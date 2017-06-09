Westbrook golfer named player of the year

2017 Westbrook Christian graduate John Hilliard Catanzaro was recently named Player of the Year for the al.com Super All-State boys golf team.

Catanzaro shot the best individual round in the history of the AHSAA state golf tournament and earned low medalist honors with a 9-under par 63 effort in the second round to help the Warriors claim their third straight Class 1A-2A boys state golf championship.

Catanzaro’s two-day total of 135 was two strokes shy of the state tournament record for 36 holes. Catanzaro also won the individual title at the 2016 state tournament. He signed a golf scholarship with the University of South Alabama in November.

A member of the school’s varsity golf team for the past six years, Catanzaro was an all-state selection for his eighth grade, freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

In two Southeastern Junior Golf Tournament events this year, Catanzaro finished first in one and runner-up in the other. As of August, Catanzaro was ranked 150th nationally in the American Junior Golf Association poll and fourth in the state of Alabama.

On the local golf scene, Catanzaro has won the Glencoe Invitational four years in a row with total score of 23 under par. He has also won the Kickoff Classic, the Etowah County Championship and the Kelsey Goodwin Championship.