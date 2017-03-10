Lion’s Club Pancake Day returns to Rainbow City

By Mary Elizabeth Dial, Staff Correspondent

Pancake Day is making its annual return to Rainbow City on March 11. The all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will be held at the Rainbow City Community Center beginning at 6 a.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $5.50 at the door, and children six and under eat for free.

The Rainbow City chapter of Lion’s Club International hosts Pancake Day as a fundraiser. Money raised from the event will be used to send two children to Camp Seale Harris in Alexander City. This weeklong camp experience helps children recently diagnosed with diabetes understand and manage their condition. The Rainbow City Lion’s Club is also committed to blindness prevention and aiding the visually impaired.

Guests at Pancake Day will be treated to all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and milk.

Pancake Day is sponsored by various local businesses, including Central Valley Animal Hospital, Alfa Insurance in Rainbow City, Gold’s Gym and Exchange Bank.

This year’s Pancake Day celebrates a significant milestone: the 100th Anniversary of Lion’s Club International. In addition to organizing Pancake Day each year, the Rainbow City chapter sponsors a local Boy Scout troop and girls’ softball team, holds eye screenings at elementary schools, provides school supplies to children in need and serves refreshments at local summer reading program events. Other annual fundraisers include mop and broom sales and nut sales.

Tickets for Pancake Day can be acquired at the door, from Chris Daniel at Exchange Bank or from any Rainbow City Lion’s Club member.