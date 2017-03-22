Locals compete at GCHS track and field meet

March 22, 2017 chris
Southside High won nine events and host Gadsden City won eight at the GCHS track and field meet on March 16.
Hokes Bluff and Etowah won five and four first-place events, respectively.
Hokes Bluff’s Tylynn Register had four first-place finishes – the 100-meter hurdles (16.11), the 300-meter hurdles (48.23), the long jump (16-10.50) and the triple jump (34-06).
Southside’s Hunter Nails won three events – the 1600-meter run (4:38.4), the 800-meter run (2:03.32) and the 3200-meter run (10:00.23).
Two athletes won a pair of events – Etowah’s Zanya McKenzie in the discus (82-03) and the javelin (82-06) and Gadsden City’s Tyrese Ellis in the 400-meter dash (51.60) and the
200-meter dash (23.19).
Other first place girls winners were Gadsden City’s Brittaney Watts in the 100-meter dash (12.93), Gadsden City’s Kenya Gueye in the 400-meter dash (1:05.56), Gadsden City’s Catherine Clemens in the 3200-meter run (13:23.78), Southside’s Victoria Opdycke in the 800-meter run (2:38.70), Southside’s Kelsey Patterson in the 200-meter dash (28.05) and Southside’s Macie Williams in the shot put (34-04).
Gadsden City also won two relays – the 4×100-meter team of Cede Poe, Kenya Gueye, Jayla Hunter and Brittaney Watts (51.22) and the 4×400-meter relay team of Cede Poe, Mariqua Adley, Jalonshae Frazier and Kenya Gueye (4:37.23) .
Other first place boys winners were Gadsden City’s Joe Tillis in the 100-meter dash (11.49), Hokes Bluff’s Cam Dowdy in the 300-meter hurdles (44.70), Etowah’s Malik Wilson in the high jump (6-00), Southside’s Nick Shirley in the javelin (170-10) and Etowah’s Trevon Caldwell in the triple jump (40-10).
Winning the boys relay events were Southside’s 4×800-meter team of Seth Tunstall, Austin McClellan, Taylor Nails and Hunter Nails (9:03.50), Gadsden City’s 4×100-meter
team of Tyrese Ellis, Jaelyn Fleming, JerMichael Isom and Tony Jackson (43.81) and Southside 4×400-meter team of Grantland Jordan, Seth Tunstall, Jaren D’eath and Austin McClellan (3:47.09).
The Panthers recorded six runner-up finishes, including three by Taylor Nails in the 1600-meter run (6:51. 90), the 800-meter run (2:11.87) and the 3200-meter run (11:15.60).
Second place girls finishers were Sardis’s Mariah Morelock in the 100-meter hurdles (18.44), Southside’s Victoria Opdycke in the 400-meter dash (1:07.32), Gadsden City’s
Mariqua Adley in the 300-meter hurdles (52.87), Glencoe’s Abby Vice in the 800-meter run (2:40.73), Hokes Bluff’s Kendall Johnson in the discus (78-09), Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman in the triple jump (32-02.50) and Hokes Bluff’s Gracie West in the javelin (77-05).
Also taking second for the girls was Southside’s 4×800-meter relay team of Gabrielle Metz, Presley Johnson, Marianna Cole and Victoria Opdycke (11:26.41).
Second place boys finishers were Gadsden City’s Tyrese Ellis in the 100-meter dash (11.53), Sardis’ Josh Maynard in the 300-meter hurdles (44.84), Southside’s Chance Moon, shot put (44-02), Gadsden City’s Tony Jackson in the triple jump (40-08.50) Sardis’ Luke Nelson in the javelin (146-07) and the Etowah 4×100-meter relay team of Tyrell Boley, Emaje Graves, Deundrea Williams and Malik Wilson (44.37)
The Lady Titans had five third place showings, including Jashonna Clark in the 100-meter hurdles (18.94), Catherine Clemens in the 1600-meter run (6:04.70),
Cede Poe in the 300-meter hurdles (55.66), Jayla Hunter in the long jump (15-01.50) and
Asia Samuels in the shot put (31-07). Also taking third were Glencoe’s Abby Vice in the high jump (4-06), Hokes Bluff’s Meghan Cashman in the triple jump (30-11), Gaston’s
Sydney Oliver in the javelin (77-04), Southside’s Macie Williams in the discus (77-00) and the Southside 4×400-meter relay team of Megan Hendrick, Gabrielle Metz, Victoria Opdycke and Kelsey Patterson (4:41.91).
Taking third place in boys events were Westbrook Christian’s Mitchell Cook in the 800-meter run (2:12.04) and 1600-tmeter run (4:54.27), Sardis’ Josh Maynard in the 110-meter hurdles (18.85), Southside’s Kenneth Bothwell in the 100-meter dash (11.79), Gadsden City’s Joe Ellis in the 400-meter dash (54.01), Etowah’s Tyrell Boley in the 200-meter dash (23.83), Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb in the discus (119-01), Sardis’ Shadrick Garmon in the 3200-meter run (12:15.08), Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry in the 300-meter hurdles (46.95), Sardis’ Jarrod Smith in the javelin (145-04) and Etowah’s 4×800-meter relay team of Bronc Green, Hank Hayden, Zac Hyde and Colin Peterson (9:24.29).

