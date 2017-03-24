Legals for the week of March 24-30, 2017

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth N. Muskett and Sherry A. Muskett, originally in favor of The Gadsden Corporation, on the 1st day of April, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 1998 Page 77; the undersigned New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight, in Block B, in Sharp Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book K, Page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 203 Sharp Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

379576

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eva E. Rose, a single woman, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., on the 10th day of April, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3269435; the undersigned CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger with ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 16, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the Point of Beginning of the lands therein described, commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the North line of said Quarter section a distance of 330.00 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds East parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 365.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence North 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1.0 acres.

To describe the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress to aforesaid parcel of land from Rose Road, commence at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of Easement; thence run North 01 degrees 14 minutes 54 seconds West parallel to the East line of said Quarter section a distance of 829.00 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 29.38 feet to the East line of aforesaid parcel. The aforesaid Parcel and Easement embraces portions of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 250 Rose Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CitiMortgage, Inc., successor by merger with ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

217093

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles C. Mickle, a married man and wife, Tonya Mickle to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc. and successors and assigns dated October 1, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument Number 3302907 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument number 3446867 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 12, 2017, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 667.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCING AT AN (1/2) INCH PIPE FOUND AT THE PURPORTED SE CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST (NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST-DEED RECORD) 667.50 FEET TO A (1/2) INCH PIPE FOUND, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 230.59 FEET TO A NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID SHADY GROVE ROAD THE FOLLOWING COURSES:

NORTH 32 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 55.58 FEET

NORTH 28 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 40.90 FEET

NORTH 27 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 44.49 FEET

NORTH 21 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 56.90 FEET

NORTH 19 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 253.71 FEET

NORTH 20 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 78.94 FEET AND

NORTH 18 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 64.74 FEET

TO A NAIL FOUND AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 117.47 FEET FROM AN 1 INCH SOLID ROD FOUND ON THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 549.41 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; SAID LANDS CONTAINING 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rhonda Peppers, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for National Bank of Kansas City, on the 24th day of February, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3363820; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 16, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9) and Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number Two (2) in the rearrangement of portions of Sims South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 175, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1707 Pierce Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

409057

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bonnie A. Fuller a/k/a Bonnie Fuller, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lexim Mortgage, LLC, on the 10th day of June, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document No. M-2005-2450; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Three (3) in Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2803 Waters Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408712

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James Walter Fuller, Sr. and Sandra Jean Fuller, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, on the 31st day of March, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2005-1328; the undersigned Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Two Block G in Cherokee Estates, Unit Two as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Save and except that portion of Lot 2 more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwesterly corner of Lot 2, Block G of Cherokee Estates Unit Two as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, and run Northerly along the Westerly line of Lot 2 a distance of 43.43 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue Northerly along the Westerly line of Lot 2 a distance of 82.57 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes right and run a distance of 0.16 feet; thence deflect 89 degrees 35 minutes right and run a distance of 82.57 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 25 minutes right and run a distance of 0.77 feet to the Westerly line of Lot 2 which is the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 904 E Tomahawk Trail, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

405793

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Diana Burris, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 29, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2003-2641, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 3, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1491, page 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 29 degrees 40 minutes West and along the Southeast line of said parcel and the Northwest line of Tabor Road 481.49 feet to the Southeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1542, page 25, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 48 degrees 22 minutes 11 seconds West 221.98 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 40 degrees 18 minutes 44 seconds East, 108.75 feet; thence South 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, 9.35 feet to a point on the North line of the Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, said point being the point of beginning of the herein described property; thence North 43 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds East 120 feet along the North line of said church property to a point on the Southwest line of Keener Road; thence North 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds West, 127.40 feet along the Southwest line of Keener Road; thence South 43 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds 120 feet; thence South 58 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East, 127.40 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stanley Hawkins, a married man joined by his wife Deborah Hawkins, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 21, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc #:, M-2004-1667; and subsequently modified on January 23, 2013, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3383111; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2004RS5; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 6 in Greenbriar Estates, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “J”, page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Arthurine Love, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on February 5, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2004-0614; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 6, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER EIGHT (8), BLOCK J, ELLOITT ADDITION NUMBER TWO (2) ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 7, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Mitchell Walker and wife, Angela Beth Walker, to Keystone Bank on the 3rd day of October, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3408383, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the NW Corner, SE 1/4 , SW ¼, Section 9, T12S, R4E, and running thence S66°30’E for a distance of 395.59 ft. to a point where the South right of way line of the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. (Etowah 35) intersects with the North line of a public road. Said point being the point of beginning. Beginning at this point and running S81°52’E and along the North line of said public road for a distance of 68.46 ft. to a point, thence run S89°33’E and continue along the North side of said road for a distance of 200.00 ft. to a point, thence run N72°33’E and continue along said road for a distance of 40.00 ft. to a point, thence run N46°58’E and continue along said road a distance of 75.00 ft. to a point, thence run N41°23’E and continue along said road for a distance of 100.00 ft. to a point where said road intersects again with the Gallant-Attalla Hwy., thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the South right of way line of said highway for a distance of 527.10 ft. to the point of beginning. Said parcel being bounded by the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. on the North side and a public road on all other sides and being situated in and part of the SE ¼, SW ¼, Sec. 9, T12S, R4E, County of Etowah, State of Alabama. Containing 70/100 acres, more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby J Martin A Married Man and Dorothy P. Martin, a married woman to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. dated October 20, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on October 20, 2005, as Instrument No. M-2005-4658 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial, LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC in Instrument 3431748 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 11th day of April, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 in Block Two of Mary Martin Lays Glenfield Subdivision, according the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 425 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Bobby J Martin or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 910317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by James Michael Dillard and Lynda K. Dillard, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 15th day of October, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3425204; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated January 8, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3445384. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 19, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4), Block Four (4), ReArrangement of Part of Block Four (4), Meadowlawn Number One (1), according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 213, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2322

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA HALE GEORGE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of ANTHONY T. HALE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TERRY FOWLER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of DOUGLAS WAYNE ROBINSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD MARION LEDBETTER appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of JUANITA S. LEDBETTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DENNIE RAY WINBORN, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of VICKI PEARL WHITTAKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JEFFERY LYNN SMITH appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 24, 2017 Estate of BENNY NEAL SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY FAYE GREENE appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 23, 2017 Estate of NANCY A. ALLEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN M. SIMMONS appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 27, 2017 Estate of KATHIE SIMMONS MCCULLOUGH HILBERT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TERRY WAYNE GARMANY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of DORIS AILEAN GARMANY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LISA DAVENPORT AARON appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 6, 2017 Estate of DORIS OWENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MORRIS RAY ESTES AND DANNY RAY ESTES appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 21, 2017 Estate of ARRIELEE ESTES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

KATIE MAE POTTER appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 13, 2015 Estate of CHARLES E. POTTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JEANETTE NELSON GILBERT appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 14, 2017 Estate of JAMES TERRY, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

BELINDA L. WHISENANT appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of MELVIN ARCHIE WHISENANT, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DORIS C. CASH appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 13, 2017 Estate of EDWARD H. CASH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD EUGENE NELSON, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 1, 2017 Estate of JOANNA W. NELSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

OLLIE YVONNE GOODSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of ZEBEDEE GOODSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JANE ELIZABETH MARSHALL appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of CHARLES E. MARSHALL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOSHUA B. SULLIVAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 17, 2017 Estate of BETTYE L. UDELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

THERESA DAWN MELISANO appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 15, 2017 Estate of LADILLIAN MCLESTER MOONEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Reroofing John S. Jones Elementary, Rainbow City, AL, Etowah County Board of Education, Owner and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, McKee and Associates, Inc. 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.

JOHNS AND KIRKSEY, INC.

5424 Metro Park Drive

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9365

In re: WILLIE COLLINS

To: David Collins, brother; daughter, name unknown, address(es) unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Willie Collins, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

REBECCA A. DEAN

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JANICE CARDEN

DEFENDANT

Pursuant to the Order of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action No.: CV-2013-900743-DAK, notice is given that I, the Clerk of said Court will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Etowah County Judicial Building main door in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described Property:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, thence North 89 degrees 30 minutes East along the North line of said forty 861.69 feet; thence South 07 degrees 40 minutes 37 second West 11/14 feet to an old fence line, the point of beginning of the herein described parcel; thence South 89 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds East along said fence line 917.12 feet to a point; thence South 39 degrees 35 minutes 37 seconds West 143.78 feet; thence South 50 degrees 02 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 306.42 feet to a point on the Northwest right of way line of Duck Springs Road; thence along said right of way South 36 degrees 02 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 60.0 feet to a opint; thence leaving said right of way, run North 50 degrees 02 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 244.73 feet; thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 866.02 feet a point; thence North 07 degrees 40 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 213.67 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying and being in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9417

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EARLENE MCGRUDER WILLIAMS, DECEASED

CASE NO. S-9417

TO: George Maney Williams, address unknown; Wanda Kay Johnson, address unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Earlene McGruder Williams, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 26th day of April, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may heave, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Earlene McGruder Williams, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Testament of said decedent.

This the 16th day of March, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF RAYMON EUGENE VIRES AND JANNIE ANN VIRES

CASE NO: A-1144

NOTICE TO: The Natural Father, who is unknown

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Raymon Eugene Vires and Jannie Ann Vires and that the hearing is set for the 23rd day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 17th day of March, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioner

Thomas A. King

128 So. 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900200-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2004 Honda Accord EX VIN# 1HGCM72 664A005717

DEFENDANT

In Re: Frank Vazquez, Joel Nunez Perez

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 17th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900201-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,675.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Mather Hanna Alhajazin

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 17th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900202-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,554.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Robert Daniel Terry

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 17th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

BRITTNEY ANN HIGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of DANIEL LEE HIGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by May 8, 2017 or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No. DR-17-69 DAK Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel,

Jody Willoughby, District Attorney

Plaintiff

Vs.

Fifty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Six & 89/100 Dollars ($55,896.89), U.S Currency

Defendant

IN RE:

The following people may have an interest in a portion of the Fifty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Six & 89/100 Dollars ($55,896.89) made the subject of this complaint; KENNETH ALEXANDER, JIMMY DEWAYNE BUSH, TERRELL L. TEAGUE, RICARDO VASQUEZ, CHRISTOPHER NATION, DERRICK LYDELL CHERRY, ROBERT FUSSELL, KRISTOPHER YOW, MITCHELL MCELROY, JASON SHANE LANKFORD, JESSICA PAIGE HANEY, APRIL R. BAILEY, JESSICA PAIGE HANEY, ANTHONY ROBINSON, STACY NICOLE SCOTT, CORION MOORE, RAPHAEL MALONE, MARCUS HARVEY, TERRELL DESHUN JAMES, HERMINIO PASCUAL, FELESHA CUSIK, PAUL CURTIS THOMPSON, XAVIER HARDNETT, WILLIAM GRIFFIN III, ANDRE TREVIN DESHUNN, TERRELL JONES, TERRENCE JONES, JAMES CHAD WILLIAMS, PIERRE PEOPLES, TORRANCE DYRRELL JAMES, TERRELL D. JAMES, BRELAN TURNER, KENNETH MOSTELLA, DEMARCUS KIMBLE, ANTHONY ROBINSON, CORNELIUS PILOT, JESS JAMES MARRIE, THOMAS AVERY JACKSON, JOSEPH DEANDRE PRITCHETT, KENNETH J. MOSTELLA, ERIC NORRIS, TOMMIE WRIGHT, KRISTOPHER YOW, KENNY CAMPBELL, JEANETTE CAMPBELL, DEGINAL SPEARS, ZUQUAVIUS CLAY, APRIL WHITE, TAYLOR LEE, JAMI SHANE BROWN, BRENDA BOYD, LEBRANDON SANDRIDGE, MIKEL THOMAS, MICHAEL CALHOUN, MATTHEW GIBSON, TERRANCE HUNTLEY, JAKE WAYLON BELLEW, J. DAVIS/ D. TIMMON, AKEIM WILLIAMS, DEVIN CROOK, CEDRIC COLE, JEFFREY JACKSON, MATTHEW GIBSON, RODERICK BAKER, SAMUEL ARNOLD, ROBERT TERRY, JACKIE WILSON, TABRIELLA MOORE, CAMERON TOLBERT, JOSHU WILLIAMS, OCTAVIOUS DIXON, JACOB D. DAVIS, ANTONIO FLEMING, CALVIN HANN, NAKIA BUTLER, TIMMIE WRIGHT, TRAVIS PEARSON, JOSEPH WATTERS, ANTHONY FOSTER, JR., BRADLEY VARNER, NANCY BEAM, AMY MURPHEE, JAKOB LATHAM, SEDRICK HILL, GREGORY JOHNSON, PHILLIP DEWAYNE GRAY, JUSTIN SHANE LOWE, ROBERT DANIEL TERRY, JACOB DAVIS, JONATHON COLLINS, JEFFREY BEARDEN, REGINALD POWELL, JR., TERRY DUNCAN, SAMUEL RAMOS, JUSTIN LOWE, UNKNOWN, CORNELIUS PILOT.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED DOLLAR AMOUNT:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described monies. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said dollar amount.

DONE this the 8th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Katrina Holmes, Plaintiff

Vs.

Jeffery Holmes, Defendant

NOTICE TO JEFFERY HOLMES

You will take notice that a complaint in the above styled action seeking a divorce was filed against you in the Etowah County Circuit Court on February 13, 2017, Case No. DR-2017-58.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202 Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE this 13th day of February , 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-5382

THE ESTATE OF WALLACE KYLE REID, DECEASED

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributes and all other persons interested in the Estate of WALLACE KYLE REID, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that RODNEY SHANE REID, as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALLACE KYLE REID, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 23rd day of January, 2017.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse on the 11th day of April, 2017, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report on Insolvency should be denied.

This the 6th day of March, 2017 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take the possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on April 28, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

1998 FORD F-150

VIN: 1FTZX17W 1WNC28295

Vehicle 2

1998 GMC C1500 SUBURBAN

VIN: 1GKEC16R3 WJ707075

Vehicle 3

1998 BMW 328IC

VIN: WBACD43 23WAV63436

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

March 24 & 31, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take the possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on April 28, 2017 for charges due.

2011 Nissan Altima VIN# 1N4AL2A P3BC 165776

Ron’s Body & Paint Shop

958 Sutton Bridge Rd

Rainbow City, AL 35906

March 24 & 31, 2017