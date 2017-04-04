Gadsden City’s Haley Troup named Class 7A Player of the Year

Haley Troup closed out her stellar high school basketball career with a flourish on Tuesday (Apr. 4) in Montgomery.

The Gadsden City High School senior was named Class 7A Player of the Year at the Alabama Sports Writers Asssociation’s Mr./Miss Basketball awards banquet presented by Alfa Insurance. It was the second year in a row that Troup was a Player of the Year finalist.

In addition, Troup was named to the Super 5 team, which included the top five players in the state regardless of classification.

A 5-10 guard/forward, Troup helped the 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament. She averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games this past season while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets.

A four-year starter for Gadsden City, Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State girls basketball first team and is The Messenger’s girls Player of the Year. She signed a basketball scholarship with the University of South Carolina last fall,

Joining Troup on the girls Super 5 team were Bianca Jackson of Brewbaker Tech, Unique Thompson of Faith Academy, Maori Davenport of Charles Henderson and Ajah Wayne of Homewood. Jackson was named Miss Basketball.

Also selected as ASWA Players of the Year were Trendon Watford of Mountain Brook (7A boys), Ajah Wayne of Homewood (6A girls), Alex Reese of Pelham (6A boys), Bianca Jackson of Brewbaker Tech (5A girls), John Petty of Mae Jemison (5A boys), Queen Ford of Sipsey Valley (4A girls), Herb Jones of Hale County (4A boys), Allie Craig Cruce, Lauderdale County (3A girls), Shy Cunningham of Midfield (3A boys), Kirstin Brown of Tanner (2A girls), Anquaevious Pollard of LaFayette (2A boys), River Baldwin of Pleasant Home (1A girls) and Diante Wood of Sacred Heart (1A boys). Petty was named Mr. Basketball.

The boys’ Super 5 team featured Petty, Watford, Reese, Jones and Wood.