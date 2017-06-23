Legal notifications for the week of June 16 - June 23, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Jarrett Amos, a married man, to MCM Properties, Inc., dated October 21, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3441639; the undersigned mortgage owner, MCM Properties, Inc., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 11th day of July, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seventy-eight (78), Parcel Number Five (5), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

MCM Properties, Inc.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Cary Leon Hendrix, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 29th day of April, 2010, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3331249; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 18, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3450040. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 11, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Five (5) of McClain’s Subdivision recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 241 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2404

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Lee Riley and wife, Sheree Riley, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on July 27, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1999, Page 223; and subsequently transferred to Western United Life Assurance Co.; and subsequently transferred to Metropolitan Mortgage & Securities Co., Inc.; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York, as trustee, pursuant to the terms of that certain Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Asset Funding, Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-B; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B; The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 29, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The east 115 feet of the west 135 feet of Lots Number Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), in Block “B”, of Sima Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 227, Probate Office, Etowah County Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Fox and Jeana M. Fox, husband and wife, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on the 18th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-0014; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers thirteen (13) and fourteen (14) of Westminister’s School Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 49, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 209 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

363977

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas Emory Blackwell and Pamela L. Blackwell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 24th day of March, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3400153; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 15, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13 in Block 3 of Wildwood Hills, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 87 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 832 Country Club Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

414387

June 16, 23 & 30, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 18, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3339966, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 17, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, Page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the Restrictive Covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interest and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16, 1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on December 14, 2009, by Alvin C. Brown and Debra D. Brown, husband and wife, and recorded in Instrument #, 3325827 and secured indebtedness having been transferred JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the June 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number Three (3) in Westminster Estates 4th Addition, as recorded in PLat Book “K”, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 514 Westminster Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/17-012844

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on June 2, 2017, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the July 3, 2017, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

June 23, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth N. Muskett and Sherry A. Muskett, originally in favor of The Gadsden Corporation, on the 1st day of April, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 1998 Page 77; the undersigned New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight, in Block B, in Sharp Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book K, Page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 203 Sharp Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 07/11/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

379576

June 23, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

WOODROW W. MARTIN appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 25, 2017 Estate of SHEILA ANN MARTIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 16, 23 & 30, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MICHAEL B. MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 5, 2017 Estate of JANE B. MCCARTNEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 16, 23 & 30, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MELINDA KAY BEETS WARREN appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 6, 2017 Estate of ERNEST EUGENE BEETS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MICHAEL RICHARD POWELL appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 5, 2017 Estate of RICHARD ELMUS POWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARTHA JEAN MOORE SMITH appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 9, 2017 Estate of ROBERT LARRY SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RENEA ST. JOHN appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 13, 2017 Estate of RALPH BROOKS ANDERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CAROL R. COOK appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 12, 2017 Estate of JILLIAN COOK VICKERY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-195-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

304 LUGENIA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Two (2) of the Second Addition to Monte Vista, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 365, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Ralph J. King and Stephen Concepcion, 304 Lugenia Drive;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 13, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 23, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-17-75

PHILLIP WAYNE GRISSOM,

Plaintiff

v.

Begin where the Southeast right of way line of the Old Southern Railroad right of way intersects the East line of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ in Section 3 and run South along the East line of said forty 1050’ to a point, said point being in the North line of that certain tract conveyed to Phillip Wayne Grissom and wife, Jerri Suzette Grissom by deed recorded in D-2001-3423; thence Westerly along said Grissom tract for a distance of 210’ to a point, thence Northerly along said Grissom tract to a point in the north line of the said forty, thence run east and along the north line of said forty, thence run east and along the north line of said forty to the northeast corner thereof; thence South along the East line of said forty to the point of beginning. Said description embracing portion of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ in Section 3, Township 11 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. SAVE AND EXCEPT those portion embraced within the right of way of Highway 411. Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

And S.E. BROGDON, JR. AND SHIRL JANE BROGDON, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, in the following described property, Defendants

TO: LAND, S.E. BROGDON, JR AND SHIRL JANE BROGDON whose last known address is 700 Woodhaven Drive, Woodstock, Georgia 30188, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, revision or other interest in said lands.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking a declaratory judgment and clearing title to the above property in PHILLIP WAYNE GRISSOM were filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

BRIONNA LASHUN JENNINGS whereabouts unknown, must answer DARRYL LASHAWN LEDFORD II, petition for divorce and other relief by JULY 30, 2017 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case Number DR 2017-900188, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Done this the 7th day of June, 2017.

JOHN W. JENNINGS, JR.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

111 SOUTH 10TH STREET

GADSDEN, AL 35901

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: JAMES SLATON, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON

Case No. S-9309

Notice is hereby given that Ellen Berry-Pratt, Conservator in the above styled case, has filed her final settlement in said Court, and a hearing has been set for the examination of her accounts on August 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. o’clock at the Etowah County Probate Court.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 9, 16 & 23, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: JANET BETTY HILBURN, LANCE DEANGELO HAVIS & CHRISTOPHER TYLER ECHOLS

ADDRESS, UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Janet Hilburn), was filed on the 4th day of April, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, Janet Betty Hilburn, are unknown, the whereabouts of natural father, Christopher Tyler Echols, are unknown and the whereabouts of the presumed father, Lance Deangelo Havis are unknown. The minor child’s date of birth is June 22, 2012.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, PO Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

This the 6th day of June, 2016.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Gregory K. Price, Esquire

116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B

Albertville, AL 35950

June 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900479-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,559.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Marcus Coats

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 20th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900478-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,040.00 U.S. Currency

2004 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN# 1D7HHA 18N84S644724

DEFENDANT

In Re: Denise Marie Johnson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 20th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________PUBLICATION ON

ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF: J.P. AND A.P.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

CASE : A-1176

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born by C.G., (natural mother), was filed on the 19th day of May, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 03/26/17.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 7th day of June, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, AL 35903

256-689-0565

June 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-16-900403-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$15,771.00 U.S. Currency

Emerson TV

Serial Number ME7A15 06275491

Sanyo TV

Serial Number R232NE 01733648

Mitsubishi TV

Serial Number 101173

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joshua Taylor Green

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY.

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-16-900402-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,536.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Victoria Pope

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY.

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-16-900807-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$6,788.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jason Lee Gillilan

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY.

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

REROOFING HOKES BLUFF MIDDLE SCHOOL

FOR

THE ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

PROJECT NO. 17-165

Requirements for Bidding: The Etowah County Board Of Education shall accept proposals only from Contractors who have successfully completed at least 3 similar projects on time for satisfied State, County or City Governmental Agencies. The lowest bidding Contractor shall submit to the Architect within 24 hours after submitting their bid proposal a listing of projects, construction cost, Owners address and telephone numbers.

The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Dr. Robert A. Cosby, Superintendent, at the Etowah County Board Of Education, Gadsden, Alabama, until 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bid must be submitted on proposal form furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the each bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers by obtaining documents through the www.mckeeassoc.com web site, by contacting the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com for log-in information and password. Please provide company name, address, phone #, fax #, email address and GC License #. This is the only web site endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain websites that are beyond his control. Addendums shall be posted on the above web site. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $75.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded less shipping charges for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: haysc@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: Work must be completed by September 1, 2017.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Dr. Robert A. Cosby, Superintendent

The Etowah County Board of Education

3200 West Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, Alabama 35904

Phone: (256) 549-7578

Architect:

McKee and Associates

Architecture and Interior Design

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: (334) 834-9933

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________PROPERTY FORECLOSURE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2002-177-WHR

FORDY E. REED,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MICHAEL SCOTT REED,

DEFENDANT

By Order of August 29, 2016, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, I shall proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, at the front door of the Etowah County Judicial Building, in Gadsden, Alabama, on the 28th day of July, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. the following described real estate, to-wit:

Lot 2 in the Southeast ½ of Lot 3, in Block B, of the R. L. McCain Rearrangement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and located in Section 3, Township 12-S, Range 5 East, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Located at 406 8th Avenue SW, Attalla, Alabama 35954.

The sale is made to satisfy an attorney’s lien granted and given in the Order of August 29, 2016.

This the 12th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on July 21, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2006 TOYOTA COROLLA

VIN: 1NXBR3 2EX6Z691768

VEHICLE 2

2001 HONDA CIVIC

VIN: 2HGES1 5581H569395

VEHICLE 3

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN: JT2BG28 K6X0340570

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

June 16 & 23, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on August 4, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2000 PONTIAC SUNFIRE

VIN: 1G2JB124 XY7169390

VEHICLE 2

2004 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER

VIN: 3C4FY48 B84T328906

VEHICLE 3

2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU

VIN: 1G1ND52J 51M629060

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559



June 23 & 30, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on August 8, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

1991 FORD LGT CONVT

VIN: 1FTDF15 Y3MNA12592

VEHICLE 2

2000 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

VIN: 1J4G258S 9YC136899

VEHICLE 3

2007 FORD F150

VIN: 1FTRF122 X7NA88241

VEHICLE 4

2002 FORD F150

VIN: 1FTRX172 12NB36806

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE, Attalla, AL 35954

PH: 256-546-9994



June 23 & 30, 2017