NHLA to meet July 6

A meeting of the Neely Henry Lake Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Rainbow City Community Center al 3702 Rainbow Drive. The guest speaker will be Etowah/Gadsden Emergency Management Agency Director Deborah Gaither. Ms. Gaither has extensive experience and expertise in the field of emergency management and will discuss some of the roles and responsibilities of the EMA that improve safety for people living in this area. It promises to be an extremely informative presentation. The public is invited to attend.

In addition, information will be provided on programs/projects and upcoming events coordinated and/or sponsored by the NHLA; water quality and quantity of Neely Henry Lake; water and boating safety; improvements/changes to the NHLA website, www.neelyhenrylakeassoc.org; and status of the water wars dispute between Alabama, Georgia and Florida. There will be a summary of recent major developments in this dispute.