Gadsden Regional Job Fair connects job seekers with employers

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

A Regional Job Fair was held Tuesday, June 27 at 210 at the Tracks, located at 210 Locust Street in Gadsden.

About 100 employers attended the fair, offering over 3,000 jobs. A wide variety of jobs were represented, including educational, food service, governmental, production, medical, retail, transportation and staffing types of positions. Of the 900 job seekers registered to attend, 800 attended.

Several surprise guests attended the job fair including Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

“I hope people will stop talking about how we don’t have jobs,” said Gadsden City Councilman Thomas Worthy. “We have jobs. You just need to get up off your butt and go to work.”

Worthy thanked Katrina Herring at the Gadsden Career Center, Secretary Washington, Parks and Recreation, the Mayor’s Office and City Council for their support of the job fair.

“This was a great opportunity for people who are seeking employment and those who are looking to improve their status in their careers,” said State Representative Craig Ford. “Thank you to the Department of Labor for hosting this event. My focus since getting in office has always been to showcase our area’s talents. We have a lot of talent here.”

Sponsors for the job fair include the Alabama Career Center System, the City of Gadsden and WBRC Fox 6 News.