Advertiser

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John William Boman, and wife Kathy Boman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, on the 24th day of May, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-2352; the undersigned Sparta GP Holding REO Corp, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbers Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9) and Ten (10), in ITA Stocks Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any, granted the City of Gadsden as shown by instrument recorded in Misc. Record T, Page 488, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 920 Edgewood Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Sparta GP Holding REO Corp, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412686

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Demetria Putman Works An Umarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southpoint Bank, dated October 15, 2015; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3425209 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3444044 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of July, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbers One (1), Two (2) and Three (3), in Block Two (2) in the Lester Smith Addition to Glencoe, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 109, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 900 Lonesome Bend Road, Gadsden, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Demetria Putman Works or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 923217

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra Jackson, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on March 11, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument number, M-2005-1094; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FORTY (40) OF ROSELAND PLANTATION FIRST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK K, PAGE 11, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

A.P.N #: 31-20-02-10-0-001-010.028

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

_____________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by Barbara Laughlin and Maland David Douglas, a widow and a married man, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 22nd day of July, 2010, recorded as Instrument Number 3335467, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on June 5, 2017, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Seventy-Six (76) in Parcel number Four (4), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 51-55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, LLOYD, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth D. Christopher An Unmarried Man And Wonda Sue Raines A/Ka Wonda S. Raines An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company dated December 31, 2012; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3378900 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of June, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 1, 2, 2A, 2B AND 2C, BLOCK FIVE, MEADOW GROVE ACRES, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGES 41-43, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 329 Kaying Rd N, Gadsden, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kenneth D. Christopher and Wonda Sue Raines a/ka Wonda S. Raines or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 912717

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather Anderson, a single woman and Jason Ferguson, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 9th day of February, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3413587; the undersigned Franklin American Mortgage Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 7, of Shepherds Ridge, as recorded in Plat Book L, Page 105, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 90 Gaines Loop E, Boaz, AL 35956

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Franklin American Mortgage Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

413696

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by David M. Wulliman and Stephanie Wulliman, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 24th day of August, 2012, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3372389; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated August 24, 2015 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3422792. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 27, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block “K” in Clubview Heights Supplemental Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 242 and 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2375

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnny R. Merchant, single, originally in favor of Bank of America, N.A., on the 11th day of November, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3342109; the undersigned Bank of America, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in City of Etowah, Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as metes and bounds property begin at the point of intersection of the North line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 5 and the Northwesterly right of way line of the New Cedar Bend Farm to Market Highway, which said point is 542 feet Easterly from the NW corner of said forty measured along the North line thereof. From thence run Southwesterly along said right of way line a distance of 360.3 feet for the Point of Beginning. From thence deflect to the right and run North 81 degrees West a distance of 150 feet to an iron pipe, from thence deflect to the left 78 degrees and 35 minutes and run South 20 degrees and 25 minutes West, a distance of 100 feet to a point. From thence deflect to the left 101 degrees and 25 minutes and run South 81 degrees East, a distance of 150 feet to a point in the Northwesterly right of way line of the said highway, and said point being 100 feet Northeasterly from stake marked “P-T” on said R/W line, from thence deflect to the left 78 degrees and 35 minutes onto Point of Beginning and run along a curve to the right a distance of 100.15 to the Point of Beginning. Being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvement located thereon.

Also Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Kimball Addition to Southside, Alabama according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book H Page 46 Probate Office Etowah County Alabama and lying and being in Southside Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1802 Lakeview Rd, Southside, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bank of America, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412738

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Bailey, a married man, and wife, Majorie Bailey, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Goldstar Mortgage, Inc., on the 26th day of September, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3302035; the undersigned Regions Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot described as beginning where the Northwest line of First Street intersects the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue in the original survey of Attalla; thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the Northwesterly line of said First street a distance of fifty feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction and parallel with the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue a distance of 132.5 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Northwest line of First Street a distance of 50 feet to the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue; thence in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue a distance of 132.5 feet to point of beginning, said lot embracing what is known as the Southeast 132 1/2 feet of the Northeast One-half of lot number fourteen in Block Number Three, in the Original Survey of Attalla, and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 516 1st St NE, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

362913

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Oden, a single man to Matrix Financial Services Corporation dated March 29, 2002, and Recorded in DOC # M 2002-1612 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the May 3, 2017, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

UNIT TWO (2) OF RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES PHASE 1, RECORDING TO THE PLAT OR MAP THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK “J” PAGE 85, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Matrix Financial Services Corporation

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for May 3, 2017 was further postponed by public announcement being made at the public entrance of the Etowah County Court House, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on June 7, 2017 at the public entrance of the Etowah County Court House, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, during the legal hours of sale.

May 26, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA SHERMAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 3, 2017 Estate of WILLIAM SHERMAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DAVY LAWSON HANDY appointed Personal Representative (s) on April 28, 2017 Estate of BILLY GENE PETERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JIMMY DALE CAUSEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 2, 2017 Estate of TIMOTHY LANE CAUSEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

FRANK BARNES appointed Personal Representative (s) on April 21, 2017 Estate of BROOXIE BARNES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 12, 19 & 26, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ROBERT E. OWENS, II appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 8, 2017 Estate of ROBERT E. OWENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 19, 26 & June 2, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JIMMY W. MCCOY appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 4, 2017 Estate of WANDA JEAN TOON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 19, 26 & June 2, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RANDALL ALLEN STAFFORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 9, 2017 Estate of LYNETTE ELANE KIRBY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 19, 26 & June 2, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

STEVE CONTRIS appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 9, 2017 Estate of DENNIS CONTRIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 19, 26 & June 2, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SHEILA CLEMENTS appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 12, 2017 Estate of BRENDA CLEVELAND, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 19, 26 & June 2, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CAROL R. MCCORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 10, 2017 Estate of ROY O. MCCORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RODERICK N. HARP appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 31, 2012 Estate of ROSIE M. PIERCE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY LEE MCENTYRE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 30, 2017 Estate of MARGARET LACY B. MCENTYRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GARDENIA BRONSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on April 26, 2017 Estate of EARLENE MCGRUDER WILLIAMS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

BRUCE DAVID HUTCHINSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 15, 2017 Estate of MARGARET LAETITIA CRAWFORD HUTCHINSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PEGGY PANKEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 17, 2017 Estate of LEON PANKEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB A. MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 17, 2017 Estate of JESSIE MARIE MCKEE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

VANESSA J. MOORE appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 11, 2017 Estate of RAYMOND EARL SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER S-8711

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CARL W. HORSLEY, DECEASED

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

The 28th day of June, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama, is appointed as the date to her the petition for final settlement filed in this matter by Mona Horsley Gardner, as Executrix of the Estate of Carl W. Horsley, deceased.

Done this the 18th day of May, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-9491

Notice to Billy Joe Hines, natural father of a child born to Jaime Derochea Pierce, whose address is in Etowah County, Alabama

You will take notice that a Petition for the Name Change of a child born to Jaime Derochea Pierce, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on the 20th day of June, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., was filed on the 21st day of April, 2017 alleging that the location of Billy Joe Hines (Natural Father) of said minor child is unknown and had not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of the putative father. Minor child’s birth date is January 17, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Tammy W. Parris, 945 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this the 2nd day of May, 2017.

Tammy W. Parris, esq

Attorney at Law

Parris Law Firm, PC

945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 12, 19, 26 & June 2, 2017

______________PUBLICATION NOTICE

ACTION TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2017-900361.00

JEANNE DANIELLE SMITH,

PLAINTIFF,

Vs.

WILLIAM RAY SWINDALL, RICKEY DEAN SWINDALL, STEVEN MICHAEL SWINDALL, DEBORAH SWINDALL MILLER, ANGELIA ROMONA SWINDALL, and all other claiming an interest in that certain real property described as: Parcel One; A lot or parcel of land situated in the SW ¼ the SW ¼ of Section 4, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, in Etowah County, Alabama, as follows: To find the point of beginning start at the Northeast corner of said forty and run thence in a Westerly direction, along the North lien of said forty a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning, and from thence run, through an angle of 92°52’ to the left, in a Southerly direction and parallel to the East line of said forty a distance of 250 feet to a point, and from thence run, through an angle of 92°52’ to the right , in a Westerly direction and parallel to the North line of said forty, a distance of 150 feet to a point, and from thence run, through angle of 87°08’ to the right, in a Northerly direction and parallel to the East lien of said forty a distance of 250 feet to a point on the North line of said forty, and from thence run Easterly, through an angle of 92°52’ to the right, and along the North line of said forty a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning and containing .84 acres, more or less in the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section (4), Township Thirteen (3) South, Range Six (6) East in Etowah county, Alabama.

Parcel Two: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 4, Township 13 South of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah county, Alabama; and from thence extending in a Southerly direction along the East lien of said forty a distance of 250 feet to a point; thence in a Westerly direction a distance of 20 feet to the Southeast corner of the lands conveyed to Pauline Smith and husband, Luther Smith, by deed dated December 28, 1957, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Deed Record 685, Page 65; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said Smith lot a distance of 250 feet to the North line of said forty at the Northeast corner of said Smith lot; thence in an Easterly direction and along the North lien of said forty a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning and lying and being in the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section (4), Township Thirteen (13) South of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject easements heretofore granted to Alabama Power Company.

Less and except those portions of the above described property lying within Keith Drive now known as Willow Lane and as described in a deed to the Town of Southside recorded in Book 933, Page 103, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and

Less and except those portions of the above described property conveyed to Luther L. Boley and Emalene J. Boley as recorded in Deed Book 976, Page 583, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

DEFENDANTS.

DEBORAH SWINDALL MILLER, ANGELIA ROMONA SWINDALL and all others claiming an interest in the above described property, must answer the complaint filed by JEANNE DANIELLE SMITH, seeking to quiet title to the property described above and for other relief within 30 days of the last publication of this notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in the above styled cause.

Done this 15th day of May, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-546-9300

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

ANTHONY HOLMES whose whereabouts are unknown must answer STEPHANIE MARIE HOLMES petition for divorce and other relief by July 10, 2017 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case Number DR 2016-000475, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

John Morgan

Attorney for Plaintiff

2331 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Renovation & Repairs to Noccalula Falls Park Pioneer Village located at 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 Bid Request No. 3327 at 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35904 for The City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: McElrath & Oliver Architects, P.C., 402 Duncan Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc

400 W. Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. FY-2015-2016-13 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 19, 2017 and ending on June 9, 2017. All claims during this period should be filed at: CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. PO BOX 1686 GADSDEN, AL 35902.

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC.

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described vehicles on June 23, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2000 GMC JIMMY

VIN: 1GKCS 13W9Y2122907

VEHICLE 2

2002 JEEP LIBERTY

VIN: 1J4GL58K 12W357612

VEHICLE 3

1998 LEXUS ES300

VIN: JT8BF28G 7W5027002

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

May 26 & June 2, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles (s) on July 3, 2017 for charges due.

2010 Chevrolet Malibu VIN# 1G1ZC5E08 AF214911

Tru Rate Auto

1901 Gardner Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 26 & June 2, 2017