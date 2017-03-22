Hokes Bluff triathlon set for April 15

The Hokes Bluff Library Foundation along with the Hokes Bluff Lions Club and Tawanna Lions Club will host the “Bookin’ it though The Bluff” triathlon on April 15.

Beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hokes Bluff Community Center, the event includes 22.6 mile- bike ride through eastern Etowah County to the Hokes Bluff Ferry Park. From that location, participants will kayak three miles down the Coosa River until they reach the designated landing spot at Coosa Veranda Subdivision. From that point, the race will continue with a 4.4 miles through the city to the finish line at the Hokes Bluff Community Center. All proceeds will benefit the Hokes Bluff Library Foundation (501c3).

Medals will be awarded for first through fifth place in Individual Male and Individual Female, first through third place in age groups and first through fifth place in team categories.

Registration is $45 for individuals and $90 per team. Registration forms are available online and at Hokes Bluff Public Library. Participants must register by March 31 in order to be guaranteed a tee shirt. Participants may also register on the day of the event. Registration packets can be picked up Friday evening, April 14, at the Hokes Bluff Public Library from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Event sign in time is on April 15 from 7 – 7:45 a.m. For more information, contact Alexandria Sims at (256) 492-9846, librarian@hokesbluffibrary.org or foundation@hokesbluffbrary.org; Bobbie Reeves at (256) 490-3667; or Donald Jarrells (256) 492-5916.