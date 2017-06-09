Legal notifications for the week of June 9 - June 16, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather Anderson, a single woman and Jason Ferguson, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 9th day of February, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3413587; the undersigned Franklin American Mortgage Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 7, of Shepherds Ridge, as recorded in Plat Book L, Page 105, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 90 Gaines Loop E, Boaz, AL 35956

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Franklin American Mortgage Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

413696

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by David M. Wulliman and Stephanie Wulliman, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 24th day of August, 2012, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3372389; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated August 24, 2015 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3422792. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 27, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block “K” in Clubview Heights Supplemental Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 242 and 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2375

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnny R. Merchant, single, originally in favor of Bank of America, N.A., on the 11th day of November, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3342109; the undersigned Bank of America, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in City of Etowah, Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as metes and bounds property begin at the point of intersection of the North line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 5 and the Northwesterly right of way line of the New Cedar Bend Farm to Market Highway, which said point is 542 feet Easterly from the NW corner of said forty measured along the North line thereof. From thence run Southwesterly along said right of way line a distance of 360.3 feet for the Point of Beginning. From thence deflect to the right and run North 81 degrees West a distance of 150 feet to an iron pipe, from thence deflect to the left 78 degrees and 35 minutes and run South 20 degrees and 25 minutes West, a distance of 100 feet to a point. From thence deflect to the left 101 degrees and 25 minutes and run South 81 degrees East, a distance of 150 feet to a point in the Northwesterly right of way line of the said highway, and said point being 100 feet Northeasterly from stake marked “P-T” on said R/W line, from thence deflect to the left 78 degrees and 35 minutes onto Point of Beginning and run along a curve to the right a distance of 100.15 to the Point of Beginning. Being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvement located thereon.

Also Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Kimball Addition to Southside, Alabama according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book H Page 46 Probate Office Etowah County Alabama and lying and being in Southside Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1802 Lakeview Rd, Southside, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bank of America, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412738

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Bailey, a married man, and wife, Majorie Bailey, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Goldstar Mortgage, Inc., on the 26th day of September, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3302035; the undersigned Regions Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot described as beginning where the Northwest line of First Street intersects the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue in the original survey of Attalla; thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the Northwesterly line of said First street a distance of fifty feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction and parallel with the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue a distance of 132.5 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Northwest line of First Street a distance of 50 feet to the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue; thence in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southwest line of Sixth Avenue a distance of 132.5 feet to point of beginning, said lot embracing what is known as the Southeast 132 1/2 feet of the Northeast One-half of lot number fourteen in Block Number Three, in the Original Survey of Attalla, and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 516 1st St NE, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

362913

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Craig A. Greene and wife, Cauleen Greene, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the June 12, 2012, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3368797, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 26, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North line of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼, which point is 79.2 feet Westerly, measured along said North line, from the Northeast corner thereof, and from said point run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said forty a distance of 79.2 feet to the Northwest corner of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼; thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said SE ¼ of the NE ¼ a distance of 35 feet to the South line of Richwood Drive; thence run in an Easterly direction along the South line of Richwood Drive a distance of 74 feet to the Northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by Elbert Rich and wife, Leora Rich, to Alfred L. Quinn and wife, Sheila Faye Quinn, by deed dated September 4, 1970, and recorded in Book 1105, page 539, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Quinn lot a distance 136.5 feet to the Southwest corner thereof; thence run in a Easterly direction along the South line of said Quinn lot a distance of 110 feet to the Southeast corner thereof; thence run in a Northerly direction along the East line of said Quinn lot a distance of 26.5 feet to the Southwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by Elbert Rich and wife, Leora Rich, to Earl Gordon Sauls, Jr., and wife, Judy Earlene Sauls, by deed dated September 16, 1975, and recorded in Book 1218, Page 579, said Probate Office; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said Sauls lot a distance of 190.23 feet to a point in the Westerly right-of-way line of Highway No. 77, otherwise known as Project No. S-450(1); thence run in a Southerly direction along the Westerly right-of-way line of said highway a distance of 350 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of that certain tract conveyed by Elbert Rich and wife, Leora Rich, to Charles E. Clough and wife, Shirley A. Clough, by deed dated July 30, 1975, and recorded in Book 1215, Page 24, said Probate Office; thence run in a Westerly direction along the North line of said Clough lot and along the North line of that certain lot conveyed by Elbert Rich and wife, Leora Rich, to Charles E. Clough and wife, Shirley A. Clough, by deed dated November 8, 1963, and recorded in Book 899, Page 557, said Probate Office, a distance of 270 feet, more or less, to a point in the West line of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼; thence continue in a Westerly direction parallel with the South line of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ a distance of 224.4 feet to a point; thence run in a Northerly direction in a direct line to the point of beginning, said description embracing portions of the South Half (S ½) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) in Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, save and except all minerals, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interests in, under and upon the same, subject to public roads as now located over, through or across any portion thereof; LESS AND EXCEPT those certain parcels conveyed by deeds recorded in Book 1403, Page 119, and Instrument No. 3353467, recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 24, 2006 by Enga Sturns, single, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument Number at 3246162 on May 5, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3382452 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 22, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (1) of the Frank Adams Estate Subdivision as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 342, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being the same as property acquired by Area Lee Adams by virtue of that certain Special Warranty Deed from William J. Wade, trustee of Mid-State Trust II, dated May 30, 1997, which is recorded in Book 1997 at Page 195 on June 24, 1997. Commonly known as 1121 WainWright Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1121 Wainwright Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007145

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tim Porter to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 26th day of March, 2010, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3329650 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 28th day of June, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Block 29, according to the second survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Page 308 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Jarrett Amos, a married man, to MCM Properties, Inc., dated October 21, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3441639; the undersigned mortgage owner, MCM Properties, Inc., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 11th day of July, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seventy-eight (78), Parcel Number Five (5), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

MCM Properties, Inc.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Cary Leon Hendrix, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 29th day of April, 2010, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3331249; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 18, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3450040. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 11, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Five (5) of McClain’s Subdivision recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 241 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2404

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Lee Riley and wife, Sheree Riley, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on July 27, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1999, Page 223; and subsequently transferred to Western United Life Assurance Co.; and subsequently transferred to Metropolitan Mortgage & Securities Co., Inc.; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York, as trustee, pursuant to the terms of that certain Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Asset Funding, Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-B; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B; The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 29, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The east 115 feet of the west 135 feet of Lots Number Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), in Block “B”, of Sima Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 227, Probate Office, Etowah County Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Fox and Jeana M. Fox, husband and wife, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on the 18th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-0014; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers thirteen (13) and fourteen (14) of Westminister’s School Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 49, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 209 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

363977

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra Jackson, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on March 11, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument number, M-2005-1094; and subsequently transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Etowah, Alabama, on 06/01/2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FORTY (40) OF ROSELAND PLANTATION FIRST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK K, PAGE 11, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

A.P.N #: 31-20-02-10-0-001-010.028

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205 970 2233

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO 06/27/2017 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET OUT ABOVE

June 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

CAROL R. MCCORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 10, 2017 Estate of ROY O. MCCORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

RODERICK N. HARP appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 31, 2012 Estate of ROSIE M. PIERCE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY LEE MCENTYRE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 30, 2017 Estate of MARGARET LACY B. MCENTYRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

GARDENIA BRONSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on April 26, 2017 Estate of EARLENE MCGRUDER WILLIAMS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

BRUCE DAVID HUTCHINSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 15, 2017 Estate of MARGARET LAETITIA CRAWFORD HUTCHINSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

PEGGY PANKEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 17, 2017 Estate of LEON PANKEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB A. MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 17, 2017 Estate of JESSIE MARIE MCKEE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

VANESSA J. MOORE appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 11, 2017 Estate of RAYMOND EARL SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

HERBERT KEITH DOWDY, JR. AND CHRISTOPHER JAY DOWDY appointed Personal Reprehensive (s) on May 15, 2017 Estate of HERBERT KEITH DOWDY, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

PAMELA K. HAYES appointed Personal Reprehensive (s) on May 23, 2017 Estate of JIMMIE DARRELL HAYES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

CARL EUGENE THRASHER appointed Personal Reprehensive (s) on May 24, 2017 Estate of ALICE NELSON THRASHER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

FILE CLAIMS

HERBERT KEITH DOWDY, JR. AND CHRISTOPHER JAY DOWDY appointed Personal Reprehensive (s) on May 15, 2017 Estate of MARTHA TUCKER DOWDY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 2, 9 & 16, 2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER S-8711

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CARL W. HORSLEY, DECEASED

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

The 28th day of June, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama, is appointed as the date to her the petition for final settlement filed in this matter by Mona Horsley Gardner, as Executrix of the Estate of Carl W. Horsley, deceased.

Done this the 18th day of May, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: JAMES SLATON, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON

Case No. S-9309

Notice is hereby given that Ellen Berry-Pratt, Conservator in the above styled case, has filed her final settlement in said Court, and a hearing has been set for the examination of her accounts on August 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. o’clock at the Etowah County Probate Court.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: JANET BETTY HILBURN, LANCE DEANGELO HAVIS & CHRISTOPHER TYLER ECHOLS

ADDRESS, UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Janet Hilburn), was filed on the 4th day of April, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, Janet Betty Hilburn, are unknown, the whereabouts of natural father, Christopher Tyler Echols, are unknown and the whereabouts of the presumed father, Lance Deangelo Havis are unknown. The minor child’s date of birth is June 22, 2012.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, PO Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

This the 6th day of June, 2016.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Gregory K. Price, Esquire

116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B

Albertville, AL 35950

June 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017

ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF: J.P. AND A.P.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

CASE : A-1176

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born by C.G., (natural mother), was filed on the 19th day of May, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 03/26/17.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 7th day of June, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, AL 35903

256-689-0565

June 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017

ACTION TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2017-900361.00

JEANNE DANIELLE SMITH,

PLAINTIFF,

Vs.

WILLIAM RAY SWINDALL, RICKEY DEAN SWINDALL, STEVEN MICHAEL SWINDALL, DEBORAH SWINDALL MILLER, ANGELIA ROMONA SWINDALL, and all other claiming an interest in that certain real property described as: Parcel One; A lot or parcel of land situated in the SW ¼ the SW ¼ of Section 4, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, in Etowah County, Alabama, as follows: To find the point of beginning start at the Northeast corner of said forty and run thence in a Westerly direction, along the North lien of said forty a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning, and from thence run, through an angle of 92°52’ to the left, in a Southerly direction and parallel to the East line of said forty a distance of 250 feet to a point, and from thence run, through an angle of 92°52’ to the right , in a Westerly direction and parallel to the North line of said forty, a distance of 150 feet to a point, and from thence run, through angle of 87°08’ to the right, in a Northerly direction and parallel to the East lien of said forty a distance of 250 feet to a point on the North line of said forty, and from thence run Easterly, through an angle of 92°52’ to the right, and along the North line of said forty a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning and containing .84 acres, more or less in the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section (4), Township Thirteen (3) South, Range Six (6) East in Etowah county, Alabama.

Parcel Two: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 4, Township 13 South of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah county, Alabama; and from thence extending in a Southerly direction along the East lien of said forty a distance of 250 feet to a point; thence in a Westerly direction a distance of 20 feet to the Southeast corner of the lands conveyed to Pauline Smith and husband, Luther Smith, by deed dated December 28, 1957, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Deed Record 685, Page 65; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said Smith lot a distance of 250 feet to the North line of said forty at the Northeast corner of said Smith lot; thence in an Easterly direction and along the North lien of said forty a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning and lying and being in the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section (4), Township Thirteen (13) South of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject easements heretofore granted to Alabama Power Company.

Less and except those portions of the above described property lying within Keith Drive now known as Willow Lane and as described in a deed to the Town of Southside recorded in Book 933, Page 103, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and

Less and except those portions of the above described property conveyed to Luther L. Boley and Emalene J. Boley as recorded in Deed Book 976, Page 583, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

DEFENDANTS.

DEBORAH SWINDALL MILLER, ANGELIA ROMONA SWINDALL and all others claiming an interest in the above described property, must answer the complaint filed by JEANNE DANIELLE SMITH, seeking to quiet title to the property described above and for other relief within 30 days of the last publication of this notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in the above styled cause.

Done this 15th day of May, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-546-9300

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

ANTHONY HOLMES whose whereabouts are unknown must answer STEPHANIE MARIE HOLMES petition for divorce and other relief by July 10, 2017 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case Number DR 2016-000475, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

John Morgan

Attorney for Plaintiff

2331 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Renovation & Repairs to Noccalula Falls Park Pioneer Village located at 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 Bid Request No. 3327 at 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35904 for The City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: McElrath & Oliver Architects, P.C., 402 Duncan Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc

400 W. Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. FY-2015-2016-13 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 19, 2017 and ending on June 9, 2017. All claims during this period should be filed at: CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. PO BOX 1686 GADSDEN, AL 35902.

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC.

May 19, 26, June 2 & 9, 2017

Notice is hereby that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on July 10, 2017 for charges due.

1999 Jeep Cherokee VIN # 1J4FF68S 8XL657777

Gene’s Auto Repair

1400 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 2 & 9, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on July 17, 2017 for charges due.

1997 Mazda Miata VIN# JM1NA 3534V 0733439

1996 Nissan Truck VIN# 1N6SD11S 6TC308163

2008 Chrysler Town & Country VIN# 2A8HR54P68 R770517

1997 Lexs ES300 VIN# JT8BF22 G7V00 19535

Haynes Automotive

104 Bobby Austin Drive

Attalla, AL 35954

June 9 & 16, 2017

