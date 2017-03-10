Legal notices for the week of March 10 – 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 22, 2011 by Cynthia M. Gazaway, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., and recorded in Instrument Number 3354185 on August 24, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number 3358097 and Instrument Number 3445000 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 23, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at a point where the Southerly line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway intersects the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Southerly line of said highway a distance of 225 feet; thence Southerly and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) a distance of 210 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Southerly line of said highway a distance of 225 feet to a point in the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4); thence Northerly and along said East line a distance of 210 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section Fifteen (15), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4981 Old Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012313

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cathy Holley Crook and husband, Rafael A. Crook, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 20, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc.#: M-2003-5532, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 21, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) in Noccalula Park Rearrangement, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, excepting the following described portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13), Block Number Three (3), which was conveyed to Allen E. Clayton, May 30, 1961. A westerly portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3), of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows:

Begin at the Southwest corner of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of Noccalula Park Rearrangement and run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of Lovely Place for a distance of 2 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction for a distance of 148 feet to the southwest corner of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Three (3); thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 14.2 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence in a Southerly direction along the Westerly line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 147.5 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rodney Cameron, a married man and wife, Melinda Renea Cameron, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. Corporation, on the 9th day of April, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3330376; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land being a part of Block Number 2 of the Watkins Addition, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 7 Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and being a part of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the Northeast right of way line of Eighth Avenue with the Northwest right of way line of Thompson Avenue; thence N. 49 degrees, 33 minutes, 56 seconds E., along said Northwest right of way line, a distance of 268.65 feet; thence S. 61 degrees, 00 minutes, 41 seconds E., leaving said Northwest right of way line, a distance of 47.00 feet to the Southeast right of way line of said Thompson Avenue, the point of beginning; thence N. 49 degrees, 33 minutes, 56 seconds E., along said Southeast right of way, a distance of 61.00 feet; thence S. 39 degrees, 41 minutes, 53 seconds E., leaving said Southeast right of way line, a distance of 230.00 feet to the Northwest right of way line of Fifth Street; thence S. 49 degrees, 34 minutes, 58 seconds W. along the Northwest right of way line of said Fifth Street, a distance of 54.00 feet; thence N. 41 degrees, 26 minutes, 32 seconds W., leaving said Northwest right of way of Fifth Street, a distance of 230.00 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 13,223.58 square feet of 0.30 acres, more or less. Subject to any easements, restriction, or agreements that may exist.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in deed recorded in Instrument Number 3330375 and mortgage recorded in Instrument Number 3330376.

Property street address for informational purposes: 810 5th St NW , Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408545

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Rand Hilleke, a married man, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the February 23, 2004, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2004-0705, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 27, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Four (4) in Brookline Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book D, page 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Elizabeth Joan Grove, an unmarried woman, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, dated the 24th day of August, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3278131. The undersigned Mortgagee, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 4, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in the T.D. Turman Second Addition to Rainbow City, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 319 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-524

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth N. Muskett and Sherry A. Muskett, originally in favor of The Gadsden Corporation, on the 1st day of April, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 1998 Page 77; the undersigned New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight, in Block B, in Sharp Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book K, Page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 203 Sharp Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

379576

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eva E. Rose, a single woman, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., on the 10th day of April, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3269435; the undersigned CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger with ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 16, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the Point of Beginning of the lands therein described, commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the North line of said Quarter section a distance of 330.00 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds East parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 365.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence North 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1.0 acres.

To describe the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress to aforesaid parcel of land from Rose Road, commence at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of Easement; thence run North 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds West parallel to the East line of said Quarter section a distance of 829.00 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 29.38 feet to the East line of aforesaid parcel. The aforesaid Parcel and Easement embraces portions of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 250 Rose Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger with ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

217093

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles C. Mickle, a married man and wife, Tonya Mickle to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc. and successors and assigns dated October 1, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument Number 3302907 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument number 3446867 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 12, 2017, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 667.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCING AT AN (1/2) INCH PIPE FOUND AT THE PURPORTED SE CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST (NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST-DEED RECORD) 667.50 FEET TO A (1/2) INCH PIPE FOUND, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 230.59 FEET TO A NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID SHADY GROVE ROAD THE FOLLOWING COURSES:

NORTH 32 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 55.58 FEET

NORTH 28 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 40.90 FEET

NORTH 27 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 44.49 FEET

NORTH 21 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 56.90 FEET

NORTH 19 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 253.71 FEET

NORTH 20 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 78.94 FEET AND

NORTH 18 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 64.74 FEET

TO A NAIL FOUND AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 117.47 FEET FROM AN 1 INCH SOLID ROD FOUND ON THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 549.41 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; SAID LANDS CONTAINING 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rhonda Peppers, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for National Bank of Kansas City, on the 24th day of February, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3363820; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 16, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9) and Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number Two (2) in the rearrangement of portions of Sims South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 175, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1707 Pierce Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

409057

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bonnie A. Fuller a/k/a Bonnie Fuller, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lexim Mortgage, LLC, on the 10th day of June, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document No. M-2005-2450; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Three (3) in Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2803 Waters Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408712

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James Walter Fuller, Sr. and Sandra Jean Fuller, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, on the 31st day of March, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2005-1328; the undersigned Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Two Block G in Cherokee Estates, Unit Two as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Save and except that portion of Lot 2 more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwesterly corner of Lot 2, Block G of Cherokee Estates Unit Two as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, and run Northerly along the Westerly line of Lot 2 a distance of 43.43 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue Northerly along the Westerly line of Lot 2 a distance of 82.57 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes right and run a distance of 0.16 feet; thence deflect 89 degrees 35 minutes right and run a distance of 82.57 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 25 minutes right and run a distance of 0.77 feet to the Westerly line of Lot 2 which is the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 904 E Tomahawk Trail, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

405793

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Diana Burris, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 29, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2003-2641, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 3, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1491, page 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 29 degrees 40 minutes West and along the Southeast line of said parcel and the Northwest line of Tabor Road 481.49 feet to the Southeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1542, page 25, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 48 degrees 22 minutes 11 seconds West 221.98 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 40 degrees 18 minutes 44 seconds East, 108.75 feet; thence South 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, 9.35 feet to a point on the North line of the Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, said point being the point of beginning of the herein described property; thence North 43 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds East 120 feet along the North line of said church property to a point on the Southwest line of Keener Road; thence North 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds West, 127.40 feet along the Southwest line of Keener Road; thence South 43 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds 120 feet; thence South 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, 127.40 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that mortgage dated July 20, 2016, in favor of Vantage Bank of Alabama, a corporation, and executed by Brandon L. Smith, a single man, which mortgage is recorded July 26, 2016, as Instrument Number 3437449, in the probate records of Etowah County, Alabama, the mortgagee has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to the law and power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the front doors of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, at the legal hours of sale, on March 3, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land located in the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the record location of the NE corner of said NE ¼ of the SE ¼; thence South 5.0 feet; thence S 89 deg. 01’ W 342.0 feet to a 1” pipe; thence S 89 deg. 01’ W 102.93 feet to an iron set at the South right of way of Coosa Road, the true point of beginning; thence S 22 deg. 52’ 25” E 115.03 feet to an iron set; thence S 72 deg. 25’ 52” W 113.68 feet to an iron set; thence N 22 deg. 52’ 25” W 150.00 feet, passing through an iron found at 33.74 feet to a ½” steel rod at the South right of way of said Coosa Road; thence N 89 deg. 01’ E 121.99 feet along said right of way to be the true point of beginning. (w2j36704etowah)

Said sale is being made for the purpose of applying the proceeds to the debt secured by the mortgage and the expenses of foreclosure. The auctioneer will give to the purchaser an Auctioneer’s deed subject to ad valorem taxes due October 1, 2017, subject to any and all statutory rights of redemption, previous mortgages, if any, all easements, encroachments, unrecorded leases, if any, any rights of way for road, or otherwise, utilities, title to all minerals and all restrictions and covenants of record.

JONES MILWEE & CAMERON, LLC

ATTORNEY AND AUCTIONEER

P. O. BOX 940

GUNTERSVILLE, AL 35976

THIS SALE CONTINUED UNTIL MARCH 16, 2017, DURING THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE.

March 10, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 26, 2003, executed by Robert A. Turman and Charlotte Turman, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Gadsden Mortgage Services, Inc. as an Agent for Crescent Mortgage Services, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on March 5, 2003, in Doc No. M-2003-1009, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 18, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Twelve (12), Thirteen (13) and the South 10 ft. of Lot Eleven (11), all in Block Five (5) of the Highlands to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on the 18th day of January, 2017, and was further postponed on the 28th day of February, 2017 by public announcement being made at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 11th day of April, 2017, at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

March 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JERRY RONALD LEAGUE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 2, 2017 Estate of MARTHA LANE WAGNON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KATHERINE E. DOWNEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of HENRY EDWARD DOWNEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TERESA ANN CUNNINGHAM appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 26, 2017 Estate of LEON A. CUNNINGHAM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD P. DEAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 31, 2017 Estate of CAROL O. DEAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MARK RAY CASSITY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 10, 2017 Estate of EVON W. CASSITY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JIMMIE L. BROOKS appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 15, 2017 Estate of PATRICIA T. BROOKS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD RUSSELL CLAYTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 10, 2017 Estate of CLARENCE LYNN CLAYTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NINA STREET DUNTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of WILLIAM C. STREET, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ALLEN DORROUGH appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 1, 2017 Estate of HAZEL C. THEYS BRAMMER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ERIC DANIEL TUCKER AND JAMES MITCHELL TUCKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 21, 2017 Estate of FRANCES BUTTRAM TUCKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GLORIA DEE BLACKWOOD MCCOY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 1, 2017 Estate of GLORIA D. BLACKWOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RITA COLLEEN BEKANICH MCGLAUGHN appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 9, 2017 Estate of LITTLE SURVENIA BEKANICH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY MASHBURN BRANNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 6, 2017 Estate of PEGGY JEAN MASHBURN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JAMIE LYNN BELYEU appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of CORDIE TIERCE WATSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA HALE GEORGE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of ANTHONY T. HALE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TERRY FOWLER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of DOUGLAS WAYNE ROBINSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD MARION LEDBETTER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of JUANITA S. LEDBETTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DENNIE RAY WINBORN, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of VICKI PEARL WHITTAKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JEFFERY LYNN SMITH appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of BENNY NEAL SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY FAYE GREENE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 23, 2017 Estate of NANCY A. ALLEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOHN M. SIMMONS appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 27, 2017 Estate of KATHIE SIMMONS MCCULLOUGH HILBERT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-45-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2401 JAMES STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Three (3) in James Cain Addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 340 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, certain rights of redemption of Jerrie Deramus, and First Heritage Mortgage Company, Inc.;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 28, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 10, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-46-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

405 ROSLYN DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block “J”, of Oakleigh Estates, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, certain rights of redemption of Charles B. Huff and wife Glenda J. Huff;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 28, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 10, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-47-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

707 BELLEVUE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The East 50 feet of Lots 1, 2, & 3 in Block B, Highland Park Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 40, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as: Beginning at the NE corner of Lot #1, Block B of said subdivision; thence West along the North line of said Lot #1, 50 feet to a point, thence Southerly turning an interior angle of 92 degrees 44’ go a distance of 180.91 feet to an alley; thence Easterly turning an interior angle of 87 degrees 16’ go along alley 50 feet to the SE corner of Lot #3, Block B, thence Northerly along the East line of Lots 1, 2, & 3 turning an interior angle of 92 degrees 44’ go a distance of 180.91 feet to the point of beginning.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, and certain rights of redemption of Carrie Rebecca King, 517 Tyler Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 28, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 10, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-48-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1612 PEACHTREE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number Two (2) in the Elliott Addition Number Three (3) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, certain rights of redemption of the heirs of the estate of Square Louis Owens;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 28, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 10, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9367

In Re: BEULAH MCELRATH

TO: Robert McElrath, Son; Tangelia McElrath, Daughter; Donetta Driver, Daughter; Robert McElrath, Son; Mario McElrath, Son, address(es) unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of BEULAH MCELRATH, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that April 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Katrina Holmes, Plaintiff

Vs.

Jeffery Holmes, Defendant

NOTICE TO JEFFERY HOLMES

You will take notice that a complaint in the above styled action seeking a divorce was filed against you in the Etowah County Circuit Court on February 13, 2017, Case No. DR-2017-58.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202 Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE this 13th day of February , 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9317

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY BEATRICE GIVENS

TO: W.E. WATWOOD, KENNETH MASON, EMILY MADDOX, PAM JOHNSON, LARRY HURLEY, DEREK COLBERT, BRENT HILL, SHARON ST.CLAIR, MALENE JENNINGS, MARLENE NIXON and the Unknown Heirs at Law and Next of Kin of Ruby Beatrice Givens.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for the Probate of the Last Will and Testament of RUBY BEATRICE GIVENS has been filed by J. Shane Givens and that the same is hereby set for hearing on the 29th date of March, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. You have the right to be present and contest the same if you deem proper.

DONE this 21st day of February, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1128

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO SCOTT LYNN BARTON THE PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED; AND NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a petition or the adoption of a minor child born to Linda Michelle Mobbs, Natural Mother, was filed on the 30th day of January, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of Scott Lynn Barton, the legal father, are unknown. Minor child’s birth date is 12/25/16.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Linda Michelle Mobbs, natural mother, was filed on the 30th day of January, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 12/25/16.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

DONE this 16th day of February, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Feb 24, March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given the J&D Enterprises, LLC has completed the Contract for Construction of the Somerset Pass Roadway Improvement Project for the City of Gadsden, AL and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden Engineering Dept., P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 17, 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that James E. Watts & Sons Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Construction of the Padenreich Avenue Storm Water Repair Project for the City of Gadsden, AL., and

has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Dept., P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 17, 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that James E. Watts & Sons Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Construction of the South 3rd. St. and Bay St. Storm Sewer Repair Project for the City of Gadsden, AL., and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Dept., P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 17, 24, March 3 & 10, 2017

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by The Water Works and Sewer Board of Gadsden at their office, 515 N Albert Rains Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:00 pm, local time, April 11, 2017 for the construction of:

Country Club and Bellevue Elevated Water Storage Tank

Reconditioning & Miscellaneous Repairs

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A summary of the work items is included below:

1. Reconditioning of the Country Club 200,000 gallon elevated tank, including replacement of interior and exterior coatings and miscellaneous repairs.

2. Reconditioning of the Bellevue Sphere 60,000 gallon spheroid tank, including replacement of interior and exterior coatings and miscellaneous repairs.

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference will be held at the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board, 515 N Albert Rains Blvd, on March 23, 2017 at 10:00 am to receive questions from interested parties. The project site will be reviewed at this time. Any required answers or responses will be issued by Addendum.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Water Works and Sewer Board of Gadsden in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer, and Dodge Data and Analytics, Isqft, or CMD Group.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Engineer for a deposit of $150.00 per set which will be refunded in full on the first sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona-fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The contractor shall possess a specialty license of MU. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board

515 N Albert Rains Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 543-2884

Krebs Engineering, Inc.

2100 River Haven Drive – Suite 100

Birmingham, AL. 35244

(205) 987-7411

March 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-5382

THE ESTATE OF WALLACE KYLE REID, DECEASED

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributes and all other persons interested in the Estate of WALLACE KYLE REID, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that RODNEY SHANE REID, as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALLACE KYLE REID, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 23rd day of January, 2017.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse on the 11th day of April, 2017, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report on Insolvency should be denied.

This the 6th day of March, 2017 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on April 14, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

1999 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA VIN: 3VWSA29 M4XM096291

Vehicle 2

1995 FORD RANGER VIN: 1FTCR 10A9SUC01117

Vehicle 3

1996 CHEVROLET LUMINA VIN: 2G1WL52 MXT9277711

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

March 10 & 17, 2017