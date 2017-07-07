Legal notifications for the week of June 30 - July 7, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 18, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3339966, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 17, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, Page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the Restrictive Covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interest and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16, 1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Valarie Denise Gaston and husband, Billy Lee Gaston, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 4th day of January, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3286510; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17), in Block A, in Stroud’s First Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 84, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1209 Stroud Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

414774

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 24, 2011 by Mary Lou Hill, A Married Person and Billy Ray Hill, A Married Person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # at 3351662 on June 29, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on August 7, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point on the West R/W of Powell Street which is N 86 degrees 43’ W, 15 feet from the Southeast comer of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4, Section 8, township 13 South, Range 6 East; thence from said point of beginning run North 115.3 feet along said West R/W line to a point; thence deflect left and run N 86 degrees 43’ W 175 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 115.3 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run S 86 degrees 43’ E, 175 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4), Section Eight (8), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East, in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2480 Powell St, Southside, AL 35907.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-013247

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 17, 2010 by James Paul Gaylor and Suzanna Gaylor, husband and wife as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Instrument # at 3336770 on August 20, 2010, and modified in and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on July 1, 2014 in Instrument # 3403995 and further modified by Loan Modification agreement recorded on October 26, 2016 in Instrument # 3441713, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3369936 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on August 7, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Begin at a point of intersection of the Southerly R/W of Vaughn Road (50 food R/W AKA Walnut Grove-Howelton Road) with the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run Southerly along said West line , 249.08 feet to an existing flat iron at the Southwest corner of said 1/4; thence deflect 86 degrees 51 minutes 14 seconds left leaving said West line and run Easterly along the South line of said 1/4, 410.00 feet to a point; thence 93 degrees 08 minutes 48 seconds left leaving said South line and run Northerly 454.37 feet to a point on said R/W; thence deflect 114 degrees 03 minutes 36 seconds left and run Southwesterly along said R/W 448.33 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a point of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2155 Vaugn Rd, Altoona, AL 35952.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007625

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MELINDA KAY BEETS WARREN appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 6, 2017 Estate of ERNEST EUGENE BEETS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MICHAEL RICHARD POWELL appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 5, 2017 Estate of RICHARD ELMUS POWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARTHA JEAN MOORE SMITH appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 9, 2017 Estate of ROBERT LARRY SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RENEA ST. JOHN appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 13, 2017 Estate of RALPH BROOKS ANDERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CAROL R. COOK appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 12, 2017 Estate of JILLIAN COOK VICKERY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

INEZ SCHWARTZ HONEYCUTT appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of DON SCHWARTZ, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY CHANDLER MOORE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 6, 2017 Estate of JOHNNY CHANDLER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

REBECCA A. COLEGROVE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 6, 2017 Estate of JIMMIE F. DICKERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

AIMEE CROATTI appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of BARBARA HAGEDORN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES E. THOMPSON AND KAREN T. HALL appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 15, 2017 Estate of WARREN C. THOMPSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY LEE MCENTYRE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 30, 2017 Estate of LACY B. MCENTYRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MAX BRANNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 23, 2017 Estate of KIMBERLY LISA BRANNON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DEBORAH BUCKELEW SUSANTO appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of NANCY JANE BUCKELEW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-221-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

607 S 6TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number One (1), Two (2), Three (3), Four (4), Five (5), Six (6), and Seven (7), in Block B, in the Mattie Gwin Sixth Street Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 219, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Paula Aguirre, P.O. Box 1032, Collinsville;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 27, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 7, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-222-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

621 S 6TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 1, Block 7 of Turrentine Park, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 84, in the Judge of Probate Office, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Paula Aguirre, P.O. Box 1032, Collinsville;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 27, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 7, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-223-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

921 HOLLY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Eight (8), in Block Number Seven (7), in Woodlawn Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to R.R. Simmons, 921 Holly Street, State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 27, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 7, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Frank D. Pierce,

Plaintiff

v.

Melinda A. Patterson, and Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

And

Lot Number 54, in Block 44, in the Gadsden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410 and 411, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above styled case.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STANLEY BOB PLEDGER

NOTICE to file Claims or Objections in the Estate of Stanley Bob Pledger

Any person who objects to the summary disposition of the Estate of Stanley Bob Pledger, deceased, or who has a claim against it shall file his objection or claim with the Probate Court of Etowah County no later than forty-five (45) days following the first publication of this Notice.

Judith Pledger, PETITIONER

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2017-900500

THEBE JOHNSON,

Plaintiff,

v.

The Heirs of Bennie Johnson (deceased) and Verlie Johnson (deceased), whose identities and whereabouts are unknown; Jimmy Johnson, Michelle Johnson and Johnny Johnson and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein, and

Lot Number 3, in Block Number 2, of the Barron Addition to the City of Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama. A map of which is recorded in Map Book “C”, Pages 49, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Parcel 09-07-36-3-000-008.000,

Defendants.

The Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

Done the 28th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-17-75

PHILLIP WAYNE GRISSOM,

Plaintiff

v.

Begin where the Southeast right of way line of the Old Southern Railroad right of way intersects the East line of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ in Section 3 and run South along the East line of said forty 1050’ to a point, said point being in the North line of that certain tract conveyed to Phillip Wayne Grissom and wife, Jerri Suzette Grissom by deed recorded in D-2001-3423; thence Westerly along said Grissom tract for a distance of 210’ to a point, thence Northerly along said Grissom tract to a point in the north line of the said forty, thence run east and along the north line of said forty, thence run east and along the north line of said forty to the northeast corner thereof; thence South along the East line of said forty to the point of beginning. Said description embracing portion of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ in Section 3, Township 11 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. SAVE AND EXCEPT those portion embraced within the right of way of Highway 411. Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

And S.E. BROGDON, JR. AND SHIRL JANE BROGDON, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, in the following described property, Defendants

TO: LAND, S.E. BROGDON, JR AND SHIRL JANE BROGDON whose last known address is 700 Woodhaven Drive, Woodstock, Georgia 30188, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, revision or other interest in said lands.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking a declaratory judgment and clearing title to the above property in PHILLIP WAYNE GRISSOM were filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

BRIONNA LASHUN JENNINGS whereabouts unknown, must answer DARRYL LASHAWN LEDFORD II, petition for divorce and other relief by JULY 30, 2017 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case Number DR 2017-900188, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Done this the 7th day of June, 2017.

JOHN W. JENNINGS, JR.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

111 SOUTH 10TH STREET

GADSDEN, AL 35901

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900479-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,559.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Marcus Coats

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 20th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900478-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,040.00 U.S. Currency

2004 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN# 1D7HHA 18N84S644724

DEFENDANT

In Re: Denise Marie Johnson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 20th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________PUBLICATION ON

ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF: J.P. AND A.P.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

CASE : A-1176

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born by C.G., (natural mother), was filed on the 19th day of May, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 03/26/17.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 7th day of June, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, AL 35903

256-689-0565

June 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-16-900403-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$15,771.00 U.S. Currency

Emerson TV

Serial Number ME7A15 06275491

Sanyo TV

Serial Number R232NE 01733648

Mitsubishi TV

Serial Number 101173

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joshua Taylor Green

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY.

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-16-900402-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,536.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Victoria Pope

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY.

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-16-900807-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$6,788.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jason Lee Gillilan

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY.

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 16, 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

REROOFING HOKES BLUFF MIDDLE SCHOOL

FOR

THE ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

PROJECT NO. 17-165

Requirements for Bidding: The Etowah County Board Of Education shall accept proposals only from Contractors who have successfully completed at least 3 similar projects on time for satisfied State, County or City Governmental Agencies. The lowest bidding Contractor shall submit to the Architect within 24 hours after submitting their bid proposal a listing of projects, construction cost, Owners address and telephone numbers.

The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Dr. Robert A. Cosby, Superintendent, at the Etowah County Board Of Education, Gadsden, Alabama, until 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bid must be submitted on proposal form furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the each bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers by obtaining documents through the www.mckeeassoc.com web site, by contacting the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com for log-in information and password. Please provide company name, address, phone #, fax #, email address and GC License #. This is the only web site endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain websites that are beyond his control. Addendums shall be posted on the above web site. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $75.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded less shipping charges for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: haysc@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: Work must be completed by September 1, 2017.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Dr. Robert A. Cosby, Superintendent

The Etowah County Board of Education

3200 West Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, Alabama 35904

Phone: (256) 549-7578

Architect:

McKee and Associates

Architecture and Interior Design

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: (334) 834-9933

June 23, 30 & July 7, 2017

______________PROPERTY FORECLOSURE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2002-177-WHR

FORDY E. REED,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MICHAEL SCOTT REED,

DEFENDANT

By Order of August 29, 2016, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, I shall proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, at the front door of the Etowah County Judicial Building, in Gadsden, Alabama, on the 28th day of July, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. the following described real estate, to-wit:

Lot 2 in the Southeast ½ of Lot 3, in Block B, of the R. L. McCain Rearrangement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and located in Section 3, Township 12-S, Range 5 East, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Located at 406 8th Avenue SW, Attalla, Alabama 35954.

The sale is made to satisfy an attorney’s lien granted and given in the Order of August 29, 2016.

This the 12th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________STORAGE SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner’s and/or manager’s lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at All American Self Storage listed below. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in the such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold at the public auction at the below stated location to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of on: Thursday, July 14, 2017 @ 9:30 A.M; Tina Lester 2386 Western Hills, Southside, AL 35907, Unit #9

All American Self Storage

930 Steele Station Road

Rainbow City, AL 35906

June 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on August 4, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2008 PONTIAC G6

VIN: 1G2ZF57B2 84246499

VEHICLE 2

1987 DODGE DAKOTA

VIN: 1B7FN14 M8HS454978

VEHICLE 3

2006 BMW 325I

VIN: WBAVB1 3596KX41402

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

June 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on August 7, 2017 for charges due.

2006 Ford SRW Super F350 Pickup VIN# 1FTWW 31P36ED 94160

Vitalino Alegria

3014 Dodd Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

June 30 & July 7, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the Owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described Vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing:

#140 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Vin: 1G1ZK57BX 9F186333 Towed on: 5/21/17 Towed from: 12th St. @ Forrest Ave; #299 99 Toyota Camry VIN# 4T1BG28 K8XU437233 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: Shall station on George Wallace Dr.; #559 99 Dodge Durango VIN# 1B4HS28Z4F X526308 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: Princeton Ave.; #1330 97 Honda Accord VIN# JMHCD5 63VC007071 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: 900 Rainbow Drive; #1862 06 Chevrolet Equinox VIN# 2CNDL6 3F5 66032885 Towed on: 4/1/17 Towed from: Hwy 431 @ Henderson St, Boaz; #1913 87 Chevrolet G20 VIN# 1GBEG25K H7157674 Towed on: 5/11/17 Towed from: Bruce Road, Boaz; #2155 02 Ford Taurus VIN# 1FAFP53U32 A131069 Towed on: 5/5/17 Towed from: Dollar General – 3rd St. Attalla; #2226 01 Infiniti I30 VIN# JNKCA31A 01T027524 Towed on: 5/18/17 Towed from: 1940 Hwy 278W; @2238 05 Nissan Altima VIN# 1N4AL11D6 5C144649 Towed on: 5/16/17 Towed from: Regions Bank, Hwy 431 @ 278; #2296 91 Nissan Truck VIN# 1N6SD16S6 MC335177 Towed on: 5/22/17 Towed from: Titlemax Parking lot, Boaz; #2307 03 Hyundai Tiburon VIN# KMHHN65F53U 032696 Towed on: 5/23/17 Towed from: 21 Brannon Way, Boaz; #2317 99 Chevrolet Blazer VIN# 1GNCS13W 4XK222561 Towed on: 5/17/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2318 98 Toyota Camry VIN# 4T1BG22K2 WU353920 Towed on: 5/19/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2319 99 Chevrolet Blazer VIN# 1GNCS18 W0XK139332 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2320 01 Honda Accord VIN# 1HFMCU03 172KB22945 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2332 02 Ford Escape VIN# 1FMCU0317 2KB22945 Towed on: 5/19/2017 Towed from: 904 Sparks Ave, Boaz; #2334 00 Buick Lesabre VIN# 1G4HP54K7 Y4152798 Towed on: 5/21/2017 Towed from: Gadsden; #2335 00 GMC Sierra 1500 VIN# 2GTEC19T7 1236032 Towed on: 5/21/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2340 03 Chevrolet Impala VIN# 2G1WF52E7 39376101 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: 15 Comnock Ave; #2371 01 Chevrolet Impala VIN# 2G1WF55 E719225624 Towed on: 5/26/17 Towed from: Gadsden#2372 99 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN# 1G2WJ52M 6XF215124 Towed on: 5/27/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2379 04 Chevrolet Malibu VIN# 1G1ZT528 94F122902 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2381 04 Mitsubishi Galant VIN# 4A3AB36F94 E081758 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2382 99 Kia Sportage VIN# KNDJB7235 X5612500 Towed on: 5/29/17 Towed from: S. Main St, Carlisle; #2388 08 Mazda 3 VIN# JM1BK32F7 81121894 Towed on: 6/1/17 Towed from: Gadsden.

Vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at 15575 US Hwy 278W on 8/2/17 at 10:00 a.m. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing & Garage at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for inspection at auction site 1 hour prior to sale.

July 7 & 14, 2017