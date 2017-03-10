Nomad Homestead to host yard sales for non-profits

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Nomad Homestead Supply is teaming up local ministries and nonprofits to help the organizations raise money through yard sales.

To do this, Nomad Homestead Supply is encouraging the organizations to drop off items. The store will tag the items, and split the proceeds 60 percent for Homestead Suppy and 40 percent for the organization.

The yard sales will be held every Thursday at the supply store located at 1229 Malone Street in Gadsden from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joshua Hanson, owner of Nomad Homestead Supply, said that the yard sale arrangement will benefit everyone. If ministries are hosting the sale they often have to lower prices because of lack of storage room for the items. However, the supply store is able to keep the items at higher prices because there is room to store the items. The items can be kept for weeks. Since the sale is on Thursday, the yard sale will not compete with others on Saturday.

Nomad will place items that have been on sale for a very long time into a free garage.

Nomad Homestead Supply is a “habitat resale store” that sells furniture and building supplies that might otherwise be discarded. For an example, Hanson said that if someone were to replace their cabinets, but the old ones were still in good shape, Nomad Homestead could take the old ones. The owners would get tax credit for something that would just be thrown out otherwise. Some new furniture is sold, and the donated items are often “upcycled,” with paint, repairs and even antiquing.

The store also sells kitchen goods,some artwork, organic goods such as soap and more. Hanson said that the store items are always changing, so even if you have visited before, there may be new items now.

The store is closed Sunday through Tuesday. Store hours on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursdays the store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nomadhomesteadsupply.com, call 785-447-0768 or call 256-459-5280 during store hours. The store’s Facebook page lists information about some of the items for sale.