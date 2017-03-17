Legal notices for the week of March 17 – 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rodney Cameron, a married man and wife, Melinda Renea Cameron, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. Corporation, on the 9th day of April, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3330376; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land being a part of Block Number 2 of the Watkins Addition, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 7 Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and being a part of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the Northeast right of way line of Eighth Avenue with the Northwest right of way line of Thompson Avenue; thence N. 49 degrees, 33 minutes, 56 seconds E., along said Northwest right of way line, a distance of 268.65 feet; thence S. 61 degrees, 00 minutes, 41 seconds E., leaving said Northwest right of way line, a distance of 47.00 feet to the Southeast right of way line of said Thompson Avenue, the point of beginning; thence N. 49 degrees, 33 minutes, 56 seconds E., along said Southeast right of way, a distance of 61.00 feet; thence S. 39 degrees, 41 minutes, 53 seconds E., leaving said Southeast right of way line, a distance of 230.00 feet to the Northwest right of way line of Fifth Street; thence S. 49 degrees, 34 minutes, 58 seconds W. along the Northwest right of way line of said Fifth Street, a distance of 54.00 feet; thence N. 41 degrees, 26 minutes, 32 seconds W., leaving said Northwest right of way of Fifth Street, a distance of 230.00 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 13,223.58 square feet of 0.30 acres, more or less. Subject to any easements, restriction, or agreements that may exist.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in deed recorded in Instrument Number 3330375 and mortgage recorded in Instrument Number 3330376.

Property street address for informational purposes: 810 5th St NW , Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408545

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Rand Hilleke, a married man, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the February 23, 2004, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2004-0705, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 27, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Four (4) in Brookline Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book D, page 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Elizabeth Joan Grove, an unmarried woman, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, dated the 24th day of August, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3278131. The undersigned Mortgagee, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 4, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in the T.D. Turman Second Addition to Rainbow City, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 319 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-524

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth N. Muskett and Sherry A. Muskett, originally in favor of The Gadsden Corporation, on the 1st day of April, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 1998 Page 77; the undersigned New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight, in Block B, in Sharp Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book K, Page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 203 Sharp Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

379576

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eva E. Rose, a single woman, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., on the 10th day of April, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3269435; the undersigned CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger with ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 16, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the Point of Beginning of the lands therein described, commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the North line of said Quarter section a distance of 330.00 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds East parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 365.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence North 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1.0 acres.

To describe the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress to aforesaid parcel of land from Rose Road, commence at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of Easement; thence run North 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds West parallel to the East line of said Quarter section a distance of 829.00 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 29.38 feet to the East line of aforesaid parcel. The aforesaid Parcel and Easement embraces portions of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 250 Rose Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger with ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

217093

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles C. Mickle, a married man and wife, Tonya Mickle to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc. and successors and assigns dated October 1, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument Number 3302907 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument number 3446867 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 12, 2017, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 667.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCING AT AN (1/2) INCH PIPE FOUND AT THE PURPORTED SE CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST (NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST-DEED RECORD) 667.50 FEET TO A (1/2) INCH PIPE FOUND, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 230.59 FEET TO A NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID SHADY GROVE ROAD THE FOLLOWING COURSES:

NORTH 32 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 55.58 FEET

NORTH 28 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 40.90 FEET

NORTH 27 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 44.49 FEET

NORTH 21 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 56.90 FEET

NORTH 19 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 253.71 FEET

NORTH 20 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 78.94 FEET AND

NORTH 18 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 64.74 FEET

TO A NAIL FOUND AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 117.47 FEET FROM AN 1 INCH SOLID ROD FOUND ON THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 549.41 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; SAID LANDS CONTAINING 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rhonda Peppers, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for National Bank of Kansas City, on the 24th day of February, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3363820; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 16, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9) and Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number Two (2) in the rearrangement of portions of Sims South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 175, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1707 Pierce Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

409057

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bonnie A. Fuller a/k/a Bonnie Fuller, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lexim Mortgage, LLC, on the 10th day of June, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document No. M-2005-2450; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Three (3) in Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2803 Waters Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408712

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James Walter Fuller, Sr. and Sandra Jean Fuller, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, on the 31st day of March, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2005-1328; the undersigned Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Two Block G in Cherokee Estates, Unit Two as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Save and except that portion of Lot 2 more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwesterly corner of Lot 2, Block G of Cherokee Estates Unit Two as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, and run Northerly along the Westerly line of Lot 2 a distance of 43.43 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue Northerly along the Westerly line of Lot 2 a distance of 82.57 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes right and run a distance of 0.16 feet; thence deflect 89 degrees 35 minutes right and run a distance of 82.57 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 25 minutes right and run a distance of 0.77 feet to the Westerly line of Lot 2 which is the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 904 E Tomahawk Trail, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

405793

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Diana Burris, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 29, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2003-2641, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 3, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1491, page 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 29 degrees 40 minutes West and along the Southeast line of said parcel and the Northwest line of Tabor Road 481.49 feet to the Southeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1542, page 25, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 48 degrees 22 minutes 11 seconds West 221.98 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 40 degrees 18 minutes 44 seconds East, 108.75 feet; thence South 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, 9.35 feet to a point on the North line of the Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, said point being the point of beginning of the herein described property; thence North 43 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds East 120 feet along the North line of said church property to a point on the Southwest line of Keener Road; thence North 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds West, 127.40 feet along the Southwest line of Keener Road; thence South 43 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds 120 feet; thence South 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, 127.40 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stanley Hawkins, a married man joined by his wife Deborah Hawkins, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 21, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc #:, M-2004-1667; and subsequently modified on January 23, 2013, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3383111; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2004RS5; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 6 in Greenbriar Estates, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “J”, page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Arthurine Love, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on February 5, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2004-0614; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 6, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER EIGHT (8), BLOCK J, ELLOITT ADDITION NUMBER TWO (2) ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 7, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Mitchell Walker and wife, Angela Beth Walker, to Keystone Bank on the 3rd day of October, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3408383, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the NW Corner, SE 1/4 , SW ¼, Section 9, T12S, R4E, and running thence S66°30’E for a distance of 395.59 ft. to a point where the South right of way line of the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. (Etowah 35) intersects with the North line of a public road. Said point being the point of beginning. Beginning at this point and running S81°52’E and along the North line of said public road for a distance of 68.46 ft. to a point, thence run S89°33’E and continue along the North side of said road for a distance of 200.00 ft. to a point, thence run N72°33’E and continue along said road for a distance of 40.00 ft. to a point, thence run N46°58’E and continue along said road a distance of 75.00 ft. to a point, thence run N41°23’E and continue along said road for a distance of 100.00 ft. to a point where said road intersects again with the Gallant-Attalla Hwy., thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the South right of way line of said highway for a distance of 527.10 ft. to the point of beginning. Said parcel being bounded by the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. on the North side and a public road on all other sides and being situated in and part of the SE ¼, SW ¼, Sec. 9, T12S, R4E, County of Etowah, State of Alabama. Containing 70/100 acres, more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby J Martin A Married Man and Dorothy P. Martin, a married woman to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. dated October 20, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on October 20, 2005, as Instrument No. M-2005-4658 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial, LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC in Instrument 3431748 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 11th day of April, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 in Block Two of Mary Martin Lays Glenfield Subdivision, according the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 425 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Bobby J Martin or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 910317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD P. DEAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 31, 2017 Estate of CAROL O. DEAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MARK RAY CASSITY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 10, 2017 Estate of EVON W. CASSITY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JIMMIE L. BROOKS appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 15, 2017 Estate of PATRICIA T. BROOKS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD RUSSELL CLAYTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 10, 2017 Estate of CLARENCE LYNN CLAYTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NINA STREET DUNTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of WILLIAM C. STREET, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ALLEN DORROUGH appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 1, 2017 Estate of HAZEL C. THEYS BRAMMER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ERIC DANIEL TUCKER AND JAMES MITCHELL TUCKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 21, 2017 Estate of FRANCES BUTTRAM TUCKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GLORIA DEE BLACKWOOD MCCOY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 1, 2017 Estate of GLORIA D. BLACKWOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RITA COLLEEN BEKANICH MCGLAUGHN appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 9, 2017 Estate of LITTLE SURVENIA BEKANICH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY MASHBURN BRANNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 6, 2017 Estate of PEGGY JEAN MASHBURN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JAMIE LYNN BELYEU appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 13, 2017 Estate of CORDIE TIERCE WATSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA HALE GEORGE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of ANTHONY T. HALE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TERRY FOWLER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of DOUGLAS WAYNE ROBINSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD MARION LEDBETTER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of JUANITA S. LEDBETTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DENNIE RAY WINBORN, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of VICKI PEARL WHITTAKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JEFFERY LYNN SMITH appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of BENNY NEAL SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY FAYE GREENE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 23, 2017 Estate of NANCY A. ALLEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOHN M. SIMMONS appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 27, 2017 Estate of KATHIE SIMMONS MCCULLOUGH HILBERT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TERRY WAYNE GARMANY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of DORIS AILEAN GARMANY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

LISA DAVENPORT AARON appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 6, 2017 Estate of DORIS OWENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MORRIS RAY ESTES AND DANNY RAY ESTES appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 21, 2017 Estate of ARRIELEE ESTES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KATIE MAE POTTER appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 13, 2015 Estate of CHARLES E. POTTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-54-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2210 E TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 7 Parcel No. 5, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Estate of James T. Handy, Elizabeth Elaine Martinez, Charlotte Handy and her heirs, 2210 E Tuscaloosa Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-55-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

108 BOYD DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel I:

A Lot or Parcel of land described as beginning at the Northeast corner of the Lot Number 18, and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the northwesterly lines of Lot Numbers 18, 19 and 20 a distance of 150 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot Number 20; thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the Westerly line of said Lot Number 20, a distance of 50 feet; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Southeasterly lines of said lots 20, 19 and 18 a distance of 150 feet to a point in the Easterly line of said Lot Number 18; thence run in a Northwesterly and along the Easterly line of said Lot Number 18; thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Easterly line of said Lot Number 18 a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing what is commonly known as the Northwest 50 feet of Lots Number Eighteen (18) Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20), in Duncan Heights Subdivision, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, pages 102 and 103 Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II:

Begin at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 43, in the Duncan Heights Subdivision, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 102-103, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along the Southwest line of said Lot 43 a distance of 50 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Southeast line of Lots Number 43, 44 and 45 a distance of 150 feet to a point; thence at a right angle and along the Northeast line of Lot 45 a distance of 50 feet to a point thence at a right angle in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeast line of Lots 43, 44, and 45 a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning, said property being a portion of Lots 43, 44 and 45 in the Duncan Heights Subdivision, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 102-103, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel III:

Lots Numbered Forty-three (43), Forty-four (44) and Forty-five (45) in Duncan Heights Subdivision, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, pages 102-103, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, those certain rights of redemption of William David Hudson and wife Geneva Hudson, 116 Boyd Drive;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-56-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1515 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 13, in Block 29 in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314 & 315

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Abney Family Properties, LLC c/o Performance Time, 4705 University Drive NW, Huntsville;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-57-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

106 S 23RD STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One:

A lot described as beginning where the East line of 23rd Street (formerly known as Third Street) intersects the north line of Norris Avenue and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along Norris Avenue to the Southeast corner of Lot number 23, thence Northerly and parallel with Twenty-third Street and along the East line of said Lot Number 23 a distance of 100 feet, thence Westerly and parallel with Norris Avenue a distance of 50 feet to the East line of Twenty-third Street, thence Southerly and along the East line of Twenty-third Street 100 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot Number Twenty-three (23), in Block Thirty-Four (34) according to the second survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City as shown by the map of said second survey recorded in Plat book “A”, beginning on Page 308, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the West line of Lot 23, in Block 34 of the Alford Addition to Alabama City, which point is 100 feet Northerly measured along the said West line from the Southwest corner of said lot, thence run in a Northerly direction along the West line of said lot to a point which is 50 feet Southerly measured along said West line from Northwest corner of said lot; thence in an Easterly direction parallel to the North line of said Lot 23 and Lot 21 in said Block 34, a distance of 100 feet to a point in the East line of said Lot 21; thence in a Southerly direction along the East line of said Lot 21 to a point which is 100 feet Northerly measured along the East line from the Southeast corner of said Lot 21; thence in a Westerly direction and in a direct line a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lots Twenty-One (21) and Twenty-Three (23), in Block Number Thirty-Four (34) in the Alford Addition to Alabama City and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Kim F. Parker, d/b/a The Parker Company, P.O. Box 190026, Birmingham, The Parker Company L.L.C., and Thomas Hawley;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-58-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2817 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 150 of Shahan and Walshe Central Alabama City Addition according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 181, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Jolinda Anna Leeth Perrin, 2817 Forrest Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-59-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 321 WILSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT3 BLK 9 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5, Probate Office,

Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000.089.001

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to Marvin Smith, 321 Wilson Street, and State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said

nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-60-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1310 CHARLES STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 14-16 in Block 10 of Clayton Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 71, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Virginia Barfield, 2023 McClain Street; The Provident Bank, an Ohio Corporation, 1 E. Fourth Street Mail 198D, Cincinnati, OH; G. L. Rowan, 507 6th Street NW, Attalla;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 7, 2017

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 17, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Reroofing John S. Jones Elementary, Rainbow City, AL, Etowah County Board of Education, Owner and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, McKee and Associates, Inc. 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.

JOHNS AND KIRKSEY, INC.

5424 Metro Park Drive

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9365

In re: WILLIE COLLINS

To: David Collins, brother; daughter, name unknown, address(es) unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Willie Collins, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

REBECCA A. DEAN

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JANICE CARDEN

DEFENDANT

Pursuant to the Order of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action No.: CV-2013-900743-DAK, notice is given that I, the Clerk of said Court will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Etowah County Judicial Building main door in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described Property:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, thence North 89 degrees 30 minutes East along the North line of said forty 861.69 feet; thence South 07 degrees 40 minutes 37 second West 11/14 feet to an old fence line, the point of beginning of the herein described parcel; thence South 89 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds East along said fence line 917.12 feet to a point; thence South 39 degrees 35 minutes 37 seconds West 143.78 feet; thence South 50 degrees 02 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 306.42 feet to a point on the Northwest right of way line of Duck Springs Road; thence along said right of way South 36 degrees 02 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 60.0 feet to a opint; thence leaving said right of way, run North 50 degrees 02 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 244.73 feet; thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 866.02 feet a point; thence North 07 degrees 40 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 213.67 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying and being in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

BRITTNEY ANN HIGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of DANIEL LEE HIGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by May 8, 2017 or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No. DR-17-69 DAK Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that McKinney Construction, LLC, contractor, has completed the Contract for Cherokee Arena Sound Booth Control for CHEROKEE CAMPUS in Centre, AL, for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: James R. Prucnal, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

March 17, 2017

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel,

Jody Willoughby, District Attorney

Plaintiff

Vs.

Fifty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Six & 89/100 Dollars ($55,896.89), U.S Currency

Defendant

IN RE:

The following people may have an interest in a portion of the Fifty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Six & 89/100 Dollars ($55,896.89) made the subject of this complaint; KENNETH ALEXANDER, JIMMY DEWAYNE BUSH, TERRELL L. TEAGUE, RICARDO VASQUEZ, CHRISTOPHER NATION, DERRICK LYDELL CHERRY, ROBERT FUSSELL, KRISTOPHER YOW, MITCHELL MCELROY, JASON SHANE LANKFORD, JESSICA PAIGE HANEY, APRIL R. BAILEY, JESSICA PAIGE HANEY, ANTHONY ROBINSON, STACY NICOLE SCOTT, CORION MOORE, RAPHAEL MALONE, MARCUS HARVEY, TERRELL DESHUN JAMES, HERMINIO PASCUAL, FELESHA CUSIK, PAUL CURTIS THOMPSON, XAVIER HARDNETT, WILLIAM GRIFFIN III, ANDRE TREVIN DESHUNN, TERRELL JONES, TERRENCE JONES, JAMES CHAD WILLIAMS, PIERRE PEOPLES, TORRANCE DYRRELL JAMES, TERRELL D. JAMES, BRELAN TURNER, KENNETH MOSTELLA, DEMARCUS KIMBLE, ANTHONY ROBINSON, CORNELIUS PILOT, JESS JAMES MARRIE, THOMAS AVERY JACKSON, JOSEPH DEANDRE PRITCHETT, KENNETH J. MOSTELLA, ERIC NORRIS, TOMMIE WRIGHT, KRISTOPHER YOW, KENNY CAMPBELL, JEANETTE CAMPBELL, DEGINAL SPEARS, ZUQUAVIUS CLAY, APRIL WHITE, TAYLOR LEE, JAMI SHANE BROWN, BRENDA BOYD, LEBRANDON SANDRIDGE, MIKEL THOMAS, MICHAEL CALHOUN, MATTHEW GIBSON, TERRANCE HUNTLEY, JAKE WAYLON BELLEW, J. DAVIS/ D. TIMMON, AKEIM WILLIAMS, DEVIN CROOK, CEDRIC COLE, JEFFREY JACKSON, MATTHEW GIBSON, RODERICK BAKER, SAMUEL ARNOLD, ROBERT TERRY, JACKIE WILSON, TABRIELLA MOORE, CAMERON TOLBERT, JOSHU WILLIAMS, OCTAVIOUS DIXON, JACOB D. DAVIS, ANTONIO FLEMING, CALVIN HANN, NAKIA BUTLER, TIMMIE WRIGHT, TRAVIS PEARSON, JOSEPH WATTERS, ANTHONY FOSTER, JR., BRADLEY VARNER, NANCY BEAM, AMY MURPHEE, JAKOB LATHAM, SEDRICK HILL, GREGORY JOHNSON, PHILLIP DEWAYNE GRAY, JUSTIN SHANE LOWE, ROBERT DANIEL TERRY, JACOB DAVIS, JONATHON COLLINS, JEFFREY BEARDEN, REGINALD POWELL, JR., TERRY DUNCAN, SAMUEL RAMOS, JUSTIN LOWE, UNKNOWN, CORNELIUS PILOT.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED DOLLAR AMOUNT:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described monies. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said dollar amount.

DONE this the 8th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9367

In Re: BEULAH MCELRATH

TO: Robert McElrath, Son; Tangelia McElrath, Daughter; Donetta Driver, Daughter; Robert McElrath, Son; Mario McElrath, Son, address(es) unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of BEULAH MCELRATH, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that April 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Katrina Holmes, Plaintiff

Vs.

Jeffery Holmes, Defendant

NOTICE TO JEFFERY HOLMES

You will take notice that a complaint in the above styled action seeking a divorce was filed against you in the Etowah County Circuit Court on February 13, 2017, Case No. DR-2017-58.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202 Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE this 13th day of February , 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1128

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO SCOTT LYNN BARTON THE PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED; AND NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a petition or the adoption of a minor child born to Linda Michelle Mobbs, Natural Mother, was filed on the 30th day of January, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of Scott Lynn Barton, the legal father, are unknown. Minor child’s birth date is 12/25/16.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Linda Michelle Mobbs, natural mother, was filed on the 30th day of January, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 12/25/16.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

DONE this 16th day of February, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Feb 24, March 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-5382

THE ESTATE OF WALLACE KYLE REID, DECEASED

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributes and all other persons interested in the Estate of WALLACE KYLE REID, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that RODNEY SHANE REID, as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALLACE KYLE REID, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 23rd day of January, 2017.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse on the 11th day of April, 2017, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report on Insolvency should be denied.

This the 6th day of March, 2017 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on April 14, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

1999 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA VIN: 3VWSA29 M4XM096291

Vehicle 2

1995 FORD RANGER VIN: 1FTCR 10A9SUC01117

Vehicle 3

1996 CHEVROLET LUMINA VIN: 2G1WL52 MXT9277711

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

March 10 & 17, 2017