their chosen projects. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

15 Downloading & Saving Your Docs & Files will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Classes are free but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

16 The grand opening of the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame will Be held at 10 a.m. The Alabama Writers Hall of Fame recognizes those professionals who have proved outstanding in their field. The Gadsden Public Library is proud to host a traveling exhibition of the 2016 class beginning Thursday, March 16 with a grand opening at 10 a.m. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

16 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Cepartment. This week’s story is There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Clover by Lucille Colandro. This program is geared toward children ages 18 months – 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

16 The Young at Heart Coloring Club wil meet in the Lena Martin Room at 2 p.m. A selection of coloring sheets, colored pencils and markers will be available. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

16 The Teen Zone hosts Craft Night from 4 – 6 p.m. This week’s activity is called “Masks in the Making.” For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

16 The GPL Literary Author series will host Jeanie Thompson at 5:30 p.m. at the Stone Market. Thompson will read from and sign copies of her newest book of poetry, The Myth of Water: Poems from the Life of Helen Keller. The Stone Market will also be offering a wine tasting for a fee of $5.

16 The “Stars Fell on Alabama” film series will continue at 6 p.m. at the Pitman Theatre in downtown Gadsden. Brown bags and coolers are welcome. Call 256-547-8696 for more information or to find out what film will play this month. The series is a joint venture of the University of Alabama’s Gadsden Center, the Gadsden Public Library and Downtown Gadsden, Inc.

18, 25 The Chess Club meets in the Lena Martin Room at 10 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, email craig@gadsdenlibrary.org or call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

20 The Children’s Lego Club will meet in the children’s department from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. This club is for children ages 1 – 12. Legos will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

21 The Alabama City branch hosts Story Time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week’s story is And Then It’s Spring by Julie Fogliano. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

21 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is Curious George and the Pizza by Margaret Rey. This program is geared toward children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.com.

21 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club will meet in the Modern Woodmen Garden at GPL Park. This week’s topic is germination with Lisa Gallardo. Plan accordingly for season temperatures and remember sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

22 The children’s department hosts Wacky Wednesday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. This week’s activity is a spy decoder. This program is geared toward children ages 5 and up, and the cost is $1 per child. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

22 Microsoft PowerPoint will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Classes are free, but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

23 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. This week’s story is Guinea Pigs Add Up by Margery Cuyler, featuring a special guest. This program is geared toward children ages 18 months – 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

23 The East Gadsden branch will host Mahjong for Beginners from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

23 The Teen Zone offers a free introductory Japanese course from 4 – 5 p.m. The class will provide a fun and easy gateway to speaking, writing and understanding the Japanese language. All materials will be provided. For more information, email Paxton@gadsdenlibrary.org.

29 Setting Up & Using Email will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Classes are free, but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

30 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. This week, we will be taking photos with the Easter Bunny! This program is geared toward children ages 18 months – 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

April

8 The Brunch with Books Club will meet in the Lena Martin room at 10 a.m. to discuss The Mark by Kiki Swinson. Lunch will be served. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

Ongoing Announcements

The Friends of the GPL Bookstore is now open for business weekdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Interviews for the GPL Oral History Project are now being conducted. Call 256-549-4699, ext. 120 to schedule an appointment.

Give your child a head start in kindergarten by signing them up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

The Teen Zone hosts Homework Hour every Wednesday from 4 – 5 p.m. Call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email cristina@gadsdenlibrary.org.

The Alabama City branch hosts Stitching Time each Wednesday at 2 p.m. All skill levels and stitching pastimes are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

The Alabama City branch hosts movie screenings each Thursday at 10 a.m. Movies are chosen by popular request. Drinks and popcorn will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

The East Gadsden branch holds a beginner knitting and crochet circle each Monday from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own needles/hooks and yarn. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

The East Gadsden branch hosts sewing school each Wednesday from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants must be over 18 and pre-registered. Participants are asked to bring their own pattern, material and supplies. A sewing machine will be available. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

The East Gadsden branch hosts Color and Calm Down each Friday at 12 p.m. This program is geared towards adults. All materials will be provided.