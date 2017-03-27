Lady Titans kick off Glencoe Tournament with pair of wins

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Gadsden City Lady Titans opened play in the Glencoe Spring Break Round Robin Softball Tournament on Monday (March 27) with back-to-back wins over Spring Garden and Ohatchee.

The Lady Titans defeated the Lady Panthers, 6-5, in their first game and exploded for 11 runs in the first inning against the Lady Indians in game 2 on their way to an 11-7 win.

Gadsden City is now 14-8-1 for the season.

Ohatchee jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on one hit, one walk and an error, but this scoring seemed to wake the Lady Titans up. GCHS sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning, banging out 10 hits and scoring 11 runs. Auburn Dupree, Arden Green and Amanda Kantzler each had two hits in the first inning.

Ohatchee tried to fight back into the game with two runs in the second and third innings, but it was too little, too late.

Amanda Kantzler came in relief of GCHS starter Cayla Underwood and struck out six of the final seven batters she faced.

“Amanda pitched well and we hit well as a team,” said GCHS head coach Corbin Holland. “Overall we played well.”

Gadsden City continues play in the tournament against Ariton on Monday and Glencoe and Coosa Christian on Tuesday.