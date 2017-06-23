Gadsden to host Regional Job Fair

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

A Regional Job Fair will be held Tuesday, June 27 at 210 at the Tracks, located at 210 Locust Street in Gadsden. The fair will start at 9 p.m. and last until 1 p.m.

The job fair is completely free. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring resumes and be prepared to interview.

More than 80 employers are registered to attend the event, representing over 3,000 available jobs.

Alabama Department of Labor Communications Director Tara Hutchison said that the employers attending all have open positions, to ensure that those attending are not using the fair just to market the business.

A wide variety of jobs will be represented, including educational, food service, governmental, production, medical, retail, transportation and staffing types of positions.

“All these jobs are not just for laborers,” said Gadsden City Councilman Thomas Worthy during a recent city council meeting. “Some of these jobs you have to have a degree for. It’s all types of jobs.”

Worthy went on to encourage citizens to attend.

“Please come out if you are looking for a job, or if you have a job and would like to have a better job,” said Worthy.

To register to attend the job fair, visit www.labor.alabama.gov/jobfair.

The Gadsden Career Center has been hosting job readiness workshops to help job seekers to prepare for the job fair. The free workshops cover resume development, interview skills, dressing professionally and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. There is also veteran specific training.

The final workshop is today (Friday, June 23) from 12 to 4 p.m. Registration is required, and space is limited.

To register, call 256-546-4667, ext. 257, 231 or 260.

Sponsors for the job fair and workshops are the Alabama Career Center System, the City of Gadsden and WBRC Fox 6 News.