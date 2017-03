Gadsden City High School senior Landon Jenkins signed a baseball scholarship with Montreat (N.C.) College last Sunday (March 5) at Meadowbrook Baptist. In 84 games, Jenkins had 47 runs scored, 26 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Pictured, sitting from left: East Cobb baseball coach Bo Curtis, Montreat head baseball coach Jason Beck, Landon, East Cobb baseball coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Alterman. Standing, from left: Landon’s brother Jameson, Landon’s mom Melissa Jenkins, Landon’s dad Michael.