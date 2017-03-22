Locals make all-state girls basketball teams

By Chris McCarthy
Publisher/Editor
Haley Troup certainly is closing out her outstanding high school basketball career with a bang.
For the third year in a row, the Gadsden City senior guard was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State girls basketball first team. She was the only area girl or boy player who made the ASWA first team.
In addition, Troup is a finalist for the Class 7A Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.
A 5-10 guard/forward, Troup averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games this past season while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets. Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She helped the Lady Titans 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament.
Troup will continue her basketball career at the University of South Carolina.
Three local players made the All-State second team – Gadsden City senior guard Brooke Burns in Class 7A, Southside senior forward Kelsey Patterson in Class 6A, Hokes Bluff senior center Kendall Johnson in Class 4A.
Coosa Christian sophomore guard Claire Davidson was a third team selection.
In 29 games, Burns averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 85 percent from the foul line and knocking down 39 three-point baskets. She ended her prep career with 1,877 points. She signed a basketball scholarship last fall with Tennessee-Chattanooga.
In 27 games, Patterson averaged 18 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field. She helped the Lady Panthers to a 23-4 record, and area championship and a berth in the Class 6A substate playoffs. Patterson signed with Gadsden State earlier this year.
The 6’0 Johnson averaged 14 points and eight rebounds in 30 games this past season. A four-year starter, Johnson finished her prep career with 1,083 points. She will continue her basketball career at Shelton State this fall.
Davidson was one of Coosa’s main sparkplugs, averaging 18.5 points and 4.9 steals for a Lady Conqueror squad that went 18-5, won the area tournament and made the program’s first-ever appearance at the Northeast Regional Tournament.
Hokes Bluff’s Jason Shields was named Class 4A Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Eagles to a 25-5 record, the county and area tournament titles and a berth in the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament for the fourth time in the past three years.
The complete ASWA All-State girls basketball team is as follows:
Class 7A
First team
Haley Troup, Sr., Gadsden City
Shauntai Battle, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Zipporah Broughton, Jr., Lee-Montgomery
Claire Holt, Jr., Spain Park
Eboni Williams, Jr., Hoover
Second team
Brooke Burns, Sr., Gadsden City
Tiyah Johnson, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Tamia Knight, Jr., Tuscaloosa County
Nautika Philpot, Sr., Auburn
Terri Smith, Sr., Sparkman
Third team
London Coleman, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville
Ashana Crawford, Sr., Baker
Minnie Kemp, Jr., Murphy
Joiya Maddox, So., Hoover
Alexis Tate, Sr., Auburn
Coach of the Year
Mike Chase, Spain Park
Class 6A
First team
Hannah Barber, Jr., Homewood
Brooke Hampel, Jr., Hazel Green
Moriah Taylor, So., Hartselle
Ajah Wayne, Jr., Homewood
Alexis Woods, Jr., Athens
Second team
Kelsey Patterson, Sr., Southside
Daisha Bradford, Jr., LeFlore
Cierria Cunningham, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Michaella Edwards, So., Chelsea
Caitlin Hose, Jr., Hazel Green
Third team
Mia Creech, Jr., Northview
Courtney Lee, Sr., Ramsay
Mary Denman Luker, So., Pell City
Nykeia McElrath, Sr., Fort Payne
Adasia Rudolph, Sr., Carver-Montgomery
Honorable mention
Breanna Harris, Jr., Blount
Shyan Flack, Jr., Brewer
Coach of the Year
Steven Sims, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Class 5A
First team
Jirah Ards, Sr., Eufaula
Maori Davenport, So., Charles Henderson
Alexus Dye, Sr., Wenonah
Bianca Jackson, Sr., Brewbaker Tech
Unique Thompson, Sr., Faith Academy
Second team
Camille Buckhanon, Jr., Talladega
Tierra Dark, Sr., Sylacauga
Khyli Rankins, Jr., Faith Academy
Faith Reynolds, Jr., Wenonah
Lauren Watson, Jr., Arab
Third team
Amaz Carmichael, Jr., Lincoln
Rachel Johnson, Jr., Eufaula
Tiara McLeod, Jr., Carroll
Jayla Morrow, Sr., Wenonah
Shunterius Stephens, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa
Honorable mention
Gabby Johnson, Sr., Talladega
Niaira Jones, Fr., Charles Henderson
Taylor Ann Yeager, Jr., Fairview
Coach of the year
Emanuel Bell, Wenonah
Class 4A
First team
Miajah Bullock, Sr., Anniston
Elexis Evans, Sr., Greensboro
Queen Ford, Sr., Sipsey Valley
Destinee McGhee, Fr., Madison Academy
Karleigh Sledge, Jr., Deshler
Second team
Kendall Johnson, Sr., Hokes Bluff
Tangie Crews, Sr., Hale County
Jaden Langford, Fr., Madison Academy
Nicole Shirley, Sr., Deshler
Iyana Tate, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery
Third team
Taylor Aikerson, Jr., Deshler
Micala Fisanick, Jr., St. James,
Taylor Jennings, Sr., Madison County
Kathleen Wheeler, So., Priceville
Kyra Williams, Jr., Jacksonville
Honorable mention
Caroline Bachus, 7th grade, West Limestone
Coach of the year
Jason Shields, Hokes Bluff
Class 3A
First team
Ashlyn Adkins, Sr., Locust Fork
Allie Craig Cruce, Jr., Lauderdale County
Darby Hamm, Sr., J.B. Pennington
Annie Hughes, So., Pisgah
Lauryn Lilly, Jr., Montevallo
Second team
Vanessa Carter, So., Walter Wellborn
Kimberly Horton, Sr., Locust Fork
Chelsea Leach, Jr., Colbert County
Jemeriah Moore, Fr., Midfield
Anna Kate Segars, Jr., East Lawrence
Third team
Jade Brooks, Sr., Montgomery Academy
Channing Gafford, Sr., Lauderdale County
Kinsley Hanback, Jr., Lexington
Aleecea Harris, Sr., Daleville
Daniya Jordan, So., Midfield
Honorable mention
Avery Nance, Jr., Geneva
Kayla White, Sr., Montgomery Academy
Coach of the year
Barbara Roy, Locust Fork
Class 2A
First team
Alexa Boutwell, Sr., Geneva County
Ataiya Bridges, Sr., Lanett
Kirstin Brown, Sr., Tanner
Darby Madden, Sr., Red Bay
Jesse Ralston, Ranburne
Second team
LaTora Duff, Jr., Samson
Brooklyn Dutton, Sr., Fyffe
Ty”Quajah Griffin, So., Goshen
Nakia Kincey, Sr., Abbeville
Emme Willoughby, Sr., Cold Springs
Third team
Patiniqia Collins, Jr., R.C. Hatch
LaTascya Duff, Jr., Samson
TaMyya Hilliard, Jr., Geneva County
Allie Kennedy, Sr., Red Bay
Shatavia Moore, Jr., Keith
Honorable mention
Camryn Crider, So., Cold Springs
Jasmine Pitts, Jr., LaFayette
Coach of the year
Karie Striplin, Geneva County
Class 1A
First team
River Baldwin, So., Pleasant Home
KeeUndria Bolden, So., R.A. Hubbard
Kaitlin Hill, So., Loachapoka
Amber Richardson, Jr., Linden
Tiyonna Rogers, Jr., Spring Garden
Second team
A’Nautica So., Bibbs, R.A. Hubbard
Aniya Burroughs, Sr., Winterboro
Savannah Dempsey, Sr., Spring Garden
Abby Hester, Sr., Vina
Ayana Tyree, Sr., Holy Spirit
Third team
Claire Davidson, So., Coosa Christian
Tomysha Boykin, Sr., Linden
Paula Camp, Sr., Hackleburg
Mya Riley, Sr., Georgiana
Desiree Tyner, Sr., Loachapoka
Honorable mention
Maison Evans, Sr., Addison
J’Mya Hall, Fr., Marengo
Olivia Jones, So., Brantley
Morgan White, Fr., Westminster-Oak Mountain
Coach of the year
Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard