Local players named to all-state baseball teams

A number of area players garnered postseason honors in the Alabama Sportswriters Association’s 2017 All-State baseball teams.
A local trio were selected to the first team – Etowah High’s Cade Runyan and Eli Dunn in Class 5A and Westbrook Christian senior Tyler Self in Class 2A.
Runyan anchored the Blue Devil pitching staff with an 11-1-1 record and a 1.11 earned run average. In 63 innings, the senor lefthander finished with 55 strikeouts and had three shutouts. Although selected as an All-State outfielder, Dunn formed a potent 1-2 punch with Runyan at the top of the rotation. In 56 innings, Dunn went 8-2 with a 1.38 ERA while twirling four shutouts and racking up 70 strikeouts. At the plate, he finished with 34 hits, 28 RBI, 28 runs, 10 doubles, five home runs 21 steals while batting .343. He and Runyan helped Etowah go 29-8 and make it to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
A senior pitcher/first baseman, Self was the ace of the Warrior pitching staff with a 9-2 record. In 65 innings, he posted a 1.18 ERA along with 72 strikeouts and only 16 walks. At the plate, Self batted .357 with 35 hits, 26RBI and 21 runs while striking out only nine times. He played a big part in Westbrook winning the Area 12 title and making it to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Earning second team honors were Gadsden City junior shortstop Hudson James in Class 7A, Southside senior third baseman Tanner Snow in Class 6A, Etowah senior catcher Jacob Bobo and Hokes Bluff senior designated hitter Wyatt Watson and junior shortstop Weston Ball and in Class 4A.
James led the Titans with a .460 batting average while producing 40 hits, 21 runs, 19 RBI and 37 steals with only two strikeouts.
In 34 games for the Panthers, Snow finished with a .441 batting average, 45 hits, 27 runs, 12 doubles and five triples. He helped Southside go 22-11, win the Area 13 title and qualify for the second round of the state playoffs.
Bobo led the Blue Devils with a .388 batting average while collecting 40 hits, 35 RBI, 20 runs and 10 doubles.
Ball and Watson were instrumental in the Eagles’ 23-7 record and run to the state quarterfinals. Watson batted .430 with 43 hits, 32 RBI and 29 runs. Ball had a .389 batting average while amassing 35 hits, 30 runs and 23 RBI.
Making the honorable mention teams were Gadsden City junior first baseman Ryan Sparks (.394 batting average, 39 hits, 34 RBI, 10 doubles), Southside junior first baseman Logan Brooks (.395 batting average, 30 hits, 30 RBI, 18 runs, four home runs), Hokes Bluff junior pitcher Dylan Teague (9-2 record in 67.2 innings, 2.53 ERA, 55 strikeouts) and Westbrook junior third baseman Cullen Stafford (.333 batting average, 35 hits, 32 RBI, 27 runs).
Also selected to as honorable mention were Coosa Christian’s Caleb Garrett and Jackson Justus, who helped the Conquerors post a 25-6 record and finish the regular season as the third ranked team in Class 1A. A senior outfielder, Garrett batted .515 with 51 hits, 22 RBI and 10 doubles. A junior third baseman, Justus had 35 hits, 36 RBI, 10 doubles and four home homes while batting .438.
Decatur High senior shortstop Tanner Burns was named Mr. Baseball. Joining him on the ASWA Super 10 team were Taylor Hayes of Piedmont, Bubba Thompson of McGill-Toolen, Jacob Heatherly of Cullman, Cody Greenhill of Russellville, Sam Praytor of Helena, Connor Jednat of UMS-Wright, Jonah Smith of Sweet Water, Brock Guffey of Hoover and Drew Williamson, T.R. Miller.
ASWA 2017 All-State baseball teams
Class 7A First Team
Pitchers
Brock Guffey, Sr., Hoover; Chandler Best, So.; McGill-Toolen; Koty Fulton-Tice, Jr., Enterprise; Christian MacLeod, Jr., Huntsville
Catcher
Santi Garcia, Sr., Enterprise
First base
Eric Toth, Jr., McGill-Toolen
Second base
Casey Gattenio, Sr., Foley
Third base
Trevor Andrews, Jr., Theodore
Shortstop
Rowdey Jordan, Sr., Auburn
Outfield
Bubba Thompson, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Ethan Holsombeck, Sr., Oak Mountain; Brandon Agsalud, Sr., Hoover
Designated Hitter
Jordan Henshaw, Sr., Buckhorn; Jonathon Cribb, Sr., Theodore
Utility
Brooks Fuller, Jr., Auburn; Carson Skipper, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville
Class 7A Second Team
Pitchers
Gene Hurst, Jr., Oak Mountain; Evan Baber, Sr., Central-Phenix City; Caden Lemons, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Garrett Brown, Sr., James Clemens
Catcher
Reid Powers, Sr., Sparkman
First base
Kendall Cribb, Fr., Theodore
Second base
Tanner Jones, Jr., Auburn
Third base
Trevor Shelton, Sr., Sparkman
Shortstop
Hudson James, Jr., Gadsden City
Outfield
Grant Thornton, So., Enterprise; Jordan Anderson, Sr., James Clemens; Garrett Morris, Jr., Auburn
Designated Hitter
Sonny DiChiara, Jr., Hoover; Austin Thaxton, Sr., Smiths Station
Utility
Dalton Rone, Sr., Theodore; Ford Luttrell, Sr., Bob Jones
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Carter Vickers, Sr., Sparkman; Jerry Dale Bowman, Jr., Smiths Station
Catcher: Slade Gorman, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Tommy Crider, Jr., James Clemens
First base: Tyson Lee, Sr., Huntsville; Chris Lewis, Sr., Thompson
Second base: Javier Vaz, Jr., Huntsville
Third base: John McDonald, Sr., Oak Mountain
Shortstop: Chance Warren, Jr., Enterprise; Garrett Farquhar, Sr., Hoover
Outfield: Nathan LaRue, So., McGill-Toolen; Teddy Benda, Jr., Auburn
Designated hitter: Ryan Sparks, Jr., Gadsden City; Justin Foscue, Sr., Grissom
Utility: Cullan O’Shea, Sr., Mary G. Montgomery; Kyle Davis, Sr., Buckhorn
Pitcher of the Year
Brock Guffey, Hoover
Hitter of the Year
Jordan Henshaw, Buckhorn
Player of the Year
Bubba Thompson, McGill-Toolen
Coach of the Year
Adam Moseley, Hoover
Class 6A First Team
Pitchers
Jacob Heatherly, Sr., Cullman; Troy Cordrey, Sr., Helena; Garrett McMillian, So., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Dakota Bennett, Sr., Brewer
Catcher
Sam Praytor, Sr., Helena
First base
Von Seibert, So., Spanish Fort
Second base
Jacob McNairy, Jr., Athens
Third base
Noah Fondren, Sr., Cullman
Shortstop
Tanner Burns, Sr., Decatur
Outfield
Jackson Tate, Sr., Park Crossing; Owen Lovell, Sr., Cullman; Colby Smelley, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Designated Hitter
Jarred Howell, Sr., Decatur; Jordan Beck, So., Hazel Green
Utility
Brody Syer, Jr., Oxford; Dylan Watkins, Sr., Hueytown
Class 6A Second Team
Pitchers
Will Morrison, Jr., Cullman; Mitch Myers, Sr., Opelika; Will Collins, Sr., Hueytown; Landon Green, Jr., Helena
Catcher
Jacob Burback, Sr., Chelsea
First base
Caleb Johnson, Sr., Hueytown
Second base
Tanner Anderson, Sr., Stanhope Elmore
Third base
Tanner Snow, Sr., Southside
Shortstop
Cole Frederick, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Outfield
Tye Whatley, Sr., Northview; Will Canty, Sr., Hueytown; Nash Adams, Sr., Helena
Designated hitter
Bryson Kirk, Jr., Athens; Tyler Miller, Jr., Spanish Fort
Utility
Jay Bramblett, So., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Hunter Hudson, Sr., Carver-Montgomery
Class 6A Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Levi Thomas, Sr., Cullman; Blake Petty, Sr., Clay-Chalkville;
Catcher: Hunter Kamplain, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Harrison Comerford, Sr., Daphne
First Base: Logan Brooks, Jr., Southside; Slade Harbin, So., Walker
Second Base: Casey Page, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Clay DeWeese, Jr., Chelsea
Third Base: Mark McGowin, Sr., Stanhope Elmore; Chase Howard, Sr., Brookwood
Shortstop: Logan Thompson, Sr., Northview
Outfield: TJ Reeves, Jr., Hueytown; Nick Ragsdale, Jr., Helena
Designated Hitter: D’aries Davis, Sr., Minor
Utility: John Marc Mullins, Sr., Homewood; Daylen McGhee, Sr., Shades Valley
Pitcher of the Year
Jacob Heatherly, Cullman
Hitter of the Year
Sam Praytor, Helena
Player of the Year
Tanner Burns, Decatur
Coach of the Year
PJ Guy, Helena
Class 5A First team
Pitcher
Cade Runyan, Sr., Etowah; Cody Greenhill, Sr., Russellville; Jamison Morris, Sr., Faith Academy; Jacob Smith, Jr., Calera
Catcher
Jacob Bisharat, Sr., Pleasant Grove;
First base
Tyler Samaniego, Sr., Lee-Huntsville;
Second base
Cooper Self, Jr., Guntersville
Third base
Brooks Carlson, Sr., Faith Academy
Shortstop
Preston Moore, Jr., Fairview
Outfield
Eli Dunn, Sr., Etowah; Judd Ward, Sr., Russellville; Devne Daniel, Sr., Corner
Designated hitter
Blaine Murkerson, Jr., Rehobeth; Christian Waltman, Sr., Faith Academy
Utility
Carson Eddy, Jr., Briarwood; Tyler O’Clair, Jr., Calera
Class 5A Second Team
Pitchers
Chad Wray, Sr., Russellville; Hunter Colyar, Sr., Demopolis; Sam Strickland, Sr., Briarwood; Gabe Shepard, Jr., Faith Academy
Catcher
Jacob Bobo, Sr., Etowah
First base
Jack Knight, Sr., Rehobeth
Second base
Nick Swisher, Sr., Moody
Third base
Tri Overby, Jr., Beauregard
Shortstop
Patrick Music, Sr., Ardmore
Outfielders
Jaichis Holmes, Jr., Beauregard; Cole Steadman, Sr., Briarwood; Jackson Bell, Jr., Faith Academy
Designated hitter
Quin Darius Crew, Fr., Calera; Jeff Moore, Sr., Pleasant Grove
Utiltiy
Griffin Carroll, Jr., Alexandria; Trever Williams, Sr., Beauregard
Class 5A Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Caleb Lester, Sr., Dallas Co.; Herndon Akridge, Jr., St. Paul’s
Catcher: Chase Batchelor, Jr., Mortimer Jordan
First base: Hunter Reeves, Sr., Charles Henderson; Chris Sargent, Jr., Faith Academy
Second base: Seth Dobbs, Sr., Marbury; Jonathan Coleman, Sr., Brooks
Shortstop: Chase Wilkerson, Jr., Headland; Jarrett Eaton, Jr., St. Paul’s
Third base: Ross Chandler, Sr., Guntersville; Logan Michael, Sr., Brooks
Outfield: Tanner Eaves, Sr., Ardmore; Gage Herring, Sr., Rehobeth
Designated hitter: Ethan Creel, Jr., Corner
Utility: Dalton Hall, Jr., Mortimer Jordan; Skylar Holland, Sr., Russellville
Pitcher of the Year
Cody Greenhill, Russellville
Hitter of the Year
Brooks Carlson, Faith Academy
Player of the Year
Cody Greenhill, Russellville
Coach of the Year
Danny Powell, Jackson
Class 4A First Team
Pitcher
Conner Jednat, Sr., UMS-Wright; Will Peters, Sr., Tallassee; Dylan Murphy, Sr., Madison Academy; Colin Casey, Sr., Jacksonville
Catcher
Brady Sherrill, Sr., Haleyville
First base
Sam Plash, Sr., UMS-Wright
Second base
Jaren Lockridge, Sr., Cherokee County
Third base
James Wilder, Sr., Trinity
Shortstop
Colin Edwards, Sr., Cherokee County
Outfield
Ethan Wilson, Jr., Andalusia; Tanner Allen, Sr., UMS-Wright; Jaleel Anderson, Sr., Bibb County
Designated hitter
Sam Kimel, Jr., Randolph
Designated hitter
Colin Brewer, Sr., Cherokee County
Utility
Carson Hall, Sr., Randolph; Dee Williams, Sr., Tallassee
Class 4A Second Team
Pitcher
Winston Morgan, Sr., LAMP; Blake Bennett, So., Haleyville; Noah Ledbetter, Jr., Cherokee County; Jake Christa, Sr., Madison Academy
Catcher
Jy Lockridge, Jr., Cherokee County
First base
Jake Spivey, So., White Plains
Second base
Matt Hiott, Sr., Bibb County
Third base
Reid Homan, Sr., Madison Academy
Shortstop
Weston Ball, Jr., Hokes Bluff
Outfield
Josh Hall, Jr., Randolph; Parker Chavers, Sr., LAMP; J.D. White, Sr., Deshler
Designated hitter
Wyatt Watson, Sr., Hokes Bluff; Cal Taylor, Jr., Haleyville
Utility
Zach Roberts, Jr., Leeds; Camden Lovrich, So., Trinity
Class 4A Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Dylan Teague, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Hunter Rhodes, Jr., Wilson
Catcher: Harley Burgess, Jr., Saks; Christian Cooper, Sr., UMS-Wright
First base: Will Clark, Jr., Andalusia; Jake Glenn, Sr., Madison County
Second base: Jonathan Bostwick, Sr., Dale County; Marshall Dean, Sr., Trinity
Third base: Casey Baynes, Jr., Tallassee
Shortstop: Brody Moore, Jr., Oneonta; Avery Moates, Jr., Wilson
Outfield: James Nix, Sr., Madison Academy; Brady Greene, Sr., St. James
Designated hitter: Tyler Robertson, Jr., St. James
Utility: Andrew Norred, Jr., White Plains; Landon Nance, Sr., Sipsey Valley
Pitcher of the Year
Conner Jednat, UMS-Wright
Hitter of the Yea
Brady Sherrill, Haleyville
Player of the Year
Conner Jednat, UMS-Wright
Coach of the Year
Chad Smith, LAMP
Class 3A First Team
Pitcher
Thomas Langdon, Sr., Gordo; Parker Henson, Sr., West Morgan; Carson Crowe, Jr., American Christian; JoJo Booker, Sr., T.R. Miller
Catcher
Easton Kirk, Sr., Piedmont
First base
Jaylon Jenkins, Sr., Ohatchee
Second base
Trent Avery, Jr., Mobile Christian
Third base
Nick Pounders, Jr., Gordo
Shortstop
Koy Chapman, Sr., Gordo
Outfield
Drew Williamson, Jr., T.R. Miller; Collin Herring, Jr., Gordo; Grayson Williams, Sr., Mobile Christian
Designated hitter
Jacob Maples, Sr., New Hope; Sam Ladner, Jr., Mobile Christian
Utility
Taylor Hayes, Sr., Piedmont; Britt Sparks, Sr., American Christian
Class 3A Second Team
Pitcher
Thomas Boothe, Sr., Bayside Academy; Dakota McCreless, Sr., Colbert Heights; C.J. Hall, Jr., Oakman; Bryson Hatcher, Sr., Mobile Christian
Catcher
Hunter Brittain, Sr., T.R. Miller
First base
PJ Sledge, Sr., American Christian
Second base
Will Baker, Sr., Houston Academy
Third base
Tanner Jackson, Jr., Houston Academy
Shortstop
Taylor Morrow, Jr., Piedmont
Outfield
Ethan Wells, Jr., Wicksburg; Connor Woods, Jr., Oakman; Shane Peters, Jr., West Morgan
Designated hitter
Taylor Eubanks, Sr., Ohatchee; Connor Sirmon, Sr., Bayside Academy
Utility
Hunter Nesmith, Sr., Carbon Hill; Jeremiah Hixon, Jr., Excel
Class 3A Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Cade Willingham, Jr., Plainview; Brady Gilbert, Sr., Geraldine
Catcher: Jon Avery, Jr., Oakman; Jesse Sellers, Jr., Ohatchee
First base: Sloan Wilson, Sr., Lauderdale County; Russell Smith, Jr., T.R. Miller
Second base: Brown Simmons, Jr., Montgomery Academy; Cole Fendley, Sr., American Christian
Third base: Nolan Tilley, Jr., Excel; Jackson Cook, Sr., Elkmont
Shortstop: Brantley Nelson, Sr., Slocomb; Jake Maner, Sr., Lauderdale County
Outfield: Brendan Borden, Jr., Colbert Heights; Hunter Dixon, So., Cottage Hill
Designated hitter: Kolton Farmer, Sr., Plainview; Parker Griffin, Sr., Providence Christian
Utility: Spencer Andreades, Sr., Montgomery Academy
Pitcher of the Year
Thomas Langdon, Gordo
Hitter of the Year
Drew Williamson, T.R. Miller
Player of the Year
Taylor Hayes, Piedmont
Coach of the Year
Jonathon Pate, Gordo
Class 2A First Team
Pitcher
Tyler Self, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Collin Searcy, Sr., G.W. Long; Daniel Waddill, Jr., Leroy; Wells DeLoney, Sr., G.W. Long
Catcher
Collin Huntley, So., Mars Hill
First base
Dylan Davis, Jr., Section
Second base
Cole Hatcher, Sr., G.W. Long
Third base
Chase Butts, Sr., Leroy
Shortstop
Jeremiah Jackson, Jr., St. Luke’s
Outfield
Grant Akridge, Sr., Elba; Seth Benefield, Jr., Fyffe; Bailey Deloach, Sr., Fayetteville
Designated hitter
Payton McKee, Sr., Fayetteville; Ty Bolt, Sr., Section
Utility
Peyton Thomas, Jr., Phil Campbell; Sam Manning, Sr., Fayetteville
Class 2A Second Team
Pitcher
Colton Linderman, Sr., Section; Bailey Sellers, Sr., Thorsby; Noah McDaniel, Sr., New Brockton; Tyler Talton, Jr., Fayetteville
Catcher
Jon Karr, Jr., Leroy
First base
Hayden Copeland, Sr., Phil Campbell
Second base
Cade Flanery, So., Samson
Third base
Dillan Baldwin, Jr., J.U. Blacksher
Shortstop
Andrew Redditt, Sr., J.U. Blacksher
Outfield
Cory Peterson, Jr., Goshen; Ryan Tomlin, Jr., Ariton; Tanner Weaver, Jr., J.U. Blacksher
Designated hitter
Kolby Bragwell, So., Red Bay; Peyton Higgins, 8th, Mars Hill
Utility
Cade Glass, Jr., Washington County, Cooper Dean, Jr., J.U. Blacksher
Class 2A Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Solomon Foster, Fr., Leroy; Chandler Allen, Sr., Red Bay
Catcher: Jase Jones, Sr., Fyffe; Luke Murphy, Sr., Fayetteville
First base: Sam Abernathy, Sr., Mars Hill; Landon Mura, So., J.U. Blacksher
Second base: Saylor Carroll, Sr., Vincent
Third base: Cullen Stafford, Jr., Westbrook Christian; Mackenzie Hicks, Sr., G.W. Long
Shortstop: Cal Burton, Sr., Reeltown; Graham Blankenship, Fr., Thorsby
Outfield: Jordan Sellers, Sr., Leroy; Trevor Gentry, Jr., Section
Designated hitter: Matthew Snell, So., G.W. Long
Utility: Dalton Adkison, Jr., New Brockton; Cade Giddens, Sr., Reeltown
Pitcher of the Year
Collin Searcy, G.W. Long
Hitter of the Year
Peyton Thomas, Phil Campbell
Player of the Year
Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
Coach of the Year
Morris Phillips, Fayetteville
Class 1A First Team
Pitcher
Jonah Smith, Jr., Sweet Water; Kenneth Adams, Jr., Athens Bible; Grayson Wakefield, Sr., Decatur Heritage; Nathan Renfroe, Jr., Brantley
Catcher
Trace Lentz, Sr., Decatur Heritage
First base
Carson Lindsey, Sr., South Lamar
Second base
Braden Broussard, So., Sweet Water
Third base
Nate Scoggins, Sr., Highland Home
Southside
Jacob Free, Sr., Brantley
Outfield
Albert Tinney, So., Southeastern; Daniel Phillips, So., Highland Home; Jeff Hunter, Sr., Decatur Heritage
Designated hitter
Hunter Mendenhall, Sr., Sweet Water; Jeremy Burnham, Sr., Ragland
Utility
Mitchell Etheridge, Sr., Athens Bible; Noah Barnett, Jr., Hackleburg
Class 1A Second Team
Pitcher
Sasha Smith, Fr., Sweet Water; Grant Shepherd, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Chase Mansmann, Sr., Highland Home; Walt Weaver, Sr., Pleasant Home
Catcher
Jeremy Boler, So., Holy Spirit
First base
Dawson Broome, Sr., Spring Garden
Second base
David Smith, Sr., Victory Christian
Third base
Greyson Layton, So., Brantley
Shortstop
Caleb Headrick, Sr., Sumiton Christian
Outfield
Will Huckabee, Sr., Sweet Water; Parker Odom, So., Brantley; Peyton Alexander, Jr., Sumiton Christian
Designated hitter
Brynn McGuire, Jr., Hackleburg; Brayden Stordahl, So., Gaylesville
Utility
Keaton Kilgro, Jr., Cedar Bluff; Chase Gore, Sr., South Lamar
Class 1A Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Tyler Lucas, Sr., South Lamar
Catcher: Ross Johnson, So., Cedar Bluff; Cameron Williams, So., Houston County
First base: Ethan Teague, So., Cedar Bluff; Kyler Weeks, Sr., Highland Home
Second base: Sam Contorno, So., Holy Spirit; Edge Branum, Jr., Brantley
Third base: Jackson Justus, Jr., Coosa Christian; Hayden Nix, Sr., Athens Bible
Shortstop: Austin Stordahl, Sr., Gaylesville; Joey Williams, Sr., Houston County
Outfield: Caleb Garrett, Sr., Coosa Christian; Garett Norton, Jr., Millry
Designated Hitter: Harrison Cheatwood, Sr., Victory Christian
Utility: Brandon Crane, Sr., Gaylesville; Connor Fordham, Jr., Wadley
Pitcher of the Year
Jonah Smith, Sweet Water
Hitter of the Year
Jacob Free, Brantley
Player of the Year
Jonah Smith, Sweet Water
Coach of the Year
Bill Murrell, Athens Bible