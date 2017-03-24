Gadsden Museum of Art to open new exhibits

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

The Gadsden Museum of Art recently opened two new exhibits, with official openings on April 7, though the public is welcome to come see the exhibits early. April 7 is also the last day to view the Children’s Art Show that is currently on display.

The Children’s Art Show features over 400 pieces from over 15 local schools, including Gadsden City School and Etowah County School systems. The art includes drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramics and more from children aged 3 years old to 18 years old. Each wall features artwork from different age ranges.

Gadsden Museum of Art Curator Ray Wetzel was impressed by the quality of work coming out of the schools.

The Children’s Art Show will be awarding three prizes for every grade with a variety of prizes, including cash, tickets, food and more. Sponsors include Chick-Fil-A, McDonalds, Beat60, Noccalula Falls Park, The Factory, Imagination Place, The Kiwanis Club and the Gadsden Museum of Art Foundation.

The prizes will be awarded at 6:30 p.m. on April 7. Parents can pick up their children’s artwork at 8 p.m. Schools looking to particpate in next year’s show can contact Wetzel at the Gadsden Museum of Art.

The first new exhibit is a series called “Selfies,” featuring artwork from Florida-based artist Kathryn McGinley. The artwork is based on selfies taken by people she knows.

Wetzel remarked that it shows that even when trying to look unique, this exhibit shows how alike we look when we present our image to the world through selfies.

Another exhibit will be opening on the second floor of the Gadsden Museum of Art. The exhibit, titled Peggy Gillam and Sara Reeves, features work from the two artists. These two artists were influential in creating the Art Foundation.

“We [the Gadsden Museum of Art] exist because of these two women,” said Wetzel.

The work was donated by the artists’ daughters, whose portraits are included in the art.

“How we are doing the museum now is there is going to be a show tailored to each demographic,” said Wetzel. “So this one [Peggy Gillam and Sara Reeves] is kind of tailored to a classic kind of style, with landscapes and portraits. Downstairs is more contemporary, with Selfie’s execution. The children’s show is more for everybody.”

For more information, visit gadsdenmuseum.com or call 256-546-7365.