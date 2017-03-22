Locals make all-state girls basketball teams

By Chris McCarthy

Publisher/Editor

Haley Troup certainly is closing out her outstanding high school basketball career with a bang.

For the third year in a row, the Gadsden City senior guard was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State girls basketball first team. She was the only area girl or boy player who made the ASWA first team.

In addition, Troup is a finalist for the Class 7A Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

A 5-10 guard/forward, Troup averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games this past season while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets. Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She helped the Lady Titans 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament.

Troup will continue her basketball career at the University of South Carolina.

Three local players made the All-State second team – Gadsden City senior guard Brooke Burns in Class 7A, Southside senior forward Kelsey Patterson in Class 6A, Hokes Bluff senior center Kendall Johnson in Class 4A.

Coosa Christian sophomore guard Claire Davidson was a third team selection.

In 29 games, Burns averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 85 percent from the foul line and knocking down 39 three-point baskets. She ended her prep career with 1,877 points. She signed a basketball scholarship last fall with Tennessee-Chattanooga.

In 27 games, Patterson averaged 18 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field. She helped the Lady Panthers to a 23-4 record, and area championship and a berth in the Class 6A substate playoffs. Patterson signed with Gadsden State earlier this year.

The 6’0 Johnson averaged 14 points and eight rebounds in 30 games this past season. A four-year starter, Johnson finished her prep career with 1,083 points. She will continue her basketball career at Shelton State this fall.

Davidson was one of Coosa’s main sparkplugs, averaging 18.5 points and 4.9 steals for a Lady Conqueror squad that went 18-5, won the area tournament and made the program’s first-ever appearance at the Northeast Regional Tournament.

Hokes Bluff’s Jason Shields was named Class 4A Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Eagles to a 25-5 record, the county and area tournament titles and a berth in the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament for the fourth time in the past three years.

The complete ASWA All-State girls basketball team is as follows:

Class 7A

First team

Haley Troup, Sr., Gadsden City

Shauntai Battle, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Zipporah Broughton, Jr., Lee-Montgomery

Claire Holt, Jr., Spain Park

Eboni Williams, Jr., Hoover

Second team

Brooke Burns, Sr., Gadsden City

Tiyah Johnson, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Tamia Knight, Jr., Tuscaloosa County

Nautika Philpot, Sr., Auburn

Terri Smith, Sr., Sparkman

Third team

London Coleman, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville

Ashana Crawford, Sr., Baker

Minnie Kemp, Jr., Murphy

Joiya Maddox, So., Hoover

Alexis Tate, Sr., Auburn

Coach of the Year

Mike Chase, Spain Park

Class 6A

First team

Hannah Barber, Jr., Homewood

Brooke Hampel, Jr., Hazel Green

Moriah Taylor, So., Hartselle

Ajah Wayne, Jr., Homewood

Alexis Woods, Jr., Athens

Second team

Kelsey Patterson, Sr., Southside

Daisha Bradford, Jr., LeFlore

Cierria Cunningham, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Michaella Edwards, So., Chelsea

Caitlin Hose, Jr., Hazel Green

Third team

Mia Creech, Jr., Northview

Courtney Lee, Sr., Ramsay

Mary Denman Luker, So., Pell City

Nykeia McElrath, Sr., Fort Payne

Adasia Rudolph, Sr., Carver-Montgomery

Honorable mention

Breanna Harris, Jr., Blount

Shyan Flack, Jr., Brewer

Coach of the Year

Steven Sims, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Class 5A

First team

Jirah Ards, Sr., Eufaula

Maori Davenport, So., Charles Henderson

Alexus Dye, Sr., Wenonah

Bianca Jackson, Sr., Brewbaker Tech

Unique Thompson, Sr., Faith Academy

Second team

Camille Buckhanon, Jr., Talladega

Tierra Dark, Sr., Sylacauga

Khyli Rankins, Jr., Faith Academy

Faith Reynolds, Jr., Wenonah

Lauren Watson, Jr., Arab

Third team

Amaz Carmichael, Jr., Lincoln

Rachel Johnson, Jr., Eufaula

Tiara McLeod, Jr., Carroll

Jayla Morrow, Sr., Wenonah

Shunterius Stephens, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa

Honorable mention

Gabby Johnson, Sr., Talladega

Niaira Jones, Fr., Charles Henderson

Taylor Ann Yeager, Jr., Fairview

Coach of the year

Emanuel Bell, Wenonah

Class 4A

First team

Miajah Bullock, Sr., Anniston

Elexis Evans, Sr., Greensboro

Queen Ford, Sr., Sipsey Valley

Destinee McGhee, Fr., Madison Academy

Karleigh Sledge, Jr., Deshler

Second team

Kendall Johnson, Sr., Hokes Bluff

Tangie Crews, Sr., Hale County

Jaden Langford, Fr., Madison Academy

Nicole Shirley, Sr., Deshler

Iyana Tate, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery

Third team

Taylor Aikerson, Jr., Deshler

Micala Fisanick, Jr., St. James,

Taylor Jennings, Sr., Madison County

Kathleen Wheeler, So., Priceville

Kyra Williams, Jr., Jacksonville

Honorable mention

Caroline Bachus, 7th grade, West Limestone

Coach of the year

Jason Shields, Hokes Bluff

Class 3A

First team

Ashlyn Adkins, Sr., Locust Fork

Allie Craig Cruce, Jr., Lauderdale County

Darby Hamm, Sr., J.B. Pennington

Annie Hughes, So., Pisgah

Lauryn Lilly, Jr., Montevallo

Second team

Vanessa Carter, So., Walter Wellborn

Kimberly Horton, Sr., Locust Fork

Chelsea Leach, Jr., Colbert County

Jemeriah Moore, Fr., Midfield

Anna Kate Segars, Jr., East Lawrence

Third team

Jade Brooks, Sr., Montgomery Academy

Channing Gafford, Sr., Lauderdale County

Kinsley Hanback, Jr., Lexington

Aleecea Harris, Sr., Daleville

Daniya Jordan, So., Midfield

Honorable mention

Avery Nance, Jr., Geneva

Kayla White, Sr., Montgomery Academy

Coach of the year

Barbara Roy, Locust Fork

Class 2A

First team

Alexa Boutwell, Sr., Geneva County

Ataiya Bridges, Sr., Lanett

Kirstin Brown, Sr., Tanner

Darby Madden, Sr., Red Bay

Jesse Ralston, Ranburne

Second team

LaTora Duff, Jr., Samson

Brooklyn Dutton, Sr., Fyffe

Ty”Quajah Griffin, So., Goshen

Nakia Kincey, Sr., Abbeville

Emme Willoughby, Sr., Cold Springs

Third team

Patiniqia Collins, Jr., R.C. Hatch

LaTascya Duff, Jr., Samson

TaMyya Hilliard, Jr., Geneva County

Allie Kennedy, Sr., Red Bay

Shatavia Moore, Jr., Keith

Honorable mention

Camryn Crider, So., Cold Springs

Jasmine Pitts, Jr., LaFayette

Coach of the year

Karie Striplin, Geneva County

Class 1A

First team

River Baldwin, So., Pleasant Home

KeeUndria Bolden, So., R.A. Hubbard

Kaitlin Hill, So., Loachapoka

Amber Richardson, Jr., Linden

Tiyonna Rogers, Jr., Spring Garden

Second team

A’Nautica So., Bibbs, R.A. Hubbard

Aniya Burroughs, Sr., Winterboro

Savannah Dempsey, Sr., Spring Garden

Abby Hester, Sr., Vina

Ayana Tyree, Sr., Holy Spirit

Third team

Claire Davidson, So., Coosa Christian

Tomysha Boykin, Sr., Linden

Paula Camp, Sr., Hackleburg

Mya Riley, Sr., Georgiana

Desiree Tyner, Sr., Loachapoka

Honorable mention

Maison Evans, Sr., Addison

J’Mya Hall, Fr., Marengo

Olivia Jones, So., Brantley

Morgan White, Fr., Westminster-Oak Mountain

Coach of the year

Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard