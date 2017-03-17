The Messenger Community Calendar

March

17 The Gadsden Public Library will host an AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Drivers of any age are welcome. Completion of the course may qualify drivers 50 or over for insurance discounts. The cost for this classroom course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members, which includes a large-print workbook. The class can also be audited at no cost. For more information and to register, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

20 All residents of the City of Attalla District 5 are invited to attend a community meeting at the Carnes Recreation Center at 7 p.m. District 5 Council Member Bob Cross will speak to residents about progress in the area and future plans.

25 The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society will present its Spring Seminar from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center in downtown Gadsden. Dr. Robert Scott Davis, who teaches genealogy and history at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, will present topics including “Finding Your Georgia Ancestor’s Origins in Southern Migration Sources,” “Research in South Carolina” and “What Your Mother Never Told You about the Federal Census.” For more information, e-mail neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144.

25 A group of students from Southside High School will travel to Iceland in March of 2018. The students will spend a week in Iceland and receive college credit once they return home. An Easter Extravaganza fundraiser for the trip will be held at the Southside Community Center to support Southside High School students’ educational trip to Iceland. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature shopping, food and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. To purhcase a vendor space, contact Leslie Freeman at leslie_freeman@ecboe.org or 256-504-6159.

April

1 The Whites Chapel Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at the Northeast Etowah Center. The association will dicuss the new urn garden and other ongoing projects. It is also currently looking for descendants and relatives of people buried in the cemetery. For more information, call Joyce Stocks at 256-390-0548.

8 The Attalla Jr./Norris High Foundation will host its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Attalla Senior Citizen Building. This year’s banquet will honor Mrs. Yvonne G. Harris and Rev. W.H. Granger. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 256-538-2055.

22 Join the Sarcoidosis Hope Walk at the Vivian Lee Maddox Walking Trail benefitting the UAB Sarcoidosis Research Fund. Sign in for the 1-mile walk or the 5K walk at 7:30 a.m. The walks begin at 9 a.m. Early registration until March 25 is $20 and includes a free tee shirt. After March 25, registration will be $25. For more information, call 256-442-0463.

29 Southern Rock Cares presents the first annual Music/Shrimpfest/Cause to Ride at Gadsden’s Convention Hall from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. The event will feature live music, auctions, food and more. For more information, call 256-393-3225 or visit sourthernrockcares.com.

29 The Early Spring Extention program will host the Cherokee/Etowah County 4-H Pig Squeal Show and Auction at the Sand Rock Livestock Pavilion. The event will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, call 256-706-0032.

Ongoing Announcements

The Etowah County Young Democrats is a group of 19 – 40 year old young adults who believe in progressive ideals and work to train volunteers, advocate for issues and elect Democrats in Etowah County. The ECYD meets on the First Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, visit etowahyoungdems.org.

The Alabama Head Injury Foundation hosts monthly support group meetings for traumatic brain injury survivors and their families on the second Friday of each month from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden. Lunch is provided.

Head Start and Early Head Start are now enrolling. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll in Head Start. To apply, please bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card and immunization records, as well as a copy of Medicaid records and income verification. For more information, call 256-546-7766. Head Start and Early Head Start are part of a collaborative effort to serve and support children with severe disabilities.

SouthernCare is seeking volunteers ages 18 and up to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of the SouthernCare volunteer team, please contact Heather Attaway at 256-546-5566 or hattaway@curohs.com.

The Blue Devil Spirit Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Attalla. The meeting is open to any Etowah High School graduate.

Need help managind diabetes? Join the monthly diabetes support group. The group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 500 building of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Learn from and share with others. The group is facilitated by certified diabetes educator Ethelyn Brown, RN.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to continue its Be Healthy School Grant program. For the 2017 – 2018 school year, Blue Cross will make $250,000 available and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K through six. Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded more than $1 million in 114 Be Healthy School Grants statewide for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs. Applications can be completed at AlabamaBlue.com/schoolgrant. The deadline to submit an application is March 17. Each selected school will receive a grant of up to $10,000, and schools will be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner. Blue Cross will present students who complete their school’s program with Be Healthy awards.

Winter storm conditions across major portions of Alabama have impacted the blood supply, and LifeSouth urges the community to help by donating blood. Visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to find a location near you. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is also required.

A support group for people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and their care partners meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Gadsden’s Family Life Center. Participants are welcome to bring their own food to each meeting. For more information, call Judi Drew at 205-919-6992 or email parkinsonsgroup.gadsden@gmail.com.

The residents of Daugette Towers are currently seeking donations to help replace or repair their ice machine. The resident-owned amenity has malfunctioned and will cost over $2,000 to repair or replace. Daugette Towers is a 100-unit community serving the elderly and disabled, most of whom are on fixed incomes. The community is seeking donations from the generous people of Gadsden to repair the ice machine.

Volunteer today with Habitat for Humanity. Break through barriers and see one another as real people and partners. You can make a difference in your community. For more information, call 256-543-1898 or visit www.gadsdenhabitat.com.

The Gadsden Job Corps is currently seeking women 16 – 24 years old for free career training in welding, CNA, culinary arts, security, carpentry, pharmacy science, automotive repair and more. To receive information on the next orientation scheduled in your area, contact admissions counselor Brenda Miller at 256-543-2336, ext. 11.

The Gadsden Public Library is offering Beanstack, an online portal that offers free, personalized recommendations for books, apps, events and more. The service is powered by children’s curation company Zoobean and gives the library access to a database using over 1,600 tags. Each week, a book in the library’s collection and a relevant program or event at the library will be suggested. For more information, contact the Children’s Department at 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are currently looking for blood donors. Give so others can live and help meet the needs of local hospitals. By giving now, you can help prevent a critical blood shortage in our community. It’s easy, it’s quick and the investment of just a few minutes can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need. Donate blood today and become tomorrow’s lifesaver. For more information, visit www.lifesouth.org.

The Life Choice Hospice program, which serves Gadsden and surrounding areas, is currently seeking volunteers to provide comfort and support to patients in need of end-of-life care. The mission of Life Choice is to enhance quality of life by addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. Volunteers provide companionship and dignity to members of the community facing life-limiting illness. All volunteers will receive specialty training on many aspects of hospice care and can choose to dedicate as little as two hours per month to as much as six hours a week. For more information, visit compassushealthcare.com or call 256-782-3560.

Do you have a child with a suspected handicapping condition between the ages of 3 – 21 within the Gadsden City School System? Call the Gadsden City Board of Education, Special Education Dept. at 256-549-2914. Testing is available in the following areas: autism, deafness/blindness, developmental delay, emotional disability, intellectual disability, specific learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, speech and language impairment, traumatic brain injury and other health impairments.

Browse the new GPL Readers’ Advisory Lists, found at the Gadsden Public Library or online at www.gadsdenlibrary.org. Compiled through research by GPL staff members, these extensive lists, consist of a collection of stories organized by genre.

Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone struggling with drug addiction, get them the help they need. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.

Nichols Memorial Library in Gadsden is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for family history research. The library contains genealogical information and family files from Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. Military records and Native American research books are also available. For more information, contact Leon Young at 256-547-8477 or Harold Batie at 256-492-2739.

If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Gadsden Public Library, stop by the Friends of the Library Bookstore and pick up an application. Membership levels include Individual, Student (with valid student ID only) or Senior (age 65 or older), Family, “Best Friends” (fine-free until expiration), Sponsor and Corporate. Memberships expire Dec. 31. For additional information, please contact Judy Bacon at 256-549-4699, ext. 121.

Gadsden Public Library computer classes are offered in the computer classroom of the main library. Classes are offered free to the community, but there is a $5 deposit per class to hold a reservation. Registration is required. Register for classes at the computer center desk or for call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A current library card is needed to enroll.

The Gadsden Public Library Oral History Project is currently seeking community members with stories about living in Gadsden and Etowah County. Interviews will take place in the Lena Martin Room by appointment only. Join the Gadsden Public Library in our ongoing effort to preserve the oral history of Gadsden and Etowah County by sharing your stories. Interviews are now being conducted. If interested, please contact Craig at 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

Mental Health America of Etowah County offers stress and anger management classes on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Robert Echols Family Success Center located at 821 East Broad Street. Entrance to the class is at the rear of the building.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts domestic violence prevention classes on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to help participants change destructive and violent behavioral patterns and to foster healthy attitudes through information, intervention and involvment. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts parenting classes on Wednesdays from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to give parents practical skills that can be used immediately. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Register for free GED classes at Gadsden State Ayers Campus Cheaha Career Center. Classes are held every Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. or every first and third Wednesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-835-5462.

Register for free GED at Gadsden State’s East Broad Campus/Brown Hall at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Morning and evening classes are available. For more information, call 256-549-8698.

Military veterans in Etowah County and surrounding areas are invited to take advantage of the Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound Program at the Ayers and Wallace Drive campuses. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not required. Veterans Upward Bound is a TRiO program funded by the United States Department of Education. For more information call 256-549-8286 or 256-549-8328, or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.

Jesus Christ founded the Catholic Church in the year 33, but who established the other 25,000 churches? Visit Catholic Studies on Thursday afternoons from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 223 South Third Street in Gadsden. For more information, call John Larkins at 256-485-2029 or Bob Roberts at 256-393-5840.

What’s going on at the Gadsden Public Library?

March

18, 25 The Chess Club meets in the Lena Martin Room at 10 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, email craig@gadsdenlibrary.org or call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

20 The Children’s Lego Club will meet in the children’s department from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. This club is for children ages 1 – 12. Legos will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

21 The Alabama City branch hosts Story Time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week’s story is And Then It’s Spring by Julie Fogliano. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

21 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is Curious George and the Pizza by Margaret Rey. This program is geared toward children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.com.

21 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club will meet in the Modern Woodmen Garden at GPL Park. This week’s topic is germination with Lisa Gallardo. Plan accordingly for season temperatures and remember sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

22 The children’s department hosts Wacky Wednesday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. This week’s activity is a spy decoder. This program is geared toward children ages 5 and up, and the cost is $1 per child. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

22 Microsoft PowerPoint will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Classes are free, but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

23 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. This week’s story is Guinea Pigs Add Up by Margery Cuyler, featuring a special guest. This program is geared toward children ages 18 months – 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

23 The East Gadsden branch will host Mahjong for Beginners from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

23 The Teen Zone offers a free introductory Japanese course from 4 – 5 p.m. The class will provide a fun and easy gateway to speaking, writing and understanding the Japanese language. All necessary materials will be provided. For more information, email Paxton@gadsdenlibrary.org.

29 Setting Up & Using Email will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Classes are free, but there is a $5 deposit required to hold a seat. Registration is required, as well as a current library card. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

30 Children’s Story Time is held at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. This week, we will be taking photos with the Easter Bunny. This program is geared toward children ages 18 months – 5 years old. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

April

8 The Brunch with Books Club will meet in the Lena Martin room at 10 a.m. to discuss The Mark by Kiki Swinson. Lunch will be served. For more information, call 256-549-4691.