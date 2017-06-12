Local players named to all-state baseball teams

A number of area players garnered postseason honors in the Alabama Sportswriters Association’s 2017 All-State baseball teams.

A local trio were selected to the first team – Etowah High’s Cade Runyan and Eli Dunn in Class 5A and Westbrook Christian senior Tyler Self in Class 2A.

Runyan anchored the Blue Devil pitching staff with an 11-1-1 record and a 1.11 earned run average. In 63 innings, the senor lefthander finished with 55 strikeouts and had three shutouts. Although selected as an All-State outfielder, Dunn formed a potent 1-2 punch with Runyan at the top of the rotation. In 56 innings, Dunn went 8-2 with a 1.38 ERA while twirling four shutouts and racking up 70 strikeouts. At the plate, he finished with 34 hits, 28 RBI, 28 runs, 10 doubles, five home runs 21 steals while batting .343. He and Runyan helped Etowah go 29-8 and make it to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

A senior pitcher/first baseman, Self was the ace of the Warrior pitching staff with a 9-2 record. In 65 innings, he posted a 1.18 ERA along with 72 strikeouts and only 16 walks. At the plate, Self batted .357 with 35 hits, 26RBI and 21 runs while striking out only nine times. He played a big part in Westbrook winning the Area 12 title and making it to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Earning second team honors were Gadsden City junior shortstop Hudson James in Class 7A, Southside senior third baseman Tanner Snow in Class 6A, Etowah senior catcher Jacob Bobo and Hokes Bluff senior designated hitter Wyatt Watson and junior shortstop Weston Ball and in Class 4A.

James led the Titans with a .460 batting average while producing 40 hits, 21 runs, 19 RBI and 37 steals with only two strikeouts.

In 34 games for the Panthers, Snow finished with a .441 batting average, 45 hits, 27 runs, 12 doubles and five triples. He helped Southside go 22-11, win the Area 13 title and qualify for the second round of the state playoffs.

Bobo led the Blue Devils with a .388 batting average while collecting 40 hits, 35 RBI, 20 runs and 10 doubles.

Ball and Watson were instrumental in the Eagles’ 23-7 record and run to the state quarterfinals. Watson batted .430 with 43 hits, 32 RBI and 29 runs. Ball had a .389 batting average while amassing 35 hits, 30 runs and 23 RBI.

Making the honorable mention teams were Gadsden City junior first baseman Ryan Sparks (.394 batting average, 39 hits, 34 RBI, 10 doubles), Southside junior first baseman Logan Brooks (.395 batting average, 30 hits, 30 RBI, 18 runs, four home runs), Hokes Bluff junior pitcher Dylan Teague (9-2 record in 67.2 innings, 2.53 ERA, 55 strikeouts) and Westbrook junior third baseman Cullen Stafford (.333 batting average, 35 hits, 32 RBI, 27 runs).

Also selected to as honorable mention were Coosa Christian’s Caleb Garrett and Jackson Justus, who helped the Conquerors post a 25-6 record and finish the regular season as the third ranked team in Class 1A. A senior outfielder, Garrett batted .515 with 51 hits, 22 RBI and 10 doubles. A junior third baseman, Justus had 35 hits, 36 RBI, 10 doubles and four home homes while batting .438.

Decatur High senior shortstop Tanner Burns was named Mr. Baseball. Joining him on the ASWA Super 10 team were Taylor Hayes of Piedmont, Bubba Thompson of McGill-Toolen, Jacob Heatherly of Cullman, Cody Greenhill of Russellville, Sam Praytor of Helena, Connor Jednat of UMS-Wright, Jonah Smith of Sweet Water, Brock Guffey of Hoover and Drew Williamson, T.R. Miller.

ASWA 2017 All-State baseball teams

Class 7A First Team

Pitchers

Brock Guffey, Sr., Hoover; Chandler Best, So.; McGill-Toolen; Koty Fulton-Tice, Jr., Enterprise; Christian MacLeod, Jr., Huntsville

Catcher

Santi Garcia, Sr., Enterprise

First base

Eric Toth, Jr., McGill-Toolen

Second base

Casey Gattenio, Sr., Foley

Third base

Trevor Andrews, Jr., Theodore

Shortstop

Rowdey Jordan, Sr., Auburn

Outfield

Bubba Thompson, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Ethan Holsombeck, Sr., Oak Mountain; Brandon Agsalud, Sr., Hoover

Designated Hitter

Jordan Henshaw, Sr., Buckhorn; Jonathon Cribb, Sr., Theodore

Utility

Brooks Fuller, Jr., Auburn; Carson Skipper, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville

Class 7A Second Team

Pitchers

Gene Hurst, Jr., Oak Mountain; Evan Baber, Sr., Central-Phenix City; Caden Lemons, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Garrett Brown, Sr., James Clemens

Catcher

Reid Powers, Sr., Sparkman

First base

Kendall Cribb, Fr., Theodore

Second base

Tanner Jones, Jr., Auburn

Third base

Trevor Shelton, Sr., Sparkman

Shortstop

Hudson James, Jr., Gadsden City

Outfield

Grant Thornton, So., Enterprise; Jordan Anderson, Sr., James Clemens; Garrett Morris, Jr., Auburn

Designated Hitter

Sonny DiChiara, Jr., Hoover; Austin Thaxton, Sr., Smiths Station

Utility

Dalton Rone, Sr., Theodore; Ford Luttrell, Sr., Bob Jones

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Carter Vickers, Sr., Sparkman; Jerry Dale Bowman, Jr., Smiths Station

Catcher: Slade Gorman, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Tommy Crider, Jr., James Clemens

First base: Tyson Lee, Sr., Huntsville; Chris Lewis, Sr., Thompson

Second base: Javier Vaz, Jr., Huntsville

Third base: John McDonald, Sr., Oak Mountain

Shortstop: Chance Warren, Jr., Enterprise; Garrett Farquhar, Sr., Hoover

Outfield: Nathan LaRue, So., McGill-Toolen; Teddy Benda, Jr., Auburn

Designated hitter: Ryan Sparks, Jr., Gadsden City; Justin Foscue, Sr., Grissom

Utility: Cullan O’Shea, Sr., Mary G. Montgomery; Kyle Davis, Sr., Buckhorn

Pitcher of the Year

Brock Guffey, Hoover

Hitter of the Year

Jordan Henshaw, Buckhorn

Player of the Year

Bubba Thompson, McGill-Toolen

Coach of the Year

Adam Moseley, Hoover

Class 6A First Team

Pitchers

Jacob Heatherly, Sr., Cullman; Troy Cordrey, Sr., Helena; Garrett McMillian, So., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Dakota Bennett, Sr., Brewer

Catcher

Sam Praytor, Sr., Helena

First base

Von Seibert, So., Spanish Fort

Second base

Jacob McNairy, Jr., Athens

Third base

Noah Fondren, Sr., Cullman

Shortstop

Tanner Burns, Sr., Decatur

Outfield

Jackson Tate, Sr., Park Crossing; Owen Lovell, Sr., Cullman; Colby Smelley, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Designated Hitter

Jarred Howell, Sr., Decatur; Jordan Beck, So., Hazel Green

Utility

Brody Syer, Jr., Oxford; Dylan Watkins, Sr., Hueytown

Class 6A Second Team

Pitchers

Will Morrison, Jr., Cullman; Mitch Myers, Sr., Opelika; Will Collins, Sr., Hueytown; Landon Green, Jr., Helena

Catcher

Jacob Burback, Sr., Chelsea

First base

Caleb Johnson, Sr., Hueytown

Second base

Tanner Anderson, Sr., Stanhope Elmore

Third base

Tanner Snow, Sr., Southside

Shortstop

Cole Frederick, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Outfield

Tye Whatley, Sr., Northview; Will Canty, Sr., Hueytown; Nash Adams, Sr., Helena

Designated hitter

Bryson Kirk, Jr., Athens; Tyler Miller, Jr., Spanish Fort

Utility

Jay Bramblett, So., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Hunter Hudson, Sr., Carver-Montgomery

Class 6A Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Levi Thomas, Sr., Cullman; Blake Petty, Sr., Clay-Chalkville;

Catcher: Hunter Kamplain, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Harrison Comerford, Sr., Daphne

First Base: Logan Brooks, Jr., Southside; Slade Harbin, So., Walker

Second Base: Casey Page, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Clay DeWeese, Jr., Chelsea

Third Base: Mark McGowin, Sr., Stanhope Elmore; Chase Howard, Sr., Brookwood

Shortstop: Logan Thompson, Sr., Northview

Outfield: TJ Reeves, Jr., Hueytown; Nick Ragsdale, Jr., Helena

Designated Hitter: D’aries Davis, Sr., Minor

Utility: John Marc Mullins, Sr., Homewood; Daylen McGhee, Sr., Shades Valley

Pitcher of the Year

Jacob Heatherly, Cullman

Hitter of the Year

Sam Praytor, Helena

Player of the Year

Tanner Burns, Decatur

Coach of the Year

PJ Guy, Helena

Class 5A First team

Pitcher

Cade Runyan, Sr., Etowah; Cody Greenhill, Sr., Russellville; Jamison Morris, Sr., Faith Academy; Jacob Smith, Jr., Calera

Catcher

Jacob Bisharat, Sr., Pleasant Grove;

First base

Tyler Samaniego, Sr., Lee-Huntsville;

Second base

Cooper Self, Jr., Guntersville

Third base

Brooks Carlson, Sr., Faith Academy

Shortstop

Preston Moore, Jr., Fairview

Outfield

Eli Dunn, Sr., Etowah; Judd Ward, Sr., Russellville; Devne Daniel, Sr., Corner

Designated hitter

Blaine Murkerson, Jr., Rehobeth; Christian Waltman, Sr., Faith Academy

Utility

Carson Eddy, Jr., Briarwood; Tyler O’Clair, Jr., Calera

Class 5A Second Team

Pitchers

Chad Wray, Sr., Russellville; Hunter Colyar, Sr., Demopolis; Sam Strickland, Sr., Briarwood; Gabe Shepard, Jr., Faith Academy

Catcher

Jacob Bobo, Sr., Etowah

First base

Jack Knight, Sr., Rehobeth

Second base

Nick Swisher, Sr., Moody

Third base

Tri Overby, Jr., Beauregard

Shortstop

Patrick Music, Sr., Ardmore

Outfielders

Jaichis Holmes, Jr., Beauregard; Cole Steadman, Sr., Briarwood; Jackson Bell, Jr., Faith Academy

Designated hitter

Quin Darius Crew, Fr., Calera; Jeff Moore, Sr., Pleasant Grove

Utiltiy

Griffin Carroll, Jr., Alexandria; Trever Williams, Sr., Beauregard

Class 5A Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Caleb Lester, Sr., Dallas Co.; Herndon Akridge, Jr., St. Paul’s

Catcher: Chase Batchelor, Jr., Mortimer Jordan

First base: Hunter Reeves, Sr., Charles Henderson; Chris Sargent, Jr., Faith Academy

Second base: Seth Dobbs, Sr., Marbury; Jonathan Coleman, Sr., Brooks

Shortstop: Chase Wilkerson, Jr., Headland; Jarrett Eaton, Jr., St. Paul’s

Third base: Ross Chandler, Sr., Guntersville; Logan Michael, Sr., Brooks

Outfield: Tanner Eaves, Sr., Ardmore; Gage Herring, Sr., Rehobeth

Designated hitter: Ethan Creel, Jr., Corner

Utility: Dalton Hall, Jr., Mortimer Jordan; Skylar Holland, Sr., Russellville

Pitcher of the Year

Cody Greenhill, Russellville

Hitter of the Year

Brooks Carlson, Faith Academy

Player of the Year

Cody Greenhill, Russellville

Coach of the Year

Danny Powell, Jackson

Class 4A First Team

Pitcher

Conner Jednat, Sr., UMS-Wright; Will Peters, Sr., Tallassee; Dylan Murphy, Sr., Madison Academy; Colin Casey, Sr., Jacksonville

Catcher

Brady Sherrill, Sr., Haleyville

First base

Sam Plash, Sr., UMS-Wright

Second base

Jaren Lockridge, Sr., Cherokee County

Third base

James Wilder, Sr., Trinity

Shortstop

Colin Edwards, Sr., Cherokee County

Outfield

Ethan Wilson, Jr., Andalusia; Tanner Allen, Sr., UMS-Wright; Jaleel Anderson, Sr., Bibb County

Designated hitter

Sam Kimel, Jr., Randolph

Designated hitter

Colin Brewer, Sr., Cherokee County

Utility

Carson Hall, Sr., Randolph; Dee Williams, Sr., Tallassee

Class 4A Second Team

Pitcher

Winston Morgan, Sr., LAMP; Blake Bennett, So., Haleyville; Noah Ledbetter, Jr., Cherokee County; Jake Christa, Sr., Madison Academy

Catcher

Jy Lockridge, Jr., Cherokee County

First base

Jake Spivey, So., White Plains

Second base

Matt Hiott, Sr., Bibb County

Third base

Reid Homan, Sr., Madison Academy

Shortstop

Weston Ball, Jr., Hokes Bluff

Outfield

Josh Hall, Jr., Randolph; Parker Chavers, Sr., LAMP; J.D. White, Sr., Deshler

Designated hitter

Wyatt Watson, Sr., Hokes Bluff; Cal Taylor, Jr., Haleyville

Utility

Zach Roberts, Jr., Leeds; Camden Lovrich, So., Trinity

Class 4A Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Dylan Teague, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Hunter Rhodes, Jr., Wilson

Catcher: Harley Burgess, Jr., Saks; Christian Cooper, Sr., UMS-Wright

First base: Will Clark, Jr., Andalusia; Jake Glenn, Sr., Madison County

Second base: Jonathan Bostwick, Sr., Dale County; Marshall Dean, Sr., Trinity

Third base: Casey Baynes, Jr., Tallassee

Shortstop: Brody Moore, Jr., Oneonta; Avery Moates, Jr., Wilson

Outfield: James Nix, Sr., Madison Academy; Brady Greene, Sr., St. James

Designated hitter: Tyler Robertson, Jr., St. James

Utility: Andrew Norred, Jr., White Plains; Landon Nance, Sr., Sipsey Valley

Pitcher of the Year

Conner Jednat, UMS-Wright

Hitter of the Yea

Brady Sherrill, Haleyville

Player of the Year

Conner Jednat, UMS-Wright

Coach of the Year

Chad Smith, LAMP

Class 3A First Team

Pitcher

Thomas Langdon, Sr., Gordo; Parker Henson, Sr., West Morgan; Carson Crowe, Jr., American Christian; JoJo Booker, Sr., T.R. Miller

Catcher

Easton Kirk, Sr., Piedmont

First base

Jaylon Jenkins, Sr., Ohatchee

Second base

Trent Avery, Jr., Mobile Christian

Third base

Nick Pounders, Jr., Gordo

Shortstop

Koy Chapman, Sr., Gordo

Outfield

Drew Williamson, Jr., T.R. Miller; Collin Herring, Jr., Gordo; Grayson Williams, Sr., Mobile Christian

Designated hitter

Jacob Maples, Sr., New Hope; Sam Ladner, Jr., Mobile Christian

Utility

Taylor Hayes, Sr., Piedmont; Britt Sparks, Sr., American Christian

Class 3A Second Team

Pitcher

Thomas Boothe, Sr., Bayside Academy; Dakota McCreless, Sr., Colbert Heights; C.J. Hall, Jr., Oakman; Bryson Hatcher, Sr., Mobile Christian

Catcher

Hunter Brittain, Sr., T.R. Miller

First base

PJ Sledge, Sr., American Christian

Second base

Will Baker, Sr., Houston Academy

Third base

Tanner Jackson, Jr., Houston Academy

Shortstop

Taylor Morrow, Jr., Piedmont

Outfield

Ethan Wells, Jr., Wicksburg; Connor Woods, Jr., Oakman; Shane Peters, Jr., West Morgan

Designated hitter

Taylor Eubanks, Sr., Ohatchee; Connor Sirmon, Sr., Bayside Academy

Utility

Hunter Nesmith, Sr., Carbon Hill; Jeremiah Hixon, Jr., Excel

Class 3A Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Cade Willingham, Jr., Plainview; Brady Gilbert, Sr., Geraldine

Catcher: Jon Avery, Jr., Oakman; Jesse Sellers, Jr., Ohatchee

First base: Sloan Wilson, Sr., Lauderdale County; Russell Smith, Jr., T.R. Miller

Second base: Brown Simmons, Jr., Montgomery Academy; Cole Fendley, Sr., American Christian

Third base: Nolan Tilley, Jr., Excel; Jackson Cook, Sr., Elkmont

Shortstop: Brantley Nelson, Sr., Slocomb; Jake Maner, Sr., Lauderdale County

Outfield: Brendan Borden, Jr., Colbert Heights; Hunter Dixon, So., Cottage Hill

Designated hitter: Kolton Farmer, Sr., Plainview; Parker Griffin, Sr., Providence Christian

Utility: Spencer Andreades, Sr., Montgomery Academy

Pitcher of the Year

Thomas Langdon, Gordo

Hitter of the Year

Drew Williamson, T.R. Miller

Player of the Year

Taylor Hayes, Piedmont

Coach of the Year

Jonathon Pate, Gordo

Class 2A First Team

Pitcher

Tyler Self, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Collin Searcy, Sr., G.W. Long; Daniel Waddill, Jr., Leroy; Wells DeLoney, Sr., G.W. Long

Catcher

Collin Huntley, So., Mars Hill

First base

Dylan Davis, Jr., Section

Second base

Cole Hatcher, Sr., G.W. Long

Third base

Chase Butts, Sr., Leroy

Shortstop

Jeremiah Jackson, Jr., St. Luke’s

Outfield

Grant Akridge, Sr., Elba; Seth Benefield, Jr., Fyffe; Bailey Deloach, Sr., Fayetteville

Designated hitter

Payton McKee, Sr., Fayetteville; Ty Bolt, Sr., Section

Utility

Peyton Thomas, Jr., Phil Campbell; Sam Manning, Sr., Fayetteville

Class 2A Second Team

Pitcher

Colton Linderman, Sr., Section; Bailey Sellers, Sr., Thorsby; Noah McDaniel, Sr., New Brockton; Tyler Talton, Jr., Fayetteville

Catcher

Jon Karr, Jr., Leroy

First base

Hayden Copeland, Sr., Phil Campbell

Second base

Cade Flanery, So., Samson

Third base

Dillan Baldwin, Jr., J.U. Blacksher

Shortstop

Andrew Redditt, Sr., J.U. Blacksher

Outfield

Cory Peterson, Jr., Goshen; Ryan Tomlin, Jr., Ariton; Tanner Weaver, Jr., J.U. Blacksher

Designated hitter

Kolby Bragwell, So., Red Bay; Peyton Higgins, 8th, Mars Hill

Utility

Cade Glass, Jr., Washington County, Cooper Dean, Jr., J.U. Blacksher

Class 2A Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Solomon Foster, Fr., Leroy; Chandler Allen, Sr., Red Bay

Catcher: Jase Jones, Sr., Fyffe; Luke Murphy, Sr., Fayetteville

First base: Sam Abernathy, Sr., Mars Hill; Landon Mura, So., J.U. Blacksher

Second base: Saylor Carroll, Sr., Vincent

Third base: Cullen Stafford, Jr., Westbrook Christian; Mackenzie Hicks, Sr., G.W. Long

Shortstop: Cal Burton, Sr., Reeltown; Graham Blankenship, Fr., Thorsby

Outfield: Jordan Sellers, Sr., Leroy; Trevor Gentry, Jr., Section

Designated hitter: Matthew Snell, So., G.W. Long

Utility: Dalton Adkison, Jr., New Brockton; Cade Giddens, Sr., Reeltown

Pitcher of the Year

Collin Searcy, G.W. Long

Hitter of the Year

Peyton Thomas, Phil Campbell

Player of the Year

Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

Coach of the Year

Morris Phillips, Fayetteville

Class 1A First Team

Pitcher

Jonah Smith, Jr., Sweet Water; Kenneth Adams, Jr., Athens Bible; Grayson Wakefield, Sr., Decatur Heritage; Nathan Renfroe, Jr., Brantley

Catcher

Trace Lentz, Sr., Decatur Heritage

First base

Carson Lindsey, Sr., South Lamar

Second base

Braden Broussard, So., Sweet Water

Third base

Nate Scoggins, Sr., Highland Home

Jacob Free, Sr., Brantley

Outfield

Albert Tinney, So., Southeastern; Daniel Phillips, So., Highland Home; Jeff Hunter, Sr., Decatur Heritage

Designated hitter

Hunter Mendenhall, Sr., Sweet Water; Jeremy Burnham, Sr., Ragland

Utility

Mitchell Etheridge, Sr., Athens Bible; Noah Barnett, Jr., Hackleburg

Class 1A Second Team

Pitcher

Sasha Smith, Fr., Sweet Water; Grant Shepherd, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Chase Mansmann, Sr., Highland Home; Walt Weaver, Sr., Pleasant Home

Catcher

Jeremy Boler, So., Holy Spirit

First base

Dawson Broome, Sr., Spring Garden

Second base

David Smith, Sr., Victory Christian

Third base

Greyson Layton, So., Brantley

Shortstop

Caleb Headrick, Sr., Sumiton Christian

Outfield

Will Huckabee, Sr., Sweet Water; Parker Odom, So., Brantley; Peyton Alexander, Jr., Sumiton Christian

Designated hitter

Brynn McGuire, Jr., Hackleburg; Brayden Stordahl, So., Gaylesville

Utility

Keaton Kilgro, Jr., Cedar Bluff; Chase Gore, Sr., South Lamar

Class 1A Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Tyler Lucas, Sr., South Lamar

Catcher: Ross Johnson, So., Cedar Bluff; Cameron Williams, So., Houston County

First base: Ethan Teague, So., Cedar Bluff; Kyler Weeks, Sr., Highland Home

Second base: Sam Contorno, So., Holy Spirit; Edge Branum, Jr., Brantley

Third base: Jackson Justus, Jr., Coosa Christian; Hayden Nix, Sr., Athens Bible

Shortstop: Austin Stordahl, Sr., Gaylesville; Joey Williams, Sr., Houston County

Outfield: Caleb Garrett, Sr., Coosa Christian; Garett Norton, Jr., Millry

Designated Hitter: Harrison Cheatwood, Sr., Victory Christian

Utility: Brandon Crane, Sr., Gaylesville; Connor Fordham, Jr., Wadley

Pitcher of the Year

Jonah Smith, Sweet Water

Hitter of the Year

Jacob Free, Brantley

Player of the Year

Jonah Smith, Sweet Water

Coach of the Year

Bill Murrell, Athens Bible