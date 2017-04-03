Sardis batters Bulldogs in county baseball semifinals

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Sardis High Lions exploded for 13 hits on their way to an 11-3 win over Gaston in Etowah County Schools Baseball Tournament semifinals on Saturday (Apr. 1) at Glencoe. The Lions (14-9) had two batters hit by pitches and were the recipients of nine walks.

“We did leave a lot of runners (17) on base early,” said Sardis head coach Zach Gilliland.

The game was tied 3-3 after three innings with Sardis having only one hit and Gaston two. The Lions added one run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Blake Wright led the Lions at the plate, going 3-for-3 while walking three times. Logan Gaskin added three hits for Sardis.

For the Bulldogs, Alexander Allen went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Sawyer Bryson added two hits.

Jake Ross was the winning pitcher for Sardis, while Allen Black took the loss for Gaston.