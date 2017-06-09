Area players make all-state soccer teams

By Chris McCarthy

Editor/Publisher

Several local high school players were recently named to the al.com all-state teams for the 2017 season.

From Gadsden City, senior defender Audria Wood was named to the Class 7A first team. She signed a soccer scholarship to UAB this past fall.

Southside senior forward Kelsey Patterson was selected to the Class 6A honorable mention team. She helped the Lady Panthers finish with a 15-7-1 record this past season and make it to the state championship game.

From Westbrook Christian, senior forward Alexis Beard and sophomore mid-fielder Makenna Beard were named to the Class 1A-2A-3A second team, while junior goalkeeper Mattie Loyd and sophomore forward Mary Reid Goodwin made the honorable mention team.

For the season, Alexis Beard had 26 goals and 12 assists, Makenna Beard had 11 goals and 21 assists, Goodwin had 19 goals and nine assists and Loyd was a part of 18 shutouts.

The 2017 Lady Warriors went 19-7 and finished as the Class 2A state runner-up the past two seasons.