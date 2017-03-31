Legal Notices for the week of March 31 – April 7, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stanley Hawkins, a married man joined by his wife Deborah Hawkins, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 21, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc #:, M-2004-1667; and subsequently modified on January 23, 2013, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3383111; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2004RS5; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 6 in Greenbriar Estates, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “J”, page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Arthurine Love, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on February 5, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2004-0614; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 6, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER EIGHT (8), BLOCK J, ELLOITT ADDITION NUMBER TWO (2) ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 7, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-RS3

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Mitchell Walker and wife, Angela Beth Walker, to Keystone Bank on the 3rd day of October, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3408383, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the NW Corner, SE 1/4 , SW ¼, Section 9, T12S, R4E, and running thence S66°30’E for a distance of 395.59 ft. to a point where the South right of way line of the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. (Etowah 35) intersects with the North line of a public road. Said point being the point of beginning. Beginning at this point and running S81°52’E and along the North line of said public road for a distance of 68.46 ft. to a point, thence run S89°33’E and continue along the North side of said road for a distance of 200.00 ft. to a point, thence run N72°33’E and continue along said road for a distance of 40.00 ft. to a point, thence run N46°58’E and continue along said road a distance of 75.00 ft. to a point, thence run N41°23’E and continue along said road for a distance of 100.00 ft. to a point where said road intersects again with the Gallant-Attalla Hwy., thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the South right of way line of said highway for a distance of 527.10 ft. to the point of beginning. Said parcel being bounded by the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. on the North side and a public road on all other sides and being situated in and part of the SE ¼, SW ¼, Sec. 9, T12S, R4E, County of Etowah, State of Alabama. Containing 70/100 acres, more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby J Martin A Married Man and Dorothy P. Martin, a married woman to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. dated October 20, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on October 20, 2005, as Instrument No. M-2005-4658 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial, LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC in Instrument 3431748 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 11th day of April, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 in Block Two of Mary Martin Lays Glenfield Subdivision, according the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 425 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Bobby J Martin or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 910317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by James Michael Dillard and Lynda K. Dillard, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 15th day of October, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3425204; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated January 8, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3445384. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 19, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4), Block Four (4), ReArrangement of Part of Block Four (4), Meadowlawn Number One (1), according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 213, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2322

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael B. Mashburn Husband And Kristi H. Mashburn Wife to Household Finance Corporation of Alabama dated March 25, 2008; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3291070 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for RMAC Trust, Series 2015-5T in Instrument 3425749 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for RMAC Trust, Series 2015-5T, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 27th day of April, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION THIRTY-FOUR (34), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11), SOUTH OF RANGE THREE (3) EAST. BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS SOUTH 03 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 357.76 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION 34; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 355.82 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARTIAL HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUING NORTH 87 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 328 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 09 MINUTES WEST 152 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST 328 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 09’MINUTES EAST 152 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID PROPERTY, CONTAINING 1 .145 ACRES, MORE OR LESS ANO LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 6130 Livingston Dr, Altoona, AL 35952.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Michael B. Mashburn and Kristi H. Mashburn or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2015-5T

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 920316

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Oden, a single man to Matrix Financial Services Corporation dated March 29, 2002, and Recorded in DOC # M 2002-1612 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the May 3, 2017, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

UNIT TWO (2) OF RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES PHASE 1, RECORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK “J” PAGE 85, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Matrix Financial Services Corporation

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. on August 22, 2011, by Cynthia M. Gazaway, a married woman, and recorded in Instrument #, 3354185 and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3358097 and Instrument #, 3445000 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the March 23, 2017, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at a point where the Southerly line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway intersects the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Southerly line of said highway a distance of 225 feet; thence Southerly and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) a distance of 210 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Southerly line of said highway a distance of 225 feet to a point in the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4); thence Northerly and along said East line a distance of 210 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section Fifteen (15), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4981 Old Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/17-012313

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on March 23, 2017, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the April 7, 2017, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

March 31, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randy Lipscomb, married man and Connie Lipscomb, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Integrity Mortgage, LLC, on the 14th day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261981; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot of Tract 8, in the G.E. Day addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 61, in the office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 280 Days Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262029

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 04/18/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

March 31, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TERRY WAYNE GARMANY appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 28, 2017 Estate of DORIS AILEAN GARMANY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

LISA DAVENPORT AARON appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 6, 2017 Estate of DORIS OWENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MORRIS RAY ESTES AND DANNY RAY ESTES appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 21, 2017 Estate of ARRIELEE ESTES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KATIE MAE POTTER appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 13, 2015 Estate of CHARLES E. POTTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JEANETTE NELSON GILBERT appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 14, 2017 Estate of JAMES TERRY, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

BELINDA L. WHISENANT appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of MELVIN ARCHIE WHISENANT, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DORIS C. CASH appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 13, 2017 Estate of EDWARD H. CASH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD EUGENE NELSON, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 1, 2017 Estate of JOANNA W. NELSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

OLLIE YVONNE GOODSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of ZEBEDEE GOODSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JANE ELIZABETH MARSHALL appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of CHARLES E. MARSHALL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOSHUA B. SULLIVAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 17, 2017 Estate of BETTYE L. UDELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

THERESA DAWN MELISANO appointed Personal Representative (s) on February 15, 2017 Estate of LADILLIAN MCLESTER MOONEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

WILLIE F. BROWN, III appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 21, 2017 Estate of BERTHA A. BROWN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

BOYD HOWARD appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 15, 2017 Estate of HELEN HOWARD BULLOCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ANGELA SCHRENKEL DORMAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 23, 2017 Estate of JAMES JOHN SCHRENKEL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

KELLY LAMBERT SMITH AND PETER CHRISTOPHER LAMBERT appointed Personal Representative (s) on March 10, 2017 Estate of PAULA D. LAMBERT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-74-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

105 NORTH 15TH STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 13 in Block “D” in Strouds First Subdivision according to map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 84-85 Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Willie Louis Ray, Willie Mae Crosby and Willie Mae Crosley,

105 North 15th Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 21, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 31, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-75-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1004 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seven (7) in the Anna Kyle Addition according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 279, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and the South ten feet (S 10’) of Lot Number Eight (8) in Anna Kyle Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 279, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Richard Horn, Jr., 1004 Penny Street, Margie Lee Frazier & etals, 26321 West Hills, Inskter, MI, Cecil Horn, 1004 Penny Street, and Norman L. Horn, 1004 Penny Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 21, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 31, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-76-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 2805 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 177-178-210 Shahan & Walshe’s Central Add Plat B-185 6-12-6.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-362.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 21, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 31, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Reroofing John S. Jones Elementary, Rainbow City, AL, Etowah County Board of Education, Owner and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, McKee and Associates, Inc. 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.

JOHNS AND KIRKSEY, INC.

5424 Metro Park Drive

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, on a judgment dated the December 20, 2016, in which Michael Shawn Stone is the Plaintiff and Roy Thomas Smith Jr. is the Defendant, I, Todd Entrekin, as Sheriff of Etowah County, Alabama will sell to the highest bidder for cash at public outcry the properties listed below. All properties sold subject to any and/or all mortgages, liens, outstanding taxes, and/or encumbrances. Purchaser(s) pays cost of advertising, recording and other lawful charges and fees.

1st Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LOTS 3-4 HILLISIDE ESTATES H66 34-11-5 D-2000-1567

PARCEL 09-08-34-0-000-024.002 PPIN 080002

116 WOODHAVEN DRIVE

2nd Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 9 BLK 3 BROADVIEW MEADOWS PLAT E-151 ATTALLA 15-12-5

722-293, RED-EE-91, T/S 2004-63, D2008-3296123, CV10-746-WAH

PARCEL 16-05-15-0-001-193.000 PPIN 054236

515 ETOWAH STREET SOUTHEAST

3rd Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 21 EDWARDS ADD PLAT H-128 5-13-6 1215-537, 1426-199, 1513-285, 1582-

105, 1063-149, 1765-05, 353, 1863-152, T/S LL-348 (RED4/28/98) T/S 1998-636 (RED 12-13-99)

T/S 2001-216 (C/S 31-02-0160) D-2005-4936

PARCEL 21-03-05-0-001-185.000 PPIN 060413

SCOTT STREET

4th Parcel:

H/S BASE YAR PT LT 6 BLK 3 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E 158-9 SEC 3

TWP 12S R 5E BK 759 PG 255 1994 WILL D-2003-2680

PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-193.000 PPIN 052220

112 ALLISON CIRCLE

5th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 2 BLK 2 BIG WILLS COUNTRY CLUB EST PLAT H-51 10-12-5 1215-248,

1388-487, T/S 2003-39 (C/S 31-04-0014), D-2007-3279300 CV-10-746-WAH

PARCEL 16-02-10-0-001-018.000 PPIN 053372

FAIRWAY DRIVE

6th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 16 TRI-CITY HIGHLANDS PLAT D-54 35-11-5 T/S 1998-93

(C/S-31-99-0016) TAX DEED 2005-3046)

PARCEL 09-07-35-0-001-057.000 PPIN 009939

SCENIC HIGHWAY

7th Parcel:

T/S 2004-105 LT 21 CARLISLE ACRES SUBD PLAT K-49 3-11-5

D-2002-1171, D-2004-433, D-2004-434

PARCEL 09-02-03-0-000-005.023 PPIN 072825

CARLISLE ACRES DRIVE

8th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR 5.3 AC © LYING IN NE ¼ NW OF RD 28-12-5 EE-92 (RED),

T/S 2004-64, D-2008-3296122, DV-10-746-WAH

PARCEL 16-08-28-0-000-002.00 PPIN 055488

PINEVIEW CIRCLE

Said sail to be held Monday May 1st, 2017, at the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, State of Alabama. Sale is scheduled for 11:00 A.M.

Todd Entrekin

Sheriff of Etowah County

March 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC has completed its work on the Wastewater Collection Facilities Reconstruction and Lagoon Upgrade, Contract No. 1 – Wastewater Collection Facilities Reconstruction the Altoona Water and Sewer Board. Any person having a claim against the project should notify Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc. at P. O. Box 680869, Fort Payne, Alabama 35968-1609, Phone Number (256) 845-5315 within the next 30 days.

March 31, April 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

An action to Quite Title has been filed in the case styled Edwyna R. Hord vs. Lot 8, Block 14 Christopher Steward Addition, Probate Office, Plat Book “A”, Page 103, Etowah County, Alabama and Alice L. Haley and parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interest in the above described real property in Civil Action No.: CV-17-900204-DAK in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court and to serve on the Plaintiff’s attorney an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated March 13, 2017,

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 31, April 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9365

In re: WILLIE COLLINS

To: David Collins, brother; daughter, name unknown, address(es) unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Willie Collins, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

REBECCA A. DEAN

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JANICE CARDEN

DEFENDANT

Pursuant to the Order of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action No.: CV-2013-900743-DAK, notice is given that I, the Clerk of said Court will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Etowah County Judicial Building main door in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described Property:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, thence North 89 degrees 30 minutes East along the North line of said forty 861.69 feet; thence South 07 degrees 40 minutes 37 second West 11/14 feet to an old fence line, the point of beginning of the herein described parcel; thence South 89 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds East along said fence line 917.12 feet to a point; thence South 39 degrees 35 minutes 37 seconds West 143.78 feet; thence South 50 degrees 02 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 306.42 feet to a point on the Northwest right of way line of Duck Springs Road; thence along said right of way South 36 degrees 02 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 60.0 feet to a opint; thence leaving said right of way, run North 50 degrees 02 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 244.73 feet; thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 866.02 feet a point; thence North 07 degrees 40 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 213.67 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying and being in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24 & 31, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9417

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EARLENE MCGRUDER WILLIAMS, DECEASED

CASE NO. S-9417

TO: George Maney Williams, address unknown; Wanda Kay Johnson, address unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Earlene McGruder Williams, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 26th day of April, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may heave, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Earlene McGruder Williams, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Testament of said decedent.

This the 16th day of March, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF RAYMON EUGENE VIRES AND JANNIE ANN VIRES

CASE NO: A-1144

NOTICE TO: The Natural Father, who is unknown

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Raymon Eugene Vires and Jannie Ann Vires and that the hearing is set for the 23rd day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 17th day of March, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioner

Thomas A. King

128 So. 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900200-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2004 Honda Accord EX VIN# 1HGCM72 664A005717

DEFENDANT

In Re: Frank Vazquez, Joel Nunez Perez

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 17th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900201-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,675.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Mather Hanna Alhajazin

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 17th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900202-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,554.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Robert Daniel Terry

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 17th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 24, 31, April 7 & 14, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

BRITTNEY ANN HIGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of DANIEL LEE HIGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by May 8, 2017 or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No. DR-17-69 DAK Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel,

Jody Willoughby, District Attorney

Plaintiff

Vs.

Fifty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Six & 89/100 Dollars ($55,896.89), U.S Currency

Defendant

IN RE:

The following people may have an interest in a portion of the Fifty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Six & 89/100 Dollars ($55,896.89) made the subject of this complaint; KENNETH ALEXANDER, JIMMY DEWAYNE BUSH, TERRELL L. TEAGUE, RICARDO VASQUEZ, CHRISTOPHER NATION, DERRICK LYDELL CHERRY, ROBERT FUSSELL, KRISTOPHER YOW, MITCHELL MCELROY, JASON SHANE LANKFORD, JESSICA PAIGE HANEY, APRIL R. BAILEY, JESSICA PAIGE HANEY, ANTHONY ROBINSON, STACY NICOLE SCOTT, CORION MOORE, RAPHAEL MALONE, MARCUS HARVEY, TERRELL DESHUN JAMES, HERMINIO PASCUAL, FELESHA CUSIK, PAUL CURTIS THOMPSON, XAVIER HARDNETT, WILLIAM GRIFFIN III, ANDRE TREVIN DESHUNN, TERRELL JONES, TERRENCE JONES, JAMES CHAD WILLIAMS, PIERRE PEOPLES, TORRANCE DYRRELL JAMES, TERRELL D. JAMES, BRELAN TURNER, KENNETH MOSTELLA, DEMARCUS KIMBLE, ANTHONY ROBINSON, CORNELIUS PILOT, JESS JAMES MARRIE, THOMAS AVERY JACKSON, JOSEPH DEANDRE PRITCHETT, KENNETH J. MOSTELLA, ERIC NORRIS, TOMMIE WRIGHT, KRISTOPHER YOW, KENNY CAMPBELL, JEANETTE CAMPBELL, DEGINAL SPEARS, ZUQUAVIUS CLAY, APRIL WHITE, TAYLOR LEE, JAMI SHANE BROWN, BRENDA BOYD, LEBRANDON SANDRIDGE, MIKEL THOMAS, MICHAEL CALHOUN, MATTHEW GIBSON, TERRANCE HUNTLEY, JAKE WAYLON BELLEW, J. DAVIS/ D. TIMMON, AKEIM WILLIAMS, DEVIN CROOK, CEDRIC COLE, JEFFREY JACKSON, MATTHEW GIBSON, RODERICK BAKER, SAMUEL ARNOLD, ROBERT TERRY, JACKIE WILSON, TABRIELLA MOORE, CAMERON TOLBERT, JOSHU WILLIAMS, OCTAVIOUS DIXON, JACOB D. DAVIS, ANTONIO FLEMING, CALVIN HANN, NAKIA BUTLER, TIMMIE WRIGHT, TRAVIS PEARSON, JOSEPH WATTERS, ANTHONY FOSTER, JR., BRADLEY VARNER, NANCY BEAM, AMY MURPHEE, JAKOB LATHAM, SEDRICK HILL, GREGORY JOHNSON, PHILLIP DEWAYNE GRAY, JUSTIN SHANE LOWE, ROBERT DANIEL TERRY, JACOB DAVIS, JONATHON COLLINS, JEFFREY BEARDEN, REGINALD POWELL, JR., TERRY DUNCAN, SAMUEL RAMOS, JUSTIN LOWE, UNKNOWN, CORNELIUS PILOT.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED DOLLAR AMOUNT:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described monies. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of May, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said dollar amount.

DONE this the 8th day of March, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

March 17, 24, 31 & April 7, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take the possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on April 28, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

1998 FORD F-150

VIN: 1FTZX17W 1WNC28295

Vehicle 2

1998 GMC C1500 SUBURBAN

VIN: 1GKEC16R3 WJ707075

Vehicle 3

1998 BMW 328IC

VIN: WBACD43 23WAV63436

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

March 24 & 31, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take the possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on April 28, 2017 for charges due.

2011 Nissan Altima VIN# 1N4AL2A P3BC 165776

Ron’s Body & Paint Shop

958 Sutton Bridge Rd

Rainbow City, AL 35906

March 24 & 31, 2017