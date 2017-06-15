Brick Haley to host annual golf benefit

Former Emma Sansom High School football standout and current University of Missouri defensive line coach Brick Haley will host the Fourth Annual Brick Road to Success Charity Golf Tournament on June 23 at Silver Lakes in Gadsden. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alabama Chapter of Autism Speaks.

The tournament, which will begin at 8 a.m., with a silent auction at 11 a.m., will feature a $25,000 combination putting contest, several sports memorabilia pieces and gift certificates and jewelry, as well as bragging rights for a year.

“As a parent of an autistic child, I seek opportunities for him to lead as normal a life as possible,” said Haley, the founder of the Brick Road to Success, in a press release. “Support towards this cause allows for increased awareness, family services, research and development.”

Special guests include former Jacksonville State head football coach Jack Crowe, former NCAA football championship quarterback Tommy Frazier and 2016 Mississippi State Sports Hall of Fame inductee Phil Silva.

Visit www.brickroadtosuccess.com to register.