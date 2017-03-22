Gadsden City's Troup finalist for Player of the Year award

By Chris McCarthy

Publisher/Editor

Haley Troup has been recognized yet again for her outstanding 2016-17 high school basketball season.

The Gadsden City senior was one of 21 players statewide selected as finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Miss Basketball/Player of the Year awards presented by ALFA. The winners will be announced at a banquet on April 4 in Montgomery.

A 5-10 guard/forward, Troup averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games this past season while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets. Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She helped the Lady Titans 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament. Troup signed a basketball scholarship with the University of South Carolina last fall.

The boys and girls Player of the Year finalists are listed below.

Girls

Class 7A

Haley Troup, Gadsden City

Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery

Claire Holt, Spain Park

Class 6A

Hannah Barber, Homewood

Brooke Hampel, Hazel Green

Ajah Wayne, Homewood

Class 5A

Maori Davenport, Charles Henderson

Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech

Unique Thompson, Faith Academy

Class 4A

Queen Ford, Sipsey Valley

Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy

Karleigh Sledge, Deshler

Class 3A

Ashlyn Adkins, Locust Fork

Allie Craig Cruce, Lauderdale County

Darby Hamm, J.B. Pennington

Class 2A

Kirstin Brown, Tanner

Ataiya Bridges, Lanett

Jesse Ralston, Ranburne

Class 1A

River Baldwin, Pleasant Home

Kaitlin Hill, Loachapoka

Amber Richardson, Linden

Boys

Class 7A

Garrison Brooks, Auburn

Jamal Johnson, Spain Park

Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

Class 6A

Javan Johnson, Austin

Kira Lewis, Hazel Green

Alex Reese, Pelham

Class 5A

Kobe Brown, Lee-Huntsville

Tony Johnson, Eufaula

John Petty, Mae Jemison

Class 4A

Isaac Chatman, Cordova

Herb Jones, Hale County

Michael McGuirk, White Plains

Class 3A

Shy Cunningham, Midfield

Da’Shaunte Smith, Montevallo

Kam Woods, Midfield

Class 2A

Khalil Johnson, Cleveland

Anquavieous Pollard, Lanett

Jatarvious Whitlow, LaFayette

Class 1A

DJ Heath, Sacred Heart

Kevion Nolan, Sacred Heart

Diante Wood, Sacred Heart