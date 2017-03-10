The Sweet Tea Trio to release album in April

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On February 16, local favorite The Sweet Tea Trio opened for the Birmingham concert of Jon Bon Jovi’s “This House is Not for Sale” tour at the BJCC arena. The trio was selected to perform after submitting a videotaped performance.

“It was awesome,” said Sweet Tea member and Southside native Kate Falcon, of the performance. “It was like a dream, but went way too fast.”

Before the performance, The Sweet Tea Trio met Bon Jovi when he entered their dressing room. According to Falcon, he had gone to the Galleria earlier that day and had seen some Alabama football merchandise. The group talked about football in the Alabama for a little while, before talking about the Sweet Tea Trio’s career.

“He was very encouraging,” said Falcon.

Falcon said that he told them to keep going and not to give up.

For the performance, the trio had to wait below the stage “with flashlights at our feet.” Falcon said that was when the entire thing felt real, though it was the peak of the girls’ nervousness.

“Being on stage, it calmed us,” said Falcon.

Once onstage, The Sweet Tea Trio performed, for the very first time in public, songs from their first official record.

Falcon said that LiveNation live streamed a portion of the show and that the response has been really good so far.

The new album will be released in April of this year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Falcon.

She said fans had been asking for a record for a while, but that right now “everything feels right.” The group has grown musically and really found their voice.

The song Falcon is most excited about is “Needle in a Haystack,” which claims that “searching for love’s like a needle in a haystack.”

Falcon said that the song focuses on three-part harmonies, showing off all three girls remarkable singing voices. Falcon also thinks the song’s theme will be relatable.

“It’s so relatable for us,” said Falcon with a laugh, explaining that finding love while trying to break into the music industry is no easy feat.

For more information about the Sweet Tea Trio, check out the band’s social media or go to www.sweetteatrio.com. On the website, you can sign up for the band’s fan club. The fan club members will have an exclusive opportunity to preorder the album.