Area cagers named to all-state boys basketball teams

By Chris McCarthy

Publisher/Editor

Four area student-athletes were recently named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 29016-17 All-State boys basketball teams.

Coosa Christian senior forward Caden Davidson was selected to the Class 1A second team, Gadsden City senior guard Deonte Jones was picked for the Class 7A third team, West End senior forward Andre Little made the Class 2A third team and Westbrook Christian senior guard Will Jones received honorable mention in Class 2A.

Davidson was the catalyst for the Conquerors’ outstanding season, during which they won the area tournament, a subregional playoff game and qualified for the Northeast Regional Tournament for the first time in school history. In 26 games, the 6’3 Davidson averaged a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out five assists per game. Coosa ended the regular season as the third-ranked team in the state and finished with a 23-5 record.

As the lone returning starter for the Titans, the 6’2 Jones shouldered that heavy load by averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists while helping the Titans win their 10th area title in the past 11 years and qualify for the Northeast regional Tournament, where they lost by two points to eventual state champion Spain Park.

Much like Jones was for GCHS, Little was the centerpiece for the Patriot offense this past season. In 25 games, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 25 percent from the three-point line. He signed a football scholarship with North Alabama earlier this year.

When Jones was clicking, the Warriors were clicking. In 33 games, the 5-11 point guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 38 from three-point range and 77 percent from the foul line. With Jones in the lineup, Westbrook went 26-7, won the area tournament and made it to the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals.

Class 7A

First team

Garrison Brooks, Sr., Auburn

Tevin Brown, Sr., Fairhope

Jamal Johnson, Sr., Spain Park

Myreon Jones, Jr., Huffman

Trendon Watford, So., Mountain Brook

Second team

Jamari Blackmon, Jr., Hoover

Travarus Carroll, Jr., Huffman

Denver Jones, So., Buckhorn

Hunter Preston, Sr., Theodore

Justyn Ross, Jr., Central-Phenix City

Third team

Deonte Jones, Sr., Gadsden City

JohnDatric Butler, Sr., Lee-Montgomery

Sean Elmore, Sr., Mountain Brook

Demarkus Lampley, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Mac Smith, Sr., Vestavia Hills

Honorable mention

Airen Brooks, Sr., Smiths Station

J.P. Fletcher, Sr., Sparkman

Marlon Williams, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Coach of the year

Patrick Davis, Vestavia Hills

Class 6A

First team

Javan Johnson, Sr., Austin

Wanya King, Sr., Fort Payne

Kira Lewis, So., Hazel Green

Alex Reese, Sr., Pelham

Jared Sherfield, Jr., Paul Bryant

Second team

Terrin Atkinson, Sr., Spanish Fort

Jon Brown, Sr., Helena

Deontaye Buskey, Sr., Daphne

Seth Williams, Jr., Paul Bryant

Xavier Williams, Jr., Parker

Third team

Terrell Harris, Sr., Northview

Jalen Jordan, Sr., Clay-Chalkville

Orion Morris, Jr., Pinson Valley

Tyrique Purvis, Sr., Decatur

Jason Scott, Sr., Austin

Honorable mention

Trey Jemison, Sr., Homewood

Jason King, Jr., Parker

Eugene Leonard, So., Oxford

Coach of the year

Shon Peck-Love, Paul Bryant

Class 5A

First team

Kobe Brown, So., Lee-Huntsville

Tony Johnson, Jr., Eufaula

John Petty, Sr., Mae Jemison

DeJonte Thomas, Jr., Faith Academy

Jacorey Turnipseed, Jr., Sumter Central

Second team

Ashton Duncan, Jr., Talladega

Sam Knowlton, Jr., Corner

B.J. Lancaster, Jr., Central-Tuscaloosa

Bailey Motes, Sr., Russellville

C.J. Williamson, Jr., Guntersville

Third team

Malik Burnett, Sr., Lee-Huntsville

Logan Foutz, Jr., Faith Academy

Josh Roberts, Sr., Charles Henderson

Charles Warren, Sr., Greenville

Shakari Williams, Sr., Demopolis

Honorable mention

La Darius Carter, Sr., Sumter Central

Fred Dickerson, Jr., Talladega

Brandon Nicholas, So., Mae Jemison

Cameron Tucker, So., Wenonah

Coach of the Year

Chucky Miller, Talladega

Class 4A

First team

Isaac Chatman, Jr., Cordova

Herb Jones, Sr., Hale County

Ladarius Knight, Jr., Ashford

Michael McGuirk, Sr., White Plains

Myles Parker, Sr., Madison Academy

Second team

Kaddell Perry, Sr., Hale County

DeAndre Robinson, Sr., Monroe County

Devon Robinson, Sr., Escambia County

Payton Stovall, Sr., Winfield

Syheem Young, Sr., Childersburg

Third team

Devaughn Beason, Jr., Saks

Corey Bowen, Sr., Fayette County

Brant Evans, Sr., Holtville

Kolbi Fuqua, Jr., Cordova

Josh Strozier, Jr., Holt

Honorable mention

B.J. Barker, Jr., Catholic-Montgomery

Collin Blanchard, Sr., Madison Academy

Trey Bonham, Sr., UMS-Wright

Macey Carr, Sr., White Plains

Coach of the Year

Anthony Hayes, Monroe County

Class 3A

First team

Kendal Cotner, Jr., East Lawrence,

Shy Cunningham, Sr., Midfield

Drew Jones, Sr., Holly Pond

Da’Shaunte Smith, Sr., Montevallo

Kam Woods, Fr., Midfield

Second team

Jeffery Armstrong, Jr., Plainview

Blake Hanson, Sr., Walter Wellborn

Omar Jolly, Sr., New Hope

Caden Millican, So., Plainview

Collin Woods, Sr., Oakman

Third team

Kobe Bradley, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen

Jeffrey Griffin, Jr., Mobile Christian

Juhmir Lampley, Sr., Pike County

Cooper Meadows, So., Prattville Christian

Kainan Pouncy, Sr., Daleville

Honorable mention

Carson Crowe, Jr., American Christian

Luke Graham, Sr., Plainview

Kade Grant, Sr., Geneva

Bailey Smith, Sr., Holly Pond

Coach of the Year

Robi Coker, Plainview

Class 2A

First team

Khalil Johnson, Sr., Cleveland

Emanuel Littles, Jr., Lanett

Anquaevious Pollard, Jr., Lanett

Jatarvious Whitlow, Sr., LaFayette

C.J. Yarbrough, So., Tanner

Second team

Zack Alford, Jr., Goshen

Stephen Campbell, Sr., Vincent

Christian Fortner, Sr., Thorsby

Zach Garcia, Sr., Samson

Mark Wilcox Jr., St. Luke’s

Third team

Andre Little, Sr., West End

Rushad Delgado, Sr., Asbury

Jesse Lee, Sr., Cold Springs

Antwan Powell, So., R.C. Hatch

Malik Smith, Sr., Sheffield

Honorable mention

Will Jones, Sr., Westbrook Christian

Christian Peterson, Jr., St. Bernard

Markeith Williams, Sr., Barbour County

Coach of the Year

Ski Anderson, Sheffield

Class 1A

First team

Malik Cox, Jr., South Lamar

Taquavian Drake, Jr., Wadley

D.J. Heath, Sr., Sacred Heart

Kevion Nolan, Sr., Sacred Heart

Diante Wood, So., Sacred Heart

Second team

Caden Davidson, Sr., Coosa Christian

Zach Isbell, Sr., Woodville

Tommy Murr, Fr., Lindsay Lane

Jordan Sims, Sr., Skyline

Ja’Michael Stallworth, Jr., Georgiana

Third team

Riley Austin, Jr., Spring Garden

Noah Boler, So., Decatur Heritage

Dequan Charleston, Sr., Linden

Chase Gore, Jr., South Lamar

Robert Scott, Jr., Pleasant Home

Honorable mention

Mason Bragwell, So., Belgreen

Anthony Jones, Sr., Sweet Water

Coach of the Year

Chris Tucker, South Lamar