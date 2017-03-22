Gadsden City's Troup finalist for Player of the Year award

By Chris McCarthy
Publisher/Editor
Haley Troup has been recognized yet again for her outstanding 2016-17 high school basketball season.
The Gadsden City senior was one of 21 players statewide selected as finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Miss Basketball/Player of the Year awards presented by ALFA. The winners will be announced at a banquet on April 4 in Montgomery.
A 5-10 guard/forward, Troup averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games this past season while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets. Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She helped the Lady Titans 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament. Troup signed a basketball scholarship with the University of South Carolina last fall.
The boys and girls Player of the Year finalists are listed below.
Girls
Class 7A
Haley Troup, Gadsden City
Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery
Claire Holt, Spain Park
Class 6A
Hannah Barber, Homewood
Brooke Hampel, Hazel Green
Ajah Wayne, Homewood
Class 5A
Maori Davenport, Charles Henderson
Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech
Unique Thompson, Faith Academy
Class 4A
Queen Ford, Sipsey Valley
Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy
Karleigh Sledge, Deshler
Class 3A
Ashlyn Adkins, Locust Fork
Allie Craig Cruce, Lauderdale County
Darby Hamm, J.B. Pennington
Class 2A
Kirstin Brown, Tanner
Ataiya Bridges, Lanett
Jesse Ralston, Ranburne
Class 1A
River Baldwin, Pleasant Home
Kaitlin Hill, Loachapoka
Amber Richardson, Linden
Boys
Class 7A
Garrison Brooks, Auburn
Jamal Johnson, Spain Park
Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
Class 6A
Javan Johnson, Austin
Kira Lewis, Hazel Green
Alex Reese, Pelham
Class 5A
Kobe Brown, Lee-Huntsville
Tony Johnson, Eufaula
John Petty, Mae Jemison
Class 4A
Isaac Chatman, Cordova
Herb Jones, Hale County
Michael McGuirk, White Plains
Class 3A
Shy Cunningham, Midfield
Da’Shaunte Smith, Montevallo
Kam Woods, Midfield
Class 2A
Khalil Johnson, Cleveland
Anquavieous Pollard, Lanett
Jatarvious Whitlow, LaFayette
Class 1A
DJ Heath, Sacred Heart
Kevion Nolan, Sacred Heart
Diante Wood, Sacred Heart