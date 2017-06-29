Goodyear Car & Tractor Show weathers early rain showers

Photo: Weaver’s Chris Williams and his cherry-red 1970 Z28 Camaro won the Committee’s Choice Award in the car category at the 14th Annual Goodyear Car & Tractor Show.

The 14th Annual Goodyear Car & Tractor Show overcame a soggy start to finish with a flourish last Saturday (June 24).

The event attracted 118 entrants to showcase their vintage cars and tractors in the parking lot of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Gadsden Plant.

The Committee’s Choice Award for the Car category went to Weaver’s Chris Williams and his cherry-red 1970 Z28 Camaro.

Committee’s Choice Award for the Tractor category went to Altoona’s Carl Fletcher and his 1953 Ford tractor.

Gene and Bonnie Nash from Manito, Ill., earned the Longest Haul Award for bringing their 1941 Studebaker 603 miles to attend the show, in addition to earning the Plant Manager’s Award. Best Club Participation went to the JB Buggy Club for the fifth consecutive year.

Hundreds of local car enthusiasts attended the event despite rain showers that soaked the Gadsden area during the show’s first two hours.

The show opened at 8 a.m. and ended shortly before 2 p.m.

“The early rain may have dampened the asphalt but not the spirit of the show,” said Goodyear-Gadsden Communications Manager Tom Strother. “We had a great crowd and some really awesome cars, trucks, buggies and tractors that came out to make the day a lot of fun for everybody. We are already planning for next year’s show and how it can be even bigger and better.”

Event sponsors included Buffalo Rock, Family Savings Credit Union, United Steelworkers Local 12, B&C Tire, Advance Auto Parts, Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop, O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.