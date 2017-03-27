Thompson goes yard in Lady Jackets' win over Coosa Christian

By Chris McCarthy

Publisher/Editor

Skylar Thompson’s two-run home run sparked Glencoe High to a 7-3 victory over Coosa Christian in the Glencoe Spring Break Round Robin Softball Tournament on Monday (March 27).

Thompson’s dinger over the right-centerfield wall in the bottom of the fifth inning provided the Lady Yellow Jackets (6-8) some breathing room with a four-run lead. The hosts were poised to add to their advantage with runners on first and second when the game was called due to the tournament’s 90-minute limit for games.

Thompson had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two hits and two RBI.

“Skylar’s been hitting the ball well for us,” said Glencoe head coach Evan Talbot. “She’s been putting the ball in play all season, and there’s no harder worker than she is. She gets after it every day.”

Caroline Craven earned the win in five innings, scattering eight hits and two walks while striking out four. She escaped trouble all game long in stranding eight Coosa baserunners, including five in scoring position. In both the fourth and fifth innings, the Lady Conquerors managed to plate just one run with the bases loaded.

“Caroline probably threw her best game of the season today against a really tough lineup,” said Glencoe head coach Evan Talbot. “She battled out there and made pitches when she had to.”

Also at the plate for Glencoe, Mykal Edwards went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Ashleigh Hawks had a pair of hits and an RBI. Evan Burns and Madalin Gorham also had hits.

The visitors took an early lead when Alaina Hampton tripled and scored on Claire Stephens’ base hit in the top of the first.

The Lady Yellow Jackets responded in the bottom of the inning with runs from Edwards and Caroline Phillips

Craven retired Coosa in order in the second, and respective singles by Hawks and Evan Burns made it 3-1 in favor of the hosts.

The Lady Conquerors drew within 3-2 in the third when Carol Garmany’s RBI base hit plated Autumn Crump. But consecutive singles from Edwards and Thompson in the bottom of the inning led to a 5-2 GHS lead.

The Lady Conquerors threatened in the fourth when base hits from Manaia Pio, Erica Snow and Crump leaded the bases with two outs, but Craven induced an outfield flyout to diffuse the rally. In the next inning, Sydnee Courington drove in Hampton to cut it to 5-3, and the visitors had runners on first and second later in the inning with two outs, But Craven fanned the next batter to once more keep Coosa in check.

Thompson’s blast in the fifth effectively put the game out of reach with the time limit almost reached.

Crump went 2-for-2, with Garmany, Stephens and Courington each had a hit and an RBI. Hampton had a hit and two runs scored. In five innings, Stephens struck out two while allowing eight hits and three walks.

“Giving that we had three starters out, I’m impressed with how we hung in there,” said Coosa Christian head coach Amy Shaw. “We hurt ourselves by stranding a few runners, but we got some reps for our younger kids. We’re a little streaky right now, but once everything connects, I think we’ll make a good run.”

Glencoe continues play today and Tuesday against Ariton, Spring Garden, Gadsden City and Ohatchee. Coosa Christian will face Ariton, Randolph County, Gadsden City and Ohatchee.