Paws for St. Patty’s fundraiser a success

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On Thursday, March 16, The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center held its annual Paws for St. Patty’s fundraiser at Gadsden Convention Hall. The fundraiser was an immense success.

According to Humane Society Directer Christi Brown, over 300 people attended the event. Attendees enjoyed food catered by Local Joe’s while bidding on items in the silent auction and particpating in game show styled fundraisers.

After the silent auction, a live auction was held. The Humane Society also made a special appeal to the crowd for funds for its medical fund. During the appeal, a video compiled by Eric Wright with City of Gadsden was shown.

In the video, Brown, HRSPAC Shelter Manager Lisa Brackett and several local veterinarians explained the need for the Humane Society’s medical fund.

“In a shelter setting, minutes matter when an animal enters the door,” said Dr. Chris Eiland with Southside Pet Clinic. “Without these medical funds in place, quick decisions to save a life are limited.”

According to Brown, “every animal needs some level of medical care,” whether it is vaccinations or a more involved treatment.

The appeal also featured the tale of a rescued animal, named Bones, whose story was presented at last year’s event.

Bones came into the Humane Society in a very poor condition. He was shockingly thin, with protruding bones.

“We thought it was going to be a bad day when he came in,” said Brackett. “He came in skin and bones. Couldn’t walk. I helped him outside to the bathroom. Brought him back inside and thought we can do this.”

Brackett said that the medical fund and support of local vets saved his life.

“We were able to get him on the road to recovery and it’s an amazing turn around,” said Brackett. “The story of a dog named Bones.”

Then, Bones made an appearance with his new owner Rachel.

Brown said that it was a great opportunity to show supporters of the Humane Society “the after” that their contributions make possible.

The total amount raised from the event has not been completely calculated yet, as people who left early but won an auctioned item are being contacted and final costs are tallied. Brown said that the Humane Society’s goal of $50,000 has been well surpassed.

Brown thanked the attendees, sponsors and every business or person that contributed goods or services to be auctioned or used for the event.

Brown also wanted to thank the group of about 40 volunteers that came together to make the fundraiser happen.