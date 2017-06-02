Pious Bob - Thank Goodness for His Slowness

In 2 Peter we hear about the Lord’s treatment of a day in our lives: “But do not ignore this one fact, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like one day. The Lord is not slow about his promise, as some think of slowness, but is patient with you, not wanting any to perish, but all to come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:1-15 NRSV).

We are very much blessed. We are blessed especially by God’s patience with us. He is with us forever. He never gives up on us. He waits for a moment; He waits for a lifetime. If we are slow to repent and come to Him, then He is slow to come to judgment. Peter says that the Lord is, “Not wanting any to perish, but all to come to repentance.”

It’s a matter of how much we want to put ourselves through. Unfortunately we can get into a state where we don’t recognize that we are the problem, not the Lord. We ask ourselves, “Why me?” or “Why this?” We have not conditioned ourselves in the Lord. We have not prepared ourselves in Him. We expect everything to be perfect and to go our way, but we are unwilling to do our part. We are partners with the Lord in this life. We must share the responsibilities.

We must communicate with Him every day through prayer and meditation. We must be seeking knowledge of Him through his Word. When we stray or stumble we must repent and return to the Lord. He is always waiting for us. His desire is for us to come closer to Him. We will have our suffering, but our safety is with and in Him. He comforts us in our time of trial.

Peter says that, “Scoffers will come, scoffing and indulging their own lusts and saying, ‘Where is the promise of his coming? For ever since our ancestors died, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation!’ They deliberately ignore this fact, that by the word of God heavens existed long ago and an earth was formed out of water.”

Peter tells us that in God’s slowness his day will come and the old will pass away. There will be “new heavens and a new earth.”

We must find peace with the Lord in our lives. We must be disciplined in seeking and living the Godly life. For as Peter tells us, “Regard the patience of our Lord as salvation.”