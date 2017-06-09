Haley Troup named All-American

2017 Gadsden City High School Haley Troup was selected as Esmark High School Basketball All-American earlier this week. The award was created to recognize outstanding athletic, educational and community service achievements by high school student-athletes across the United States in 16 major sports programs. The program includes recognition of student-athletes from four U.S. geographic regions – Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest.

Troup, who will play for defending NCAA basketball champion South Carolina this fall, helped the 2016-17 Lady Titans go 24-5, finish the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 7A, win the area tournament and qualify for the Northeast Regional Tournament. She averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 28 games while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. She also made 38 three-point baskets.

Troup was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A Player of the Year and was selected to the ASWA Super 5 team, which consists of the top five players in the state regardless of classification.

A four-year starter for Gadsden City, Troup finished her high school career with 2,284 points, 1,235 rebounds and 842 assists. She was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State girls basketball first team and was The Messenger’s girls Player of the Year for the past two seasons.