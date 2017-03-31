Fish Fry fundraiser to benefit The Love Center

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Capeside Fish Company is holding a Fish Fry on April 9 to benefit a local shelter, The Love Center.

The Love Center was founded in 1982 when Charlsie Tarrance was inspired to provide shelter to “God’s most forgotten people.” Tarrance noticed the problem of homelessness in Etowah County and created The Love Center to provide clothing, food, furniture and shelter to those in need.

Now the shelter is commemorating 35 years of service. The shelter was looking to hold several fundraisers this year to mark the occassion, while also raising the funds necessary to keep the shelter operational.

Love Center Boardmember Andy Powell approached Dennis Deason, president of Capeside Fish Company, about doing a fundraiser because he is quite active in the community. To Powell’s surprise, Deason was eager to help, because about 10 years ago he had been homeless himself.

“I think everybody is only a life crisis away from being homeless,” Deason said, “Whether it is a divorce, a death in the family, illness, we’re all walking a pretty thin line of have and have not.”

For a short period of time, Deason slept in his truck after experiencing a crisis himself.

“I hit my bottom,” Deason said.

Since then, Deason began a career as a seafood supplier with his son. He opened Capeside Fish Company, a thriving business, about three years ago.

Deason said that people helped him when he was down, and this opportunity to help The Love Center was a chance to “pay it forward, that’s the way life works.”

“It really was divine providence,” said Powell.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., everyone is welcome to come out for an old-fashioned catfish dinner with all the fixings, including coleslaw, fries, dessert and a drink.

Tickets are $13 for an adult, or two for $25, and $7 for kids age 12 and under. Tickets are available at Capeside Fish Company, located at 726 Hwy. 77 in Rainbow City, or at Alfa Insurance, located at 3324 Rainbow Drive in Rainbow City. For more information on advance tickets, call 256-442-9034. Take-out plates are available. To order takeout, call 256-952-2793.

The money raised will go towards The Love Center’s monthly costs.

“Our expenses are roughly about $5000 a month,” said Powell. “So we are always looking at revenue. We have some great donors and churches have stepped up. But expenses just roll around every month.”

The Love Center is hoping about 300 people attend the fundraiser.