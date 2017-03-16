Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2017

The Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its Class of 2017.

Former Emma Sansom High School football standouts Andre “Brick” Haley and Larry Rose and former Etowah High football standouts Carnell Williams and Toderick Malone will be inducted at the organization’s annual banquet and ceremony at 6 p.m. on April 8 at Convention Hall in Gadsden. A meet and greet session will begin at 5 p.m.

The annual Hall of Fame scholarships will also be presented at the event. All area high schools submitted nominees for the scholarship based on athletic achievements, academic standings and community service. Two males and two females will be selected for this scholarship.

Tickets, which include a catered dinner, are $20 before April 2 and $25 after April 2 and at the door. Tickets may be purchased at River Bank and Trust in downtown Gadsden, Cadence Bank in Rainbow City, Jerry’s Phar-macy in Alabama City, the City of Attalla Board of Education and Southside Pharmacy.

Tickets also may be purchased from Hall of Fame board members by calling 256-442-5566 or 256-312-5566.