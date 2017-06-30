Local doctor offers spa treatment

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

A local doctor has begun offering local residents the “spa treatment.” When Dr. Steve Bayer of the Bayer Gynecology Center realized that women in the community were traveling as far as Birmingham for cosmetic procedures, he decided to offer those services closer to home.

The center began offering Allergan Botox and Facial Fillers in April. The procedures are done by Dr. Bayer, a board certified OB/GYN surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, with additional training and certification for facial aesthetics. In May, the center also began offering Allergan’s skincare line, including facials, chemical peels and take-home skincare products.

In addition to offering spa-like skincare treatments, the office is also designed to relax patients.

The atmosphere has a clean modern spa feeling. The waiting room is quiet, with no television to disrupt the calm. The center solely stocks Allergan products, so as not to confuse patients with too many options that have the same purpose.

“This atmosphere is by design,” said Marianne Bayer. “We planned it that way. I wanted to offer women what I would want, a relaxing environment for my healthcare.”

“We don’t refer to ourselves as a medispa per se,” said Dr. Bayer. “It is relaxing for our patients, and we know it is very much like a medispa, but it is also a lot more.”

Bayer Gynecology Center cosmetic services begin with an appointment to make goals on what the patient wants accomplished, and then the office creates a plan to work towards the goals.

Most packages begin with dermaplaning, which is a gentle manual exfoliation that removes dead skin and dirt-trapping small hairs. This gives the face a fresh start for facials and chemical peels. Different products are recommended for different skin types, which is why a consultation is given beforehand. Some products, such as chemical peels, are recommended to be done several times to achieve the best results. Packages are also offered for special occasions, such as for bridesmaids.

Bayer Gynecology Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 am. until 12 p.m. The office is closed from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Despite the hours, Marianne said that the office is not inflexible, if their patients need them to be.

“We are here to accomodate our patients,” said Marianne. “That’s the most important thing is taking care of our patients.”

For more information, call 256-952-2867 or visit bayergynecologycenter.com.