Local teams compete in Yellow Jacket Invitational

By Chris McCarthy/Editor

Photo caption: Glencoe High’s Lauren Cole tees off during the Yellow Jacket Invitational girls golf on March 9 at Silver Lakes. (Gary Wells)

Westbrook Christian finished in fourth place out of 21 schools at the Yellow Jacket Invitational girls golf tournament hosted by Glencoe High School at Silver Lakes’ Heartbreaker/Mindbreaker courses.

The defending Class 1A-3A state champion Lady Warriors finished with a team score of 274. Hope Cone shot an 85 for Westbrook, followed by Ellie Porter with 88, Sydney Fairchild with 91, Gracie Guyton with 92, Lauren Weaver with 128 and Anna Nichols with 133.

Spain Park won the tournament, followed by runner-up Auburn and third place Hoover.

Gadsden City finished with a combined 390 score, led by Audria Wood with a 122 score. Haley James shot 126 for the Lady Titans, followed by Cierra Jones with 142 and Daisey Allen with 153. Alana Mulkey and Daisey Allen competed for GCHS but withdrew during the tournament.

Hokes Bluff recorded a combined score of 437, with Amber Bigelow leading the Lady Eagles with a 128 score. Mazin Lowe shot 149, followed by Mazin Lowe at 149 and Abagail Reeves at 160.

In individual play, Glencoe’s Lauren Cole shot a 91 score.

“I thought [the tournament] went very well overall,” said Glencoe High girls golf coach and tournament director Jason Pierce. “It was a beautiful day to be on the golf course. Jason (Callan) and the folks at Silver Lakes are very easy to work with. Three of the defending state champions were here, so there was some stiff competition. We also had some state runners-up, so it was a strong field.”

Pierce noted that he wheels are in motion for next year, as he already has a date set for the 2018 event.

“After [the tournament] was over yesterday, I sent out an e-mail blast to all the (participating) coaches to send in the final results, and I attached an invitation for next year, so I guess we start 364 days ahead of time. But we’ve got some great parents and volunteers and some great sponsors, which really helps out logistically. This thing doesn’t happen without all that support.”

Event sponsors included Family Savings Credit Union, Rehab Partners, Amy Cole Photography, State Farm Insurance (Rick Hester), Perennial Lawn Care (Chad Whittington), Susie Weems Realty (Jeff Ingram), Regions Bank (Todd Edmondson),

Therapeutic Massage Therapy (Amanda Blackwell), Alaco Discount Pharmacy, Hugh’s Pharmacy, Northeast Orthopedics, ERA King Realty (Mike Powell), Lang’s Custom Printing, Laser Graphics, Inc., Gadsden Lighting, Wells Fargo Advisors and Pro-Turf, LLC (Ben Cotton).