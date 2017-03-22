Westbrook shuts out Gaston in area opener

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Following an 0-8 start to the season, Westbrook Christian is beginning to see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

Helped by a solid pitching performance by Tyler Self, the Warriors posted a 10-0 shutout in five innings over visiting Gaston in Class 2A, Area 12 action last Tuesday (March 21) to improve their record to 3-9.

“We still have work to do but we are getting there,” said Westbrook head coach Matt Kennedy said. “We’re trying to keep the guys from getting frustrated.”

If the Warriors were frustrated, they took out their frustrations on Gaston starter Alexander Allen, scoring 10 runs in four innings.

Cullen Stafford was 3-for-3 for Westbrook, while Self went 2-for-2. Self settled down after the first inning, scattering two hits over the remainder of the game. He struck out three while walking only one.

Gaston (5-8) opened the game with two hits in the top of the first but were unable to plate a run thanks to outstanding defense by the Warriors.

Garrett Kennedy led off the bottom of the inning by being hit by a pitch and took third on an errant pickoff attempt. Kennedy then scored on a groundout by Samuel Dutton. This proved to be the only run that Self needed for the win.

Kennedy scored three runs, reaching base three times on two walks and being hit by a pitch.

Westbrook added to its lead in scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Kennedy walked and Dutton reached on an error. Troy Bearden then delivered a two-run single and Cullen Stafford tripled in Bearden.

Self sacrificed in the fourth run of the inning to give Westbrook a 5-0 lead.

Westbrook ended the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, exploding for five more runs on three hits and two walks.

“Westbrook did a good job extending innings,” said Gaston head coach Jesse Pruett. “They made us pay for our errors.”