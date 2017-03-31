The Messenger Community Calendar

April

1 The Whites Chapel Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at the Northeast Etowah Center. The association will dicuss the new urn garden and other ongoing projects. It is also currently looking for descendants and relatives of people buried in the cemetery. For more information, call 256-390-0548.

3 Sand Mountain Research and Extension Center will hold Beef Quality Assurance Training from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event is free but registration is required. Hands-on stations to include record keeping, proper injection practices, cowherd quality checks and proper trailering of cattle. For more information, call 256-706-0032. To register, visit www.bamabeef.org.

6 Quality of Life Health Services, Inc. will hold its eighth annual Seniors Rock even from 1 – 2:30 p.m. in the J.W. Stewart Health & Wellness Center in Gadsden. Participants are encouraged to wear gold and bring a friend.

6 McGuffey Healthcare Center will hold a career fair from 1 – 6 p.m. The long-term care facility is looking for applicants for all positions, including certified nursing assistant (training classes provided), dietician, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse. Long-term care experience is preferred but not required for the career fair. The fair is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided. Job seekers are asked to bring resumes and be ready to interview on the spot. For more information, contact Lorrie Parker at 256-543-3467.

8 The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. at Nichols Memorial Library. J. Mark Lowe will present a webinar entitled “Whiskey, Farming and the Choices to Move: Understanding Family Migration.” For additional information, e-mail neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144 or 256-706-3262.

8 The Attalla Jr./Norris High Foundation will host its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Attalla Senior Citizen Building. This year’s banquet will honor Mrs. Yvonne G. Harris and Rev. W.H. Granger. Tickets are $20. For more information and tickets, call 256-538-2055.

19 Mary A. Payne’s Senior Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by the Etowah County Council on Aging, will be held at Convention Hall from 9 – 11 a.m. The event will include informational sessions and health screenings as well as fun activities and door prizes, and is free to seniors 55 or older (50 with a disability). For more information, call 256-543-3616.

21 – 22 The Sand Mountain Research and Extension Center will hold a plant sale at 3200 A West Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden.

22 Join the Sarcoidosis Hope Walk at the Vivian Lee Maddox Walking Trail benefitting the UAB Sarcoidosis Research Fund. Sign in for the 1-mile walk or the 5K walk at 7:30 a.m. The walks begin at 9 a.m. Early registration until March 25 is $20 and includes a free tee shirt. After March 25, registration will be $25. For more information, call 256-442-0463.

29 Southern Rock Cares presents the first annual Musical Shrimpfest Cause to Ride event at Gadsden’s Convention Hall from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. The event will feature live music, auctions, food and more. For more information, call 256-393-3225 or visit sourthernrockcares.com.

27 The Sand Mountain Research and Extension Center will hold a Pasture Recovery from Drought meeting at 4110 Sardis Road in Boaz. Langdon Marks will speak about how to best enable pastures from the recent drought. To register, call 256-547-7936.

29 The Early Spring Extention program will host the Cherokee/Etowah County 4-H Pig Squeal Show & Auction at the Sand Rock Livestock Pavilion at 11 a.m. For more information, call 256-706-0032.

May

18 Author of Forgotten Alabama Glenn Willis will present a slide show at the Attalla Library at 12 p.m. For more information, call 256-538-9266.

Ongoing Announcements

During the month of April, the Etowah County 4-H Youth Councilis accepting money, gift cards and words of encouragement to send to contacts in Texas and Oklahoma who were affected by recent wildfires. Donations can be given at the Etowah County Extension Office.

First Class Pre-K is now accepting applications for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Enrollment is open to children four years of age who are residents of Alabama. Acceptance is decided through a random selection process. For more information, visit www.children.alabama.gov.

The Etowah County Young Democrats is a group of 19 – 40 year old young adults who believe in progressive ideals and work to train volunteers, advocate for issues and elect Democrats in Etowah County. The ECYD meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, visit etowahyoungdems.org.

The Alabama Head Injury Foundation hosts monthly support group meetings for traumatic brain injury survivors and their families on the second Friday of each month from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden. Lunch is provided.

Head Start and Early Head Start are now enrolling. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll in Head Start. To apply, please bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card and immunization records, as well as a copy of Medicaid records and income verification. For more information, call 256-546-7766. Head Start and Early Head Start are part of a collaborative effort to serve and support children with severe disabilities.

SouthernCare is seeking volunteers ages 18 and up to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of the SouthernCare volunteer team, please contact Heather Attaway at 256-546-5566 or hattaway@curohs.com.

The Blue Devil Spirit Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Attalla. The meeting is open to any Etowah High School graduate.

Need help managind diabetes? Join the monthly diabetes support group. The group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 500 building of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Learn from and share with others. The group is facilitated by certified diabetes educator Ethelyn Brown, RN.

A support group for people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and their care partners meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Gadsden’s Family Life Center. Participants are welcome to bring their own food to each meeting. For more information, call Judi Drew at 205-919-6992 or email parkinsonsgroup.gadsden@gmail.com.

Volunteer today with Habitat for Humanity. Break through barriers and see one another as real people and partners. You can make a difference in your community. For more information, call 256-543-1898 or visit www.gadsdenhabitat.com.

The Gadsden Job Corps is currently seeking young women 16 – 24 years old for free career training in welding, CNA, culinary arts, security, carpentry, pharmacy science, automotive repair and more. To receive information on the next orientation scheduled in your area, contact admissions counselor Brenda Miller at 256-543-2336, ext. 11.

The Gadsden Public Library is offering Beanstack, an online portal that offers free, personalized recommendations for books, apps, events and more. The service is powered by children’s curation company Zoobean and gives the library access to a database using over 1,600 tags. Each week, a book in the library’s collection and a relevant program or event at the library will be suggested. For more information, contact the Children’s Department at 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are currently looking for blood donors. Give so others can live and help meet the needs of local hospitals. By giving now, you can help prevent a critical blood shortage in our community. It’s easy, it’s quick and the investment of just a few minutes can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need. Donate blood today and become tomorrow’s lifesaver. For more information, visit www.lifesouth.org.

The Life Choice Hospice program, which serves Gadsden and surrounding areas, is currently seeking volunteers to provide comfort and support to patients in need of end-of-life care. The mission of Life Choice is to enhance quality of life by addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. Volunteers provide companionship and dignity to members of the community facing life-limiting illness. All volunteers will receive specialty training on many aspects of hospice care and can choose to dedicate as little as two hours per month to as much as six hours a week. For more information, visit compassushealthcare.com or call 256-782-3560.

Do you have a child with a suspected handicapping condition between the ages of 3 – 21 within the Gadsden City School System? Call the Gadsden City Board of Education, Special Education Dept. at 256-549-2914. Testing is available in the following areas: autism, deafness/blindness, developmental delay, emotional disability, intellectual disability, specific learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, speech and language impairment, traumatic brain injury and other health impairments.

Browse the new GPL Readers’ Advisory Lists, found at the Gadsden Public Library or online at www.gadsdenlibrary.org. Compiled through research by GPL staff members, these extensive lists, consist of a collection of stories organized by genre.

Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone struggling with drug addiction, get them the help they need. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.

Nichols Memorial Library in Gadsden is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for family history research. The library contains genealogical information and family files from Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. Military records and Native American research books are also available. For more information, contact Leon Young at 256-547-8477 or Harold Batie at 256-492-2739.

If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Gadsden Public Library, stop by the Friends of the Library Bookstore and pick up an application. Membership levels include Individual, Student (with valid student ID only) or Senior (age 65 or older), Family, “Best Friends” (fine-free until expiration), Sponsor and Corporate. Memberships expire Dec. 31. For additional information, please contact Judy Bacon at 256-549-4699, ext. 121.

Mental Health America of Etowah County offers stress and anger management classes on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Family Success Center located at 821 East Broad Street.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts domestic violence prevention classes on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center in Gadsden. This program is designed to help participants change destructive and violent behavioral patterns and to foster healthy attitudes through information, intervention and involvment. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts parenting classes on Wednesdays from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Family Success Center in Gadsden. This program is designed to give parents practical skills that can be used immediately. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Free GED classes are held at Gadsden State at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, call 256-549-8698.

Military veterans in Etowah County and surrounding areas are invited to take advantage of the Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound Program at the Ayers and Wallace Drive campuses. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not required. Veterans Upward Bound is a TRiO program funded by the United States Department of Education. For more information call 256-549-8286 or 256-549-8328, or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.

Jesus Christ founded the Catholic Church in the year 33, but who established the other 25,000 churches? Visit Catholic Studies on Thursday afternoons from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 223 South Third Street in Gadsden. For more information, call John Larkins at 256-485-2029 or Bob Roberts at 256-393-5840.

Gadsden Regional Hospice located at 301 South 4th Street in Gadsden hosts a grief support group/bereavement management class every Tuesday at 2 p.m. For more information, call 256-538-7460.

Artifacts and pictures from Norris High School are being sought, as well as pictures of historic Attalla landmarks. Contact Rev. Preston Nix at 256-305-9730 or Mrs. Henley at 205-390-1335 for more information.

What’s going on at the Gadsden Public Library?

March

April

1, 29 The Chess Club meets in the Lena Martin Room from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120 or email craig@gadsdenlibrary.org.

3, 17 The Lego Club meets in the children’s department from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. This program is meant for children ages 1 – 12. Legos will be provided, but Lego donations are welcome.

4 The Alabama City branch hosts Story Time each Tuesday at 10 a.m. This week’s story is If You Give a Cat a Cupcake by Laura Numeroff. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

4 – 5 Computer Basics & Internet for the Beginner will be taught in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Classes are offered free of charge, but a $5 returnable deposit is required to reserve a seat. A current library card is needed to enroll in classes. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

4 The East Gadsden branch holds Tiny Tot Story Time each Tuesday at 3 p.m. This week’s story is North, South, East, West by Margaret Wise Brown. This informal story time is meant for children 5 years old and younger. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

4 The GPL Grows Children’s Garden Club meets in the Modern Woodmen Learning Garden at 3:30 p.m. This week’s topic is Container Gardening. Plan accordingly for seasonal temperatures and remember your sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and water. This program is managed in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

5 The Teen Advisory Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. to discuss how the library can better serve teens. Applications for the board are available in the Teen Zone and can be filled out at the meeting. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email Nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org.

Ongoing Announcements

The teen robotics program will begin April 3 and continue through May 10. This exciting new program is open to youth ages 11 – 16 who are interested in exploring technology through robotics. Participants will learn about the basics of robots meeting National Science Standards, be a part of a team that will build a robotic arm and help complete challenges with the team’s robot. For more information and to register, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 (Teen Zone) or ext. 118 (Children’s Department).

The Children’s Department is hosting the Reading Without Walls challenge for the month of April. Children can participate by reading a book about a character who does not look or live like them, reading a book about a topic that is new to them, or reading a book in a format that is new to them (e.g. a chapter book, a graphic novel, or a book in verse). For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

The library is hosting the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame exhibit until April 14. The exhibit recognizes authors and poets who have brought distinction to the state of Alabama through their work. Honorees include Fannie Flagg, Truman Capote and Sequoyah.

The Teen Zone hosts Game Night Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Board games, video games and card games will be available. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

The Teen Zone hosts Movie Night each Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Popcorn and drinks are provided. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

The Gadsden Oral History Project is now scheduling appointments for interviews. Join the library in its ongoing effort to preserve the history of Gadsden and Etowah County by sharing your stories. For more information and to schedule an interview, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

The Alabama City branch hosts Stitching Time each Wednesday from 2 – 4 p.m. All types of stitching pastimes and skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

The Alabama City branch hosts movie screenings each Thursday at 10 a.m. Movies are chosen based on popular request. Popcorn and drinks are provided. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

The East Gadsden branch holds a Beginners’ Crochet Circle each Monday from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own hook and yarn. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

The East Gadsden branch hosts a sewing school each Wednesday from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants must be over 18 to register and are asked to bring their own pattern and supplies. Registration is required. For more information, call 256-549-4691.