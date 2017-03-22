Area cagers named to all-state boys basketball teams

By Chris McCarthy
Four area student-athletes were recently named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 29016-17 All-State boys basketball teams.
Coosa Christian senior forward Caden Davidson was selected to the Class 1A second team, Gadsden City senior guard Deonte Jones was picked for the Class 7A third team, West End senior forward Andre Little made the Class 2A third team and Westbrook Christian senior guard Will Jones received honorable mention in Class 2A.
Davidson was the catalyst for the Conquerors’ outstanding season, during which they won the area tournament, a subregional playoff game and qualified for the Northeast Regional Tournament for the first time in school history. In 26 games, the 6’3 Davidson averaged a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out five assists per game. Coosa ended the regular season as the third-ranked team in the state and finished with a 23-5 record.
As the lone returning starter for the Titans, the 6’2 Jones shouldered that heavy load by averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists while helping the Titans win their 10th area title in the past 11 years and qualify for the Northeast regional Tournament, where they lost by two points to eventual state champion Spain Park.
Much like Jones was for GCHS, Little was the centerpiece for the Patriot offense this past season. In 25 games, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 25 percent from the three-point line. He signed a football scholarship with North Alabama earlier this year.
When Jones was clicking, the Warriors were clicking. In 33 games, the 5-11 point guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 38 from three-point range and 77 percent from the foul line. With Jones in the lineup, Westbrook went 26-7, won the area tournament and made it to the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals.
Class 7A
First team
Garrison Brooks, Sr., Auburn
Tevin Brown, Sr., Fairhope
Jamal Johnson, Sr., Spain Park
Myreon Jones, Jr., Huffman
Trendon Watford, So., Mountain Brook
Second team
Jamari Blackmon, Jr., Hoover
Travarus Carroll, Jr., Huffman
Denver Jones, So., Buckhorn
Hunter Preston, Sr., Theodore
Justyn Ross, Jr., Central-Phenix City
Third team
Deonte Jones, Sr., Gadsden City
JohnDatric Butler, Sr., Lee-Montgomery
Sean Elmore, Sr., Mountain Brook
Demarkus Lampley, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Mac Smith, Sr., Vestavia Hills
Honorable mention
Airen Brooks, Sr., Smiths Station
J.P. Fletcher, Sr., Sparkman
Marlon Williams, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Coach of the year
Patrick Davis, Vestavia Hills
Class 6A
First team
Javan Johnson, Sr., Austin
Wanya King, Sr., Fort Payne
Kira Lewis, So., Hazel Green
Alex Reese, Sr., Pelham
Jared Sherfield, Jr., Paul Bryant
Second team
Terrin Atkinson, Sr., Spanish Fort
Jon Brown, Sr., Helena
Deontaye Buskey, Sr., Daphne
Seth Williams, Jr., Paul Bryant
Xavier Williams, Jr., Parker
Third team
Terrell Harris, Sr., Northview
Jalen Jordan, Sr., Clay-Chalkville
Orion Morris, Jr., Pinson Valley
Tyrique Purvis, Sr., Decatur
Jason Scott, Sr., Austin
Honorable mention
Trey Jemison, Sr., Homewood
Jason King, Jr., Parker
Eugene Leonard, So., Oxford
Coach of the year
Shon Peck-Love, Paul Bryant
Class 5A
First team
Kobe Brown, So., Lee-Huntsville
Tony Johnson, Jr., Eufaula
John Petty, Sr., Mae Jemison
DeJonte Thomas, Jr., Faith Academy
Jacorey Turnipseed, Jr., Sumter Central
Second team
Ashton Duncan, Jr., Talladega
Sam Knowlton, Jr., Corner
B.J. Lancaster, Jr., Central-Tuscaloosa
Bailey Motes, Sr., Russellville
C.J. Williamson, Jr., Guntersville
Third team
Malik Burnett, Sr., Lee-Huntsville
Logan Foutz, Jr., Faith Academy
Josh Roberts, Sr., Charles Henderson
Charles Warren, Sr., Greenville
Shakari Williams, Sr., Demopolis
Honorable mention
La Darius Carter, Sr., Sumter Central
Fred Dickerson, Jr., Talladega
Brandon Nicholas, So., Mae Jemison
Cameron Tucker, So., Wenonah
Coach of the Year
Chucky Miller, Talladega
Class 4A
First team
Isaac Chatman, Jr., Cordova
Herb Jones, Sr., Hale County
Ladarius Knight, Jr., Ashford
Michael McGuirk, Sr., White Plains
Myles Parker, Sr., Madison Academy
Second team
Kaddell Perry, Sr., Hale County
DeAndre Robinson, Sr., Monroe County
Devon Robinson, Sr., Escambia County
Payton Stovall, Sr., Winfield
Syheem Young, Sr., Childersburg
Third team
Devaughn Beason, Jr., Saks
Corey Bowen, Sr., Fayette County
Brant Evans, Sr., Holtville
Kolbi Fuqua, Jr., Cordova
Josh Strozier, Jr., Holt
Honorable mention
B.J. Barker, Jr., Catholic-Montgomery
Collin Blanchard, Sr., Madison Academy
Trey Bonham, Sr., UMS-Wright
Macey Carr, Sr., White Plains
Coach of the Year
Anthony Hayes, Monroe County
Class 3A
First team
Kendal Cotner, Jr., East Lawrence,
Shy Cunningham, Sr., Midfield
Drew Jones, Sr., Holly Pond
Da’Shaunte Smith, Sr., Montevallo
Kam Woods, Fr., Midfield
Second team
Jeffery Armstrong, Jr., Plainview
Blake Hanson, Sr., Walter Wellborn
Omar Jolly, Sr., New Hope
Caden Millican, So., Plainview
Collin Woods, Sr., Oakman
Third team
Kobe Bradley, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen
Jeffrey Griffin, Jr., Mobile Christian
Juhmir Lampley, Sr., Pike County
Cooper Meadows, So., Prattville Christian
Kainan Pouncy, Sr., Daleville
Honorable mention
Carson Crowe, Jr., American Christian
Luke Graham, Sr., Plainview
Kade Grant, Sr., Geneva
Bailey Smith, Sr., Holly Pond
Coach of the Year
Robi Coker, Plainview
Class 2A
First team
Khalil Johnson, Sr., Cleveland
Emanuel Littles, Jr., Lanett
Anquaevious Pollard, Jr., Lanett
Jatarvious Whitlow, Sr., LaFayette
C.J. Yarbrough, So., Tanner
Second team
Zack Alford, Jr., Goshen
Stephen Campbell, Sr., Vincent
Christian Fortner, Sr., Thorsby
Zach Garcia, Sr., Samson
Mark Wilcox Jr., St. Luke’s
Third team
Andre Little, Sr., West End
Rushad Delgado, Sr., Asbury
Jesse Lee, Sr., Cold Springs
Antwan Powell, So., R.C. Hatch
Malik Smith, Sr., Sheffield
Honorable mention
Will Jones, Sr., Westbrook Christian
Christian Peterson, Jr., St. Bernard
Markeith Williams, Sr., Barbour County
Coach of the Year
Ski Anderson, Sheffield
Class 1A
First team
Malik Cox, Jr., South Lamar
Taquavian Drake, Jr., Wadley
D.J. Heath, Sr., Sacred Heart
Kevion Nolan, Sr., Sacred Heart
Diante Wood, So., Sacred Heart
Second team
Caden Davidson, Sr., Coosa Christian
Zach Isbell, Sr., Woodville
Tommy Murr, Fr., Lindsay Lane
Jordan Sims, Sr., Skyline
Ja’Michael Stallworth, Jr., Georgiana
Third team
Riley Austin, Jr., Spring Garden
Noah Boler, So., Decatur Heritage
Dequan Charleston, Sr., Linden
Chase Gore, Jr., South Lamar
Robert Scott, Jr., Pleasant Home
Honorable mention
Mason Bragwell, So., Belgreen
Anthony Jones, Sr., Sweet Water
Coach of the Year
Chris Tucker, South Lamar