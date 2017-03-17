Matt Scott resigns as Gadsden City football coach

By Chris McCarthy

Publisher/Editor

Gadsden City High is on the lookout for its third head football coach in the school’s 11-year history.

Matt Scott submitted his resignation at the March 16 meeting of the Gadsden City Board of Education. GCHS Principal Jeff Colgrove accepted the resignation on Friday (March 17).

In four years and 47 games at GCHS, Scott guided the Titans to a 27-20 overall record and a 20-8 mark in region play. Gadsden City qualified for the Class 7A state playoffs three out of four seasons under Scott, including state semifinal berths in 2014 and 2016.

Colgrove, who noted that Scott would retain his teaching position for the time being, said that there was no set timetable in the search for a new coach.

“We’ll get [the position] posted as soon as possible and we’ll take as much time as its takes to get the best possible coach in here for our kids and our community,” he said.

Scott was named Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A Coach of the Year last season after the Titans made the semifinal round following a 1-5 start. Previous to his arrival at GCHS in 2013, Scott was head coach at Hueytown for four seasons, where he went 35-13.